Dave Mason, Co-Founder Of Traffic, Has Died At 79

Dave Mason died on Sunday April 19, 2026, at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada. He was 79.

His family described what happened in a post on his official Facebook page. After cooking an evening meal with his wife Winifred, he sat down in his favorite chair to take a nap with the family’s Maltese dog at his feet, and did not wake up.

“A storybook ending,” the family wrote. “On his own terms. Which is how he lived his life right up until the end.”

No cause of death was given. He had dealt with serious health problems in his final years, a heart condition detected in 2024, a severe infection in early 2025, and retired from live performance in September 2025 after 60 years on the road.

He was the co-founder of Traffic, the songwriter behind “Feelin’ Alright?” and “Hole in My Shoe,” the session guitarist on Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower,” the man who played on the Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet and George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, and a solo artist who spent the better part of a decade as a staple of American rock radio.

He inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Traffic in 2004.

He called himself the Forrest Gump of rock. The description was more accurate than he probably intended.

Who Was Dave Mason?

David Thomas Mason was born May 10, 1946, in Worcester, England, in the farming community of the Midlands, about twelve miles from where Robert Plant and John Bonham would grow up.

His childhood was, by his own account, idyllic and solitary. He described it to Goldmine magazine as “a Tom Sawyer existence, running around fields and building rafts and treehouses. But never really talking too much. I was very introverted.”

When he was five, he fell twenty feet from a ceiling loft. He bent a hipbone and contracted a rare disease.

He spent eighteen months in a hospital and had to learn to walk again. His initial ambition, despite all of that, was to join the Royal Air Force. What changed it was a guitar.

By sixteen he was playing. By seventeen he was a working musician in his first band, the Jaguars, who released a single in 1963.

In those early years he met Jim Capaldi, a drummer who would become one of his closest lifelong friends and a bandmate in Traffic, and Chris Wood, another future Traffic member.

He also formed a band called the Hellions. By his mid-teens, he had already been a professional musician for two years.

Traffic And The Songs That Outlasted The Band

Traffic formed in 1967 around Steve Winwood, Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood and Dave Mason.

They were among the first bands to “get it together in the country,” a phrase that became a cliché but started with them, when they retreated to a stone cottage in the hills of Berkshire to write and rehearse the material for their first album away from London’s distractions.

The approach was widely imitated.

Mason’s relationship with Traffic was never stable. He was the most commercially instinctive songwriter in the group, and that created friction.

“Hole in My Shoe,” a psychedelic pop song on which Mason played sitar, climbed to number two in the UK charts in 1967, Traffic’s biggest British hit. Mason left the band shortly after it peaked.

He returned for sessions for the second album, which included “Feelin’ Alright?” He left again.

The departure that lasted was prompted, by Mason’s account, by something explicit. “Steve Winwood and Jim called me to a meeting one day and saying, ‘We don’t want you in the band,'” he told Goldmine.

He believed the reason was that his songs were consistently more commercial than his bandmates’ preferred material. “It just happened that the way I wrote was commercial.”

“Feelin’ Alright?” was not a hit for Traffic. It was the rousing opening track of Joe Cocker’s landmark 1969 debut album, “With a Little Help From My Friends,” where Cocker’s raspy version became the song’s defining performance.

It has since been recorded by the Jackson 5, John Belushi, and dozens of others. It remains one of the most covered songs in rock history.

The Sessions That Made Him The Forrest Gump Of Rock

When Mason left Traffic and moved to the United States in the late 1960s, he entered a period of extraordinary adjacency to some of the most important recordings of the era.

What makes the list remarkable is that he contributed to them as himself, not as a hired hand playing anonymous parts, but as someone whose friendship with these artists placed him in the room when significant things were being made.

He played 12-string acoustic guitar on Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower,” the recording that became the definitive version of the Bob Dylan song. He was also the person who introduced Hendrix to the Dylan original in the first place.

Mason played on “Street Fighting Man” on the Rolling Stones’ Beggars Banquet.

He appeared on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass and on Paul McCartney and Wings’ Venus and Mars, including on “Listen to What the Man Said.”

He toured alongside Eric Clapton in Delaney & Bonnie and Friends. He jammed with Cream’s Ginger Baker. Michael Jackson sang background vocals on one of Mason’s own songs.

Mason formed a duo with Cass Elliot, debuting together at the Hollywood Bowl and performing at the Fillmore East in New York.

By 1993 he had joined Fleetwood Mac, on the invitation of his longtime friend Mick Fleetwood.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be in some pretty interesting places at the right time, I guess,” he said in 2014. “But at the time, it’s just sort of what’s happening, so you don’t really register it that way.”

Mason’s Solo Career And What It Produced

Mason’s solo debut, Alone Together, was released in 1970 and became a gold album.

It was notable not only for its music but for being pressed on a distinctive “swirled” marbled vinyl, an unconventional presentation for the era. Two more gold albums followed, Dave Mason and Mariposa De Oro.

In 1977 he released Let It Flow, which went platinum on the strength of “We Just Disagree,” co-written with Jim Krueger, a soft-rock record that became one of the most-played songs in American Classic Hits radio history.

Another solo standout was “Only You Know and I Know,” which became the title of his 2024 memoir.

He eventually penned more than 100 songs across his career. His most recent album, A Shade of Blues, came out in March 2025, roughly six months before he retired from touring.

That retirement came on September 16, 2025, after 60 years of live performance. He cited ongoing health problems.

“He retires from touring a happy man with a heart full of gratitude to his band members, business colleagues, and especially his legions of fans who made his life one of deep satisfaction.” He had performed close to 100 shows a year until his health made that impossible.

One of his proudest distinctions was that he never used backing loops, overdubbed vocals, or any synthetic augmentation in his live shows. What you heard was what was being played.

What He Said About Himself

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Traffic in 2004. He published a memoir in 2024.

He released a new album at 78. He retired from touring at 79. And he died in his favorite chair, in Nevada, after making dinner with his wife, with their dog at his feet.

“I still don’t like standing up there in front of the spotlight,” he said in 2020. “I feel very uncomfortable up there. I’m not a rock star, let’s put it that way. I never wanted to be. I just wanted to write great music, make some money and have fun.”

He wrote “Feelin’ Alright?” when he was 21 years old. The song has been recorded more than 100 times. It will outlast everyone who ever heard it.