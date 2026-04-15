Johnny Somali Sentenced To Six Months In South Korean Prison

Ramsey Khalid Ismael, the American livestreamer known online as Johnny Somali, was sentenced to six months in prison with hard labor on Wednesday by the Seoul Western District Court after being found guilty on all charges against him.

He was handcuffed in the courtroom immediately after the verdict and taken into custody. He is 25 years old. He is from Phoenix, Arizona.

Judge Park Ji-won of Criminal Division 1 delivered the sentence, which includes six months of prison labor, an additional 20 days of detention, and a five-year ban on employment at institutions serving children, adolescents, and people with disabilities.

After completing his sentence he will be deported from South Korea and face a permanent entry ban.

The court was direct about its reasoning. “The defendant repeatedly committed crimes against unspecified members of the public to generate profit via YouTube and distributed the content in disregard of Korean law,” it stated.

Prosecutors had sought three years. He received six months. He had described himself, prior to all of this, as a self-described internet troll.

What Did Johnny Somali Do?

The incident that drew the most attention and public outrage was in October 2024, when Somali visited the Statue of Peace in Seoul’s Yongsan District while livestreaming.

The Statue of Peace, known in Korean as Pyeonghwa-bi, is a bronze memorial dedicated to the victims of Japanese wartime sexual slavery.

The women it honors are commonly referred to by the euphemistic term “comfort women,” a label the Imperial Japanese military used for the estimated tens of thousands of Korean and other Asian women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japanese forces during World War II.

For South Koreans, the statue is not a piece of decorative public art. It is a memorial to systemic sexual violence against women, and it occupies a deeply significant place in the country’s collective historical memory.

On camera, Somali kissed the statue and performed sexually suggestive, lewd dances against it while streaming live to an audience.

The video spread immediately and generated what can only be described as nationwide outrage. The incident was raised in the South Korean parliament.

Ordinary citizens offered rewards for information about Ismael’s whereabouts.

Professor Seo Kyoung-Duk of Sungshin Women’s University publicly called for a strong sentence and described the act as a desecration that demanded deterrent consequences.

But the Comfort Women statue incident was one item in a larger list of charges.

During October 2024 and the months following his initial arrest, prosecutors documented a pattern of public disruption that Ismael carried out specifically to generate online content.

He blasted North Korean music and the North Korean national anthem loudly in a convenience store in Mapo-gu while spilling cup noodle broth on tables.

He approached strangers on the streets carrying a bag of foul-smelling fish.

He created disturbances on buses and at Lotte World, one of Seoul’s major entertainment complexes, a Lotte World witness appeared in court to testify against him.

He made sexually abusive and racist remarks toward civilians on the street. He played North Korean propaganda material in public spaces, which in South Korea carries a particular charge given the peninsula’s political reality.

All of these incidents were documented and uploaded for audiences, monetized through YouTube. The business model, in other words, was the provocation itself.

The Deepfake Charges

The case expanded significantly in 2025. In March of that year, prosecutors charged Ismael with creating and distributing a fabricated pornographic deepfake video that depicted himself and a female South Korean streamer without her consent.

In May 2025 a second deepfake charge was added involving another Korean female streamer.

These charges were filed under South Korea’s Special Act on Sexual Violence Crimes, a serious designation that treats the non-consensual creation and distribution of sexually explicit deepfakes as sexual violence.

Ismael pleaded not guilty to both deepfake counts. The court found him guilty on both.

The final charge count was eight. Four obstruction of business counts, two violations of the Minor Offenses Act, and two counts of distributing sexually explicit deepfake content. Guilty on all eight.

The Trial

Ismael was indicted in November 2024. The trial, initially scheduled to begin in March 2025, was delayed as prosecutors continued adding charges.

His second trial commenced on May 16, 2025. Over the course of proceedings, Ismael changed positions on several counts, pleading guilty to the obstruction of business charges after a Lotte World witness appeared ready to testify, and guilty to additional charges as evidence accumulated.

He maintained his not guilty plea on the deepfake counts until the verdict ended that position.

Before the sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Ismael spoke to reporters. He said he was remorseful. He said he wanted to apologize to the people of Korea.

During the trial itself he had at various points said he had been “held captive” in South Korea for a year and a half and that he had done “some foolish things under the influence of alcohol.”

The court was unmoved by the framing. Its statement on the verdict did not describe accidents or youthful foolishness. It described a pattern of deliberate crimes committed for profit.

Who Is Johnny Somali?

Johnny Somali did not begin his international career in South Korea. He started in Japan in 2023, where he built a following making content specifically designed to disturb and offend the Japanese public.

His incidents there included playing racist songs on trains and making vulgar comments about the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki directly to people on public transport.

He was arrested in Japan and temporarily banned from the country.

He was arrested in Israel as well, earning a ban there too.

He arrived in South Korea as the next country where his existing reputation would draw an audience and where, apparently, the possibility of legal consequences had not yet deterred him.

By the time he filmed himself at the Statue of Peace in October 2024, he had already been arrested in two countries. The pattern was not ambiguous.

He had also, by that point, been banned from multiple streaming platforms including Twitch and YouTube, though the extent to which enforcement on those bans held varied.

What Comes Next For Johnny Somali?

Ismael will serve his sentence at a South Korean prison where hard labor is standard, he will have no cell phone access, and will be subject to standard Korean prison conditions, which include work duties.

After completing the six months and 20 days, he will be deported and permanently barred from re-entering South Korea.

The sentence is considerably shorter than the three years prosecutors requested. South Korean legal observers have noted that the court appeared to give weight to Ismael’s guilty pleas on the non-deepfake charges, while still convicting him on the deepfakes he contested.

The five-year employment restriction affecting institutions serving minors and disabled people reflects the sexual violence nature of the deepfake convictions.

Professor Seo’s call for a deterrent sentence was heard by the court, at least partially.

Whether six months functions as a deterrent for other foreign content creators operating on the model that Ismael pioneered, travel to a country, provoke its people, film the reaction, monetize it, is a different question, and not one the Seoul Western District Court was asked to answer.