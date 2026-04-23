Ticketmaster Is Releasing More Harry Styles MSG Tickets After Catching Scalpers And Here Is How To Get Them

Ticketmaster announced on April 22, 2026 that it caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to buy tickets to Harry Styles’ 30-night Madison Square Garden residency and resell them at a profit.

The company has also announced that it has canceled those tickets and will make them available again to fans at their original prices.

If you tried to get Harry Styles MSG tickets and failed, there is a new window.

Here is exactly what happened, why it happened, and precisely what you need to do if you want a chance at tickets.

What Ticketmaster Says It Found

Saumil Mehta, the Global President of Ticketmaster who joined the company earlier in 2026, published an open letter to fans on social media explaining the situation.

“We caught scalpers using multiple accounts and fake identities to try to get around ticket limits and resell tickets for profit,” he wrote. “We’ve canceled those tickets, none of which had been transferred to fans, and we are working with the tour to release them back to fans at the original price.”

Ticketmaster described the action as part of “a broader effort to identify and catch more bad actors, enforce the rules of the sale and permanently ban accounts that violate them.” The company did not disclose exactly how many tickets were canceled, but described the number as “thousands.”

The critical detail for any fan who already has tickets: the cancellations do not affect you. Anyone who purchased tickets directly on Ticketmaster during the original sale is not affected.

Anyone who received transferred or resale tickets through Ticketmaster is not affected. The only tickets that were canceled are those that scalpers purchased and had not yet transferred to any fan, meaning no real fan lost a seat they held.

Why Harry Styles Was Such A Massive Target

Mehta was direct about why the MSG residency drew this level of scalping activity. “This impacts many tours, and Harry’s residency was a huge target,” he said.

The numbers explain it. Harry Styles announced his first tour in nearly three years in January 2026, the “Together, Together” world tour in support of his fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.”

The announcement sent demand into extraordinary territory. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 11.5 million people registered for the MSG presale, the highest volume ever recorded for a presale in New York.

Madison Square Garden holds approximately 19,500 people per event. Even across all 30 nights of the residency, the total capacity is roughly 585,000 seats.

That means approximately 1 in every 20 people who registered could even theoretically get a ticket.

Into that environment, 11.5 million people chasing 585,000 tickets — scalpers specifically targeted the lowest-priced inventory. Mehta explained that scalpers focus on tickets that are “the lowest price” and “super in-demand” because those seats carry the highest possible markup on resale.

Tickets were already selling for thousands of dollars on the secondary market before the presale had even opened.

The tickets being re-released are all priced under $130, the precise range scalpers went after.

Exactly How To Request The Re-Released Tickets

Here is the step-by-step for how the process works.

Go to the Harry Styles page on Ticketmaster. Links to request tickets will be displayed at the top of the page.

The request window opens on Thursday, April 30, 2026 at noon EDT. The window closes on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 5 p.m. EDT.

The single most important thing to understand about this process: the time you submit your request within that window does not affect your chances. You do not need to be logged in and refreshing at noon on April 30.

A request submitted at noon on April 30 has the same chances as a request submitted at 4 p.m. on May 1. Ticketmaster has been explicit about this. As long as you submit within the window, your timing is not a factor.

Requesting tickets does not guarantee you will receive them. If your request can be fulfilled, Ticketmaster will send you a second email by May 8 at 11:59 p.m. EDT confirming your tickets and providing instructions to complete your purchase. If you do not receive that email, your request was not fulfilled.

Anyone can request tickets. However, Ticketmaster says fans who do not yet have tickets to the NYC shows will be prioritized over fans who already hold MSG tickets.

Fans who have tickets to other cities on the tour can also request.

All tickets available in this re-release are priced under $130 — the original prices set by Harry Styles’ team for those seats.

Ticketmaster has not disclosed exactly how many tickets will be available. Given that 11.5 million people registered for the original presale and the re-release is described as “thousands” of tickets, demand will still far exceed supply.

The Broader Scalping Problem

What Ticketmaster is describing, scalpers creating multiple accounts with fake identities to circumvent per-customer ticket limits. is not new, and it is not unique to Harry Styles.

It is the defining challenge of the modern ticketing industry, and it has been for more than a decade.

The way the system is supposed to work. Ticketmaster and artists set per-customer ticket limits to prevent any single buyer from hoarding inventory and reselling it at a markup.

Verified Fan presales, which Harry Styles used, add another layer by requiring fans to register and verify their identity in advance, theoretically ensuring that real fans get priority access.

The registration process for the MSG shows generated 11.5 million sign-ups, the largest in New York presale history.

The way the system actually works in practice: sophisticated scalpers build or buy software that allows them to create multiple accounts, each with a plausible identity, each purchasing up to the legal limit, all coordinated to sweep through the lowest-priced inventory in the first seconds of a sale.

A scalper running 50 accounts, each buying two tickets at the ticket limit, nets 100 tickets in a single sale. At $130 each, that is $13,000 in face-value tickets that they will resell for multiples of that amount.

Mehta’s announcement is being positioned as a victory, Ticketmaster caught them, canceled the tickets, returned them to fans.

That framing is accurate as far as it goes. The canceled tickets were not transferred, meaning no fan is being displaced. The re-release at original prices is a genuine benefit to fans who missed out.

But it is also worth noting that the scalpers got far enough into the process that “thousands” of tickets had been purchased before detection, meaning the system allowed them to complete purchases that are now being described as violations of ticket limits.

The detection happened after the fact, not in real time during the sale.

The Together, Together Tour And The Residency

Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” world tour consists of 67 shows across seven cities: Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney.

The tour runs May through December 2026. The MSG residency, 30 shows between August 26 and October 31, is the centerpiece of the North American leg and by far the most concentrated run of any artist at that venue in recent memory.

The tour is in support of Styles’ fourth studio album, announced January 15, 2026. His previous major tour, Love On Tour, concluded in 2023.

The three-year gap between touring cycles contributed substantially to the pent-up demand that made the MSG presale the most-registered presale in New York history.

For fans who did not get tickets in the original sale and want to try again: April 30 at noon EDT, Ticketmaster’s Harry Styles page, request window open until May 1 at 5 p.m. EDT.

Confirmation by May 8. All tickets under $130. Time of request within the window does not matter.