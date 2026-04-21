King Charles Said The World Would Have Troubled His Mother On Her 100th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926.

One hundred years later, on Tuesday April 21, 2026, her son King Charles opened the centenary commemorations with a personal video message filmed in the library at Balmoral Castle, the same Scottish estate where his mother spent her final days before dying in September 2022 at the age of 96.

The message was one of grief, gratitude, and a specific kind of honesty that set it apart from standard royal tributes.

Standing in the place most closely associated with her death, Charles did not simply celebrate what his mother had built. He acknowledged what she would have made of what has come since.

“Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply,” he said. Then, in the same breath, he offered the counterweight she would have offered herself, “But I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.”

He closed the message directly to her. “God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”

Why King Charles’ Comments Got A Lot Of Attention

The speech was filmed in early April and released to mark the start of a full day of commemorations across London.

It was posted on the Royal Family’s YouTube channel. For a message meant to honour a centenary, it was structured around loss as much as celebration, and the choice was deliberate.

Charles began by framing the day as a pause:

“Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother’s 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate anew the many blessings of her memory.”

He returned, as he has consistently done since her death, to the language of her defining promise. When Princess Elizabeth was 21 years old, in 1947, in a broadcast to the Commonwealth from Cape Town, she pledged that her whole life, whether long or short, would be devoted to service.

Charles described that commitment in the centenary speech the same way he described it when she died:

“Queen Elizabeth’s ‘promise with destiny kept’ shaped the world around her and touched the lives of countless people across our nation, the Commonwealth and beyond.”

He captured what made her unusual among monarchs, the combination of duration and consistency. “Her near century was one of remarkable change, and yet, through each passing decade, through every transformation, she remained constant, steadfast and wholly devoted to the people she served.”

The line about the world troubling her was the one that circulated most widely after the speech was released.

It was a rare moment of political texture in a royal tribute, an acknowledgement that the global landscape of 2026 bears little resemblance to the stability his mother represented, and that she would not have been indifferent to the difference.

He did not specify what he meant and he did not need to. He balanced it immediately with her faith that good ultimately wins out, and renewed his own pledge of duty and service, echoing a broadcast she made as a girl of 14 in which she said that “we can each play our part to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place.”

A Day Of Commemorations

The centenary was not only a speech. It was a full day of formal events across London, and the royal family appeared across multiple engagements.

Charles and Queen Camilla began the morning at the King’s Gallery, touring the Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style exhibition, a Buckingham Palace display featuring around 300 items from her wardrobe representing decades of public dress.

The exhibition is being billed as the largest public display of Elizabeth’s fashion ever assembled. Charles, surveying the racks, made a remark that drew laughter, “You never throw anything away.”

Later, the King and Queen visited the British Museum to examine a scale model of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial and meet architect Lord Foster, whose firm won the design competition for the national monument.

The memorial will be built in St James’s Park and will be the centrepiece of what planners are calling Queen Elizabeth II Place at Marlborough Gate.

The design includes a 7.3-metre bronze statue of a young Elizabeth in her Garter robes, inspired by the Italian painter Pietro Annigoni’s famous portrait, alongside a smaller statue of Prince Philip.

A translucent glass “unity” bridge evoking the tiara she wore on her wedding day will arc through the new civic space. A family of gardens with meandering paths will extend through the park.

Across at Birdcage Walk, a new Prince Philip Gate will stand alongside a statue of the late Duke.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, was given the honour of formally opening the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in Regent’s Park, a two-acre garden that received planning permission in August 2024 and has been in preparation since.

The choice of Anne for this particular duty was fitting. She has always been regarded as the royal family member who most closely mirrored her mother’s approach to work — relentless, quietly efficient, allergic to fuss.

In the evening, Charles and Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for representatives of charities and organisations that Elizabeth championed throughout her reign, including Cancer Research UK, the Jockey Club and the Army Benevolent Fund.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended. In a detail that showed the kind of care these events are planned with, Charles personally presented centenary cards to some of the United Kingdom’s oldest citizens who also happen to share April 21 as their birthday, people turning 100 on the same day Elizabeth would have.

Starmer marked the occasion with a statement:

“The nation will commemorate her extraordinary reign with a memorial that offers a place of reflection for generations to come.”

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II was born April 21, 1926, the first child of Prince Albert, Duke of York, and Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon. She was never meant to be monarch.

It was her uncle Edward VIII’s abdication in 1936, his decision to leave the throne for the American divorcée Wallis Simpson, that made her father King George VI and made her, at ten years old, heir apparent.

She became Queen on February 6, 1952 when her father died. She was 25 years old.

She would reign for 70 years and 214 days, the longest reign in British history. Her coronation on June 2, 1953 was the first to be televised, watched by millions in their living rooms for the first time.

She served under 15 British prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss. She met every sitting American president of her era save one.

She was the head of state for 15 countries at the time of her death. She died at Balmoral on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

Charles was 73 when he became King. He is now 77, and has been reigning for nearly four years.

The centenary falls less than four years after his mother’s death, and the speech he delivered on Tuesday carried the specific weight of a son still in the process of understanding, in real time, what she built and how much of it rested on her specifically.

“Her near century was one of remarkable change,” he said. And then, with evident pride and evident grief, “She remained constant.”

What Is The Centenary?

The centenary is not a single day. A series of national initiatives and tributes are planned across the coming weeks. Commemorative stamps and coins have been released. Buckingham Palace’s fashion exhibition runs for months.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial in St James’s Park is moving toward construction. The digital memorial being developed alongside the physical one will create a lasting record accessible to future generations.

The architecture of the tribute is designed, deliberately, to last. The memorial in St James’s Park will sit near the statue of Queen Victoria at the end of The Mall and near the memorial to Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother unveiled in 2009.

It will be the physical marker of a reign that shaped the second half of the twentieth century and the first quarter of the twenty-first, and it will be visited long after anyone alive today remembers it being built.

What Charles said in that library at Balmoral will travel alongside it. The world is troubled. She would have seen it and felt it. And she would have believed, as he still believes she believed, that goodness wins eventually.