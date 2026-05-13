Quintayvious Hutchins, New England Patriots Draft Pick, Charged With Domestic Assault

Quintayvious Hutchins, the New England Patriots’ seventh-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been charged with domestic assault and battery on a family or household member, according to court documents obtained by CBS Boston and WBZ NewsRadio.

The incident occurred at a dorm on the Boston College campus. Hutchins had recently signed his four-year standard rookie contract with the Patriots. His roster status with the team is now in question.

Hutchins is 23 years old and was the 247th overall pick in this year’s draft, the Patriots’ final selection of their nine-player class.

He is an edge rusher who played four seasons at Boston College, less than two miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

His selection was described at the time as a local choice by a coaching staff with deep ties to the Boston College program through head coach Mike Vrabel’s relationship with Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots have not yet released a public statement about the charges.

Who Is Quintayvious Hutchins?

Quintayvious Hutchins was born on April 2, 2003, in Bessemer, Alabama, a city just outside Birmingham.

He attended Bessemer City High School and committed to Boston College coming out of high school, making the full-time move to Chestnut Hill in Massachusetts for a program that recruited him as an edge defender with the athleticism and motor to develop into a professional player.

His college career was built on consistency and growth across four seasons. He appeared in 43 games and accumulated 72 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries for his career.

The numbers are modest by the standards of first-round edge rushers, which is partly why he went in the seventh round rather than earlier, the production was real but the elite athleticism that teams pay first-day money for was not present in the same way.

What Hutchins offered that the numbers do not fully capture was leadership and awareness.

In his final season at Boston College in 2025, he was named a team captain, the specific recognition given to players whose teammates and coaches trust them to represent the program both on the field and off it.

He played on special teams in addition to his edge rusher responsibilities, adding the versatility that gives bubble roster players their best chance to survive NFL training camps.

Mike Vrabel attended Boston College’s Pro Day and worked individually with Hutchins, a one-on-one engagement that signaled the Patriots’ coaching staff was doing more than a cursory evaluation.

Vrabel’s close professional relationship with BC head coach Bill O’Brien, who built his own coaching reputation at the NFL level before returning to college football, provided the kind of institutional comfort that makes a seventh-round pick feel less like a gamble and more like a validated choice.

The Patriots selected him 247th overall on the final day of the draft, April 25, 2026.

Hutchins addressed the media that day and then signed his four-year standard rookie contract, the league-minimum deal given to all players drafted outside the first round, providing modest guaranteed money and a path to the training camp roster.

He was less than three weeks removed from signing that contract when the charges were filed.

The Charge And What It Means Legally

The charge of domestic assault and battery on a family or household member is a specific criminal charge under Massachusetts law that applies when the victim of an assault and battery is someone with whom the defendant shares a domestic relationship, a current or former romantic partner, a spouse, a family member or a person who shares or has shared a residence.

The charge at the Boston College dorm context suggests someone with a connection to Hutchins in that capacity was the victim.

The identity of the victim has not been made public.

The specific circumstances of the incident at the dorm have not been publicly detailed beyond the court documents indicating the charge. Hutchins has not publicly commented on the charges and his representatives have not issued a statement as of the time of this writing.

A domestic assault and battery charge in Massachusetts is a serious criminal matter.

On the lower end of the sentencing range, for misdemeanor assault and battery, the maximum penalty is 2.5 years in a house of correction and a $1,000 fine.

If the circumstances involve aggravating factors or result in a felony charge, the potential penalties are more significant.

The specific level of the charge against Hutchins, misdemeanor or felony, has not been specified in the initial reports.

What The NFL And The Patriots Do Next

The NFL has a specific policy framework for handling domestic violence cases under the Personal Conduct Policy that Roger Goodell dramatically strengthened in 2014 following the Ray Rice situation.

Under the current policy, any player arrested for domestic violence faces a minimum six-game suspension upon a first offense, with the potential for longer or permanent suspension depending on the severity of the incident and the findings of the league’s investigation.

The league investigates domestic violence and sexual assault allegations independently, it does not wait for criminal proceedings to conclude.

The NFL commissioner can place a player on the Commissioner’s Exempt List during an investigation, which keeps the player off the active roster and off the field while still paying them.

For a seventh-round pick who has not played a single NFL regular-season game, the calculus around the Commissioner’s Exempt List is different than it would be for an established veteran.

The Patriots have not responded to requests for comment as of the time of this writing.

Coach Vrabel and the organization will likely wait for more information before making public statements about Hutchins’ roster status.

That said, the NFL operates in a media environment that does not afford teams significant time between the emergence of domestic violence charges and questions about what they intend to do, and the question will be asked at the next available press availability.

The Context Of A Seventh-Round Pick’s Roster Chances

Seventh-round picks are not guaranteed anything in the NFL. The pick itself represents a developmental investment and an opportunity, not a confirmed place on the 53-man roster.

Most seventh-round picks do not make their team’s final regular-season roster. Some make the practice squad.

Some are released in final cuts and never play professional football beyond their brief experience in training camp.

Hutchins’ specific route to the roster was always going to be through special teams contributions, edge depth and whatever value his familiarity with the Patriots’ coaching staff could generate in the preseason competition.

His 6-foot-2, 233-pound frame is undersized for a pure edge rusher at the NFL level, not disqualifying, but a constraint that means playing faster and smarter than larger defenders to be effective.

His college production suggested he could do that. His team captain designation suggested the character that sustains a player through a difficult roster bubble experience.

Those are the considerations that existed before Wednesday morning. The domestic assault charge adds a different calculation, one that NFL teams are forced to weigh in a climate where the league and its sponsors have made clear that domestic violence is treated with a different standard than other legal issues.

The Roster Decision And What Comes Next

No formal roster decision has been announced by the Patriots. Hutchins remains under contract.

Under NFL rules, the team can request his release or put him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List pending the investigation’s outcome.

They can also wait for more information from the legal process before making a determination.

The criminal process in Massachusetts will move through arraignment, where Hutchins will formally hear the charges and enter a plea, followed by pre-trial hearings if the case is contested.

If charges are not dropped or reduced, the case would proceed toward trial. The timeline of criminal proceedings often extends well beyond NFL training camp and the regular season.

What the Patriots do in the coming days will reflect both their assessment of the specific facts of the incident and their obligation to the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

A seventh-round pick is a player the organization wanted on the roster, not a player they cannot function without if circumstances require a different decision.