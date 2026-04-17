Miley Cyrus Is Engaged And She Said She Never Saw It Coming

Miley Cyrus is having a very specific kind of moment right now, the kind where everything arrives at once and you stop questioning the timing and just enjoy it.

She is engaged to the person she calls the best partner she has ever had. She has a Grammy. She has a Walk of Fame star coming.

Tonight, April 17, she walks into the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 18 finale on MTV to receive the Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor previously given to Bob Mackie, Liza Minnelli, and Elvira, while the top queens lip sync for $200,000 to her song “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” from her album Something Beautiful.

Why Is Cyrus A Regular On Drag Race?

The Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award was established by Drag Race in 2023, created specifically for figures whose cultural footprint in the world of drag, queer culture, and entertainment has been significant and lasting enough to warrant something beyond a regular guest judge appearance.

Bob Mackie, the costume designer who dressed Cher for decades, was the first recipient. Liza Minnelli and Elvira followed. Tonight Miley Cyrus joins that group.

She will appear as the guest star during the grand finale as the remaining queens compete for the crown.

The Season 18 finale arrives on the back of a premiere episode in January that set a viewership record for MTV, delivering double-digit ratings growth over the previous season.

The queens will perform their final lip syncs to “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” the track from Something Beautiful that features Naomi Campbell, a song that, by the time they’re done with it tonight, will have been performed on one of the most watched episodes of Drag Race in years.

For Miley, who has been a figure in queer culture since long before it was a career strategy, she came up during the Hannah Montana era, survived the Bangerz reinvention, made “Flowers” the breakup anthem of 2023, and has consistently shown up for the LGBTQ+ community across two decades.

The award lands as a recognition of something real rather than a calculation.

How Did Miley Cyrus Get Engaged?

The engagement became public knowledge on December 1, 2025, when Miley Cyrus arrived at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a chunky gold and diamond ring on her left ring finger.

She posed with Maxx Morando on the blue carpet, placing her hand prominently on his chest while photographers captured every angle of the stone.

The formal confirmation came the following day. On December 3, Cyrus appeared on Good Morning America and gave the first detailed account of what had happened and how.

The proposal took place in Japan. Morando, 27, got down on one knee and surprised her, which, by Cyrus’s own account, is an almost impossible thing to do.

“I am not easy to surprise, because I love to control every situation. And I had completely surrendered,” she told ABC News’ Chris Connelly. “I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”

The choice of Japan was not accidental. Cyrus had deliberately never visited the country, holding it in reserve as something she wanted to experience for the first time in a meaningful context.

“I actually had never gone to Japan, which, I did that purposefully,” she said. “I wanted one place in the world that could be my special place that I saved for me.” Morando turned it into the place where she said yes.

She displayed the ring on GMA and made her assessment clear, “He did good.”

What Kind Of Ring Did Miley Get?

The ring was designed by Jacquie Aiche, a jeweler whose celebrity clientele has included some of the most recognizable names in the industry and whose aesthetic runs toward the sculptural and unconventional.

The stone is a cushion-cut diamond, estimated at between four and five carats, set horizontally in an east-west orientation on a thick 14-karat yellow gold band.

The east-west placement, horizontal rather than the traditional vertical north-south alignment, gives the ring a distinctly modern look that jewelry industry observers noted reflects a growing trend among artists seeking something bolder and more architectural than a classic solitaire.

Industry estimates on the ring’s value have ranged from $100,000 to $500,000 depending on the specifics of the stone.

The exact details have not been confirmed. What has been confirmed is that the design matches Cyrus’s aesthetic precisely, maximalist in its confidence, unconventional in its structure, and absolutely impossible to miss.

Who Is Maxx Morando?

Maxx Morando is the drummer for Liily, a Los Angeles-based indie rock band that has built a dedicated following in the city’s music scene. He is 27, six years younger than Miley, and by every available account, extremely private.

He has co-produced tracks on Something Beautiful and co-wrote the album’s title track, meaning his relationship with Cyrus has extended into the creative work in a way that blends the personal and the professional.

Their relationship started with a blind date in late December 2021. Cyrus told the story to British Vogue in June 2023, “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

She did not leave. They soft-launched the relationship by attending the Gucci Love Parade fashion show together that November, photographed holding hands, and by early 2022 the romance was confirmed when they were photographed kissing in West Hollywood.

The relationship has been notably low-key by the standards of Miley Cyrus’s previous public romances.

They stepped out together at a Versace runway show in March 2023. She referenced him as “my love” in her Grammy acceptance speech in February 2024 when she won Record of the Year for “Flowers,” her first-ever Grammy win, the culmination of the biggest commercial moment of her post-Disney career.

They shared a kiss at the table during the ceremony. They moved in together in Malibu in early 2024. They returned to the Grammys together in 2025.

The contrast with her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, a high-profile on-again-off-again relationship that became a December 2018 wedding and an August 2019 separation, has not gone unnoticed by anyone following Cyrus’s personal life.

She addressed it in a 2025 interview with The Cut, “I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me. I had to learn that the hard way.”

She told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2024 that Morando is “very similar to me” and that they “just don’t take life too seriously.”

In her GMA interview after the engagement, she elaborated on what four years with him has meant:

“Me and Maxx have been together for four years, and it’s very obvious the drastic amount of growth that I’ve had in those four years. And that really, a lot of that is because I have a great partner. You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it.”

What Are The Weddings Plans As Of Now?

As of March 2026, a source close to the couple told People magazine that the wedding will be “smaller and meaningful” rather than a large Hollywood production.

The insider noted that Morando “is extremely private, and that’s not who he is,” and that the ceremony could range from a quiet elopement to a small gathering with close family and friends, potentially incorporating music and possibly taking place at Cyrus’s Malibu estate.

No date has been set and no further details have been made public.

Where Is Miley Cyrus In Her Career?

The engagement and tonight’s Drag Race appearance are two pieces of a broader Miley Cyrus moment that has been building across the past year.

She contributed “Dream As One” to the Avatar: Fire and Ash end credits, deepening her relationship with 20th Century Studios and Disney at a time when she has also been celebrating the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary, she went blonde with bangs for the Disney+ special premiere in March at the El Capitan Theatre.

She is receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star as part of the Class of 2026. She released “Walk of Fame,” a new song featuring Brittany Howard, to mark the announcement.

She has a Grammy. She has a fiancé who proposed in Japan and picked a ring that jewelry editors are still writing about.

Cyrus has an album that the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race are performing to in the finale tonight.

The worst that could have happened on that blind date in December 2021 was that she left. She did not leave.