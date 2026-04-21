Anthropic Just Committed $100 Billion To Amazon And Here’s The Reason Why

On Monday April 20, 2026, Anthropic and Amazon announced a deal that reshaped the financing landscape of the AI industry in a single announcement.

Anthropic committed to spending more than $100 billion on Amazon Web Services over the next ten years.

In exchange, Amazon is investing $5 billion into Anthropic immediately, with the potential to invest up to $20 billion more tied to commercial milestones, meaning Amazon could put as much as $25 billion into the company in this round alone, on top of the $8 billion it had already invested since 2023.

Amazon stock rose 2.29% on the news, touching $253.96 and closing in on its 52-week high of $258.60.

The reason is straightforward. A $100 billion commitment from one of the most well-funded AI companies in the world to your cloud platform, locked in for a decade, is about as reliable a revenue signal as exists in the technology business.

Anthropic does not have publicly traded stock. If you searched for it hoping to buy shares, you cannot, at least not yet.

What you can buy is Amazon, which just became significantly more entangled with Anthropic’s future than it already was.

What Will The $100 Billion Be Used For?

The $100 billion commitment is not a single purchase. It is a ten-year agreement to use AWS infrastructure, specifically Amazon’s custom silicon chips and processing cores, as the foundation for training and running Claude, Anthropic’s family of AI models.

The commitment spans Amazon’s Trainium chip line from the current Trainium2 generation through the forthcoming Trainium3 and Trainium4, plus tens of millions of Graviton cores, which are Amazon’s widely-used CPU chips.

Anthropic will have the option to purchase future chip generations as they become available.

The practical result of committing this much compute over this long a period is that Anthropic secures up to 5 gigawatts of capacity, a measure of raw computing power, for training and deploying its models.

To put that in context: the two companies previously built Project Rainier together, which was at launch one of the largest AI compute clusters ever assembled, running on nearly 500,000 Trainium2 chips.

Anthropic currently uses over one million of those chips to train and serve Claude. The new deal expands all of that significantly. Meaningful Trainium2 capacity comes online in the second quarter of 2026.

By the end of the year, Anthropic expects nearly one full gigawatt of combined Trainium2 and Trainium3 capacity.

The deal also expands Anthropic’s international reach, specifically inference capacity in Asia and Europe, where Claude’s customer base has been growing but infrastructure has lagged domestic availability.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy framed it in terms of what it validates about Amazon’s chip strategy:

“Anthropic’s commitment to run its large language models on AWS Trainium for the next decade reflects the progress we’ve made together on custom silicon, as we continue delivering the technology and infrastructure our customers need to build with generative AI.”

The Numbers Behind Anthropic

The reason a deal of this size makes sense for Anthropic is that the company’s revenue growth has been exceptional. At the end of 2025, Anthropic’s annualized run-rate revenue was approximately $9 billion.

By 2026, that figure has topped $30 billion, a tripling in roughly one year. That rate of growth puts enormous pressure on existing infrastructure, particularly during peak usage periods.

Locking in 5 gigawatts of compute capacity for a decade is not extravagant at that scale, it may be barely sufficient.

Over 100,000 customers are now running Claude models on Amazon Bedrock, Amazon’s managed service for accessing foundation AI models.

That customer base has been the commercial engine driving Anthropic’s revenue, and it sits directly on top of the AWS infrastructure that the new deal expands.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, and a group of researchers who had previously worked at OpenAI.

The company has built its reputation on the Claude model family and on positioning itself as a safety-focused alternative to other frontier AI labs.

It has found particular success selling to enterprises, companies that need reliable, high-capability AI they can integrate into their operations.

What Is Amazon’s Goal?

This deal is the second time in two months that Amazon has done exactly this with a top AI lab.

In February 2026, Amazon joined a $110 billion funding round for OpenAI, contributing $50 billion, that valued ChatGPT’s creator at $730 billion before the money went in.

That round, like this one, was structured partly as cloud infrastructure commitments rather than straight cash.

Amazon is now the primary infrastructure backer of the two most prominent AI companies in the world simultaneously.

It is a deliberate strategy. Rather than bet exclusively on one lab winning the AI race, Amazon is ensuring that whoever builds the models people end up using runs them on AWS. The revenue flows either way.

Between mid-February and mid-April 2026, a span of roughly two months, OpenAI and Anthropic together raised more than $150 billion in private investment.

It has been described in industry coverage as the largest concentrated period of private technology investment in history.

Anthropic’s Other Relationships

This AWS commitment does not appear to make Anthropic exclusively an Amazon customer.

In November 2025, Microsoft invested up to $5 billion in Anthropic and Anthropic committed to purchasing $30 billion of Azure compute capacity. Google is both an investor in Anthropic and a rival through its own AI lab, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic has used Google Cloud as well.

The structure of the AI infrastructure business at this scale involves multiple cloud relationships simultaneously, with primary designations shifting based on the scale of individual deals.

AWS has been Anthropic’s primary cloud provider since 2023 and its primary training partner since 2024.

The new $100 billion commitment reinforces and formalizes that primary status at a scale that makes it structurally significant, it is difficult to walk away from a ten-year, $100 billion infrastructure relationship even if alternative deals are available.

What Stock Can You Actually Buy?

For the readers who arrived here looking for a way to invest in Anthropic: the company has no publicly traded shares.

It is private, and will remain so until, and if, it pursues an IPO. Reports of venture capital interest have cited potential IPO valuations exceeding $800 billion, which would make it one of the largest technology listings in history. Whether or when that happens has not been announced.

What is publicly traded is Amazon. At $253.96 on Tuesday, AMZN is trading 14.2% above its 20-day moving average and 13.9% above its 100-day average, with an RSI of 72.90, technically overbought, which means momentum is strong but the stock is also susceptible to short-term pullbacks if buying pauses.

The 52-week high sits at $258.60. The 12-month gain is 48.39%.

The stock reflects what the market thinks about Amazon’s position in the AI infrastructure race.

The Anthropic deal, following the OpenAI deal, is the clearest signal yet of what that position is.

The company that both leading AI labs depend on to run their models at scale, for the next decade, while paying hundreds of billions of dollars for the privilege.