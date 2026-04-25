Jonathan Greenard Just Got Traded And Landed A $100 Million Contract And Here’s Who Signed Him

Jonathan Greenard is 0fficially a Philadelphia Eagle. The Minnesota Vikings traded the Pro Bowl edge rusher to Philadelphia on Friday night, April 24, during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Following the trade, the Eagles immediately signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension that keeps him in Philadelphia through 2031.

The trade was reported simultaneously by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The deal is another example of what Eagles general manager Howie Roseman does that almost no one else in the NFL does.

He treats draft weekend as a trading floor, not just a draft. While every other front office is focused on the board in front of them, Roseman is on the phone making deals.

This is the third time in five years he has acquired a proven veteran player in a draft-day trade, and once again, the timing and the price make the move look like a steal.

The Trade Terms

Philadelphia sent the No. 98 overall pick in the 2026 draft and a 2027 third-round pick to Minnesota.

In return, the Eagles received Greenard and a 2026 seventh-round pick at No. 244 overall. The trade was executed in the middle of the second round, while other teams were still focused on selecting players from college.

The contract extension that accompanied the trade is four years and $100 million with $50 million fully guaranteed.

At $25 million per year, Greenard becomes the fourth-highest paid player on the Eagles roster by annual average, behind Jalen Hurts at $51 million, A.J. Brown at $32 million and Jordan Davis at $26 million, tied with Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith.

ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Eagles an A- grade for the move and described the contract as “well-below-market price” given what comparable edge rushers have commanded.

The comparison that matters most is the one to the player Greenard is directly replacing.

The Jaelan Phillips Problem

Jaelan Phillips left Philadelphia in free agency this offseason and signed with the Carolina Panthers for four years and $120 million, with $80 million guaranteed.

That was $20 million more in total value and $30 million more in guaranteed money than the deal the Eagles just gave Greenard.

Phillips departed after one season in Philadelphia, he was acquired at the trade deadline last year and was a significant factor in the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense.

Losing him created a visible hole in a pass rush that already had questions. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are talented young edge rushers, but neither had established themselves as reliable double-digit sack producers at this point in their careers.

The Eagles needed a proven veteran, and Roseman went and found one for less money than Philadelphia’s biggest need cost them to leave.

Over the last three seasons combined, Greenard has 27.5 sacks, 15th most in the NFL. Phillips has 12.5 sacks over the same period, good for 82nd most. The player the Eagles replaced Phillips with has more than double the sack production.

The player the Panthers replaced him with cost more money and has materially fewer sacks.

That gap is what the CBS Sports writer was referring to when he wrote that this feels like Howie Roseman playing chess while the rest of the league plays checkers.

Who Is Jonathan Greenard?

Greenard was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans out of the University of Florida.

He spent four seasons in Houston, developing steadily before breaking out in a contract year in 2023 with a then-career-high 12.5 sacks. That performance earned him a four-year, $76 million deal with the Vikings in 2024 free agency.

His first season in Minnesota was sensational. He started all 17 games, recorded 12 sacks, tied for fifth in the NFL, posted 18 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three passes defensed.

His 84 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, tied Rams rookie Jared Verse for the most in the entire NFL that season. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

His 2025 season was different. A shoulder injury requiring surgery limited him to 12 games. His sack total dropped to three.

The raw numbers looked bad. But in those 12 games he still led the Vikings with 47 pressures, which tells a more complete story about what kind of player he is when his body is right.

Pressures are the upstream stat, they become sacks when things fall right. A player who generates 47 pressures in 12 games is still a genuine problem for opposing quarterbacks even when the sack column does not reflect it.

The Vikings were not willing to see past the three-sack season. Greenard had two years remaining on his deal at an average of $19 million per year, and he wanted a raise.

Minnesota refused to rework the contract after a down year and instead put him on the market.

Why Minnesota Made The Trade

The Vikings’ calculus was straightforward even if the optics are uncomfortable. Greenard had $4 million in guarantees remaining on his original contract in 2026, meaning the financial leverage had largely expired.

He wanted a new deal. The Vikings did not want to give him one after watching his sack total drop to three. Trading him solved multiple problems at once.

The trade clears more than $34 million in cap space for Minnesota. It delivers two day-two draft picks, No. 98 this year and a third in 2027, that give the team flexibility.

It hands the full edge rusher responsibility to Dallas Turner, their 2024 first-round pick who recorded eight sacks in 2025 after generating significantly more snaps than his rookie year.

Turner is entering his third season and Minnesota is betting on him to absorb Greenard’s role.

Whether that bet pays off is a 2026 story. What happened Friday night is a 2026 Eagles story, and it fits into a very specific pattern.

Howie Roseman’s Many Draft Day Trades

In 2022, Howie Roseman acquired A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans on the first night of the draft.

In 2023, he traded for D’Andre Swift from Detroit on Day 3. Now in 2026, he has added Greenard during Day 2.

This is the third time in five years Roseman has used the energy and distraction of draft weekend to make a veteran trade that reshapes the roster in real time.

The Greenard move pairs with what the Eagles did Thursday night, they traded up to No. 20 to grab USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, widely expected to replace A.J. Brown if that trade to New England materializes.

In the span of two days of drafting, Philadelphia has addressed its receiver depth question with Lemon and its pass rush question with Greenard, extended both players to long-term contracts, and done it all during a weekend when the rest of the NFL is focused on selecting college players.

Greenard will join a defensive front that already includes Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Moro Ojomo and Arnold Ebiketie under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Eagles now have the edge rusher Fangio wanted added to that group, at a price that came in under what their top available alternative demanded. In Philadelphia, that is just a Friday night at the draft.