Justin Fairfax, Former Virginia Lieutenant Governor, Dead In Apparent Murder Suicide

Just after midnight on Thursday, April 16, 2026, Fairfax County Police officers responded to a call at a residence on the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive in Annandale, Virginia.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the home. ‘Captain Chris Cosgriff, speaking at a police briefing, said:

“Preliminarily, it appears that the adult male shot the adult female before shooting himself in a domestic related incident.”

The department said it was withholding the names of the victims until next of kin could be formally notified.

Multiple major news organizations, CNN, The Washington Post, CBS News, WTOP, reported the deceased as former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax.

The address matched Fairfax’s publicly known Annandale residence. The couple, who had two children together, were reported to be going through a divorce that Cerina had recently filed. Justin Fairfax was 46 years old.

Who Was Justin Fairfax?

Justin Edward Fairfax was, for a brief period in early 2019, one of the most watched politicians in America.

He had been elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in 2017 as part of a Democratic wave, and served under Governor Ralph Northam from January 2018 to January 2022.

He was the 41st person to hold the office and only the second African American ever elected statewide in Virginia, following Douglas Wilder, a distinction that carried enormous historical weight in a state that had been the capital of the Confederacy and remained a complex, evolving political landscape.

His background was substantive and his credentials were real. He was born February 17, 1979 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and moved with his family to Northeast Washington D.C. when he was five.

He graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, a competitive Catholic institution that had produced numerous professional athletes and public figures, where he was senior class president.

He earned a degree in public policy from Duke University in 2000, then went on to Columbia University School of Law, clerked in the federal court system, and worked as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alexandria, Virginia before moving into private practice.

His family history was something Fairfax invoked with visible emotion in his political life. His ancestors had been enslaved to the Lords Fairfax of Cameron, the English aristocratic family for whom Fairfax County, Virginia is named.

His ancestor Simon Fairfax had been freed by Thomas Fairfax, the 9th Lord Fairfax, as part of his Swedenborgian religious beliefs.

On the day Fairfax was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor in 2018, his father presented him with a copy of that manumission document, a moment that captured, in a single image, the full arc of American history from bondage to elected office in the very state where that bondage had once been most entrenched.

He made partner at Morrison and Foerster, a major international law firm, in September 2018, while simultaneously serving in the lieutenant governorship, a reflection of both his professional drive and the practical reality that Virginia’s lieutenant governor position is a part-time role with limited compensation.

He and Dr. Cerina Fairfax, a dentist who earned her degree magna cum laude from the VCU School of Dentistry and also attended Duke University, married in 2006. She ran a family dental practice.

They had two children. By all public appearances, the family had been a foundational part of his political presentation, present at inaugurations, featured in campaign materials, part of the story he told about himself and what he was building.

2019: The Year His Political Future Collapsed

The trajectory of Justin Fairfax’s career broke apart in a matter of days in February 2019. Governor Northam was under enormous pressure to resign after a racist photograph, showing a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan hood, appeared in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

As lieutenant governor, Fairfax was constitutionally positioned to succeed him. For a moment, a historically significant governorship appeared imminent.

Then Vanessa Tyson, an associate professor of politics at Scripps College in California, came forward publicly with an accusation that Fairfax had sexually assaulted her in 2004 during the Democratic National Convention in Boston, when they were both working at the event.

Days later, Meredith Watson, a former Duke University classmate, accused Fairfax of raping her in 2000 when they were both students there.

Fairfax denied both allegations completely, consistently, and forcefully. He called them a “vicious and coordinated smear campaign.”

He submitted to two polygraph examinations and released the results publicly, saying he had passed both on the first try.

He directed his lawyers to write to prosecutors in Durham County, North Carolina, where the Duke allegation originated, and in Suffolk County, Massachusetts, where the 2004 allegation originated, to formally request investigations and offer his full cooperation, including testimony under oath.

“These allegations, if true, would be incredibly serious,” he said at a news conference. “Because they are not true, however, they are incredibly hurtful to me and my family and my reputation, which I have spent a lifetime building.”

The calls for his resignation were swift and came heavily from within his own party.

Most of Virginia’s Democratic members of Congress called on him to go. U.S. Senator Tim Kaine called for his resignation.

Former Governor Terry McAuliffe called for his resignation. Delegate Patrick Hope announced he would introduce articles of impeachment within three days if Fairfax had not stepped down. Fairfax refused. He was never charged with any crime.

The episode defined the remainder of his public life.

He ran for governor in the 2021 Democratic primary, invoking the accusations and comparing the treatment he had received to the treatment of George Floyd and Emmett Till, a comparison that drew significant criticism for its equivalences, and finished fourth with 3.54% of the vote in a race Terry McAuliffe won before losing the general election to Republican Glenn Youngkin.

After leaving the lieutenant governorship in January 2022, Fairfax returned to law. He ran his own firm, the Law Office of Justin E. Fairfax, PLLC, and took on civil rights cases.

He represented families of victims killed in the 2019 Virginia Beach municipal center mass shooting, successfully helping negotiate a $3 million settlement in a case involving Donovon Lynch, a young Black man killed by a police officer at the Virginia Beach oceanfront in 2021.

What Was Known About The Marriage?

Reporting at the time of this article indicates that Cerina Fairfax had recently filed for divorce, and that the couple were in proceedings at the time of Thursday morning’s events.

The children were not present at the home, according to available information.

Police have not commented on the circumstances beyond the initial briefing confirming a domestic incident with a male shooter and female victim.

No further details about the events leading to what occurred have been made public.

What Comes Next For Authorities?

Fairfax County Police will conduct a formal investigation, though given the preliminary determination that the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide, the focus will be on completing the official death investigation, notifying all relevant next of kin, and issuing a formal identification of the deceased.

No timeline was given for that identification at the Thursday morning briefing.

Cerina Fairfax was a mother of two, a dentist, a Duke University and VCU graduate, a person with her own full life that existed before and apart from her husband’s political career.

The circumstances of her death, shot inside her home by the man she was in the process of divorcing, represent exactly the pattern that domestic violence research has documented repeatedly and that advocates have described for decades. The moment of separation is the most dangerous moment. The filing of a divorce is not the end of danger. It is often when it peaks.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-799-SAFE, by texting SAFE to 88788, or at thehotline.org. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.