Clarity Act Just Cleared The Senate And It Would Be The First US Law To Fully Regulate Crypto

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act cleared the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday May 14, 2026, in a 15-9 vote that moves the most significant piece of cryptocurrency legislation in American history to the next stage of the congressional process.

The vote was largely along party lines, every Republican on the committee voted yes, but two Democrats crossed over in a last-minute bipartisan arrangement that gave Committee Chairman Tim Scott the numbers he needed.

The two Democrats who voted yes were Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland.

The nine no votes came primarily from the committee’s Democrats, led by ranking member Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has been the most vocal opponent of the bill and who described it on the floor as legislation that will “turbocharge Donald Trump’s crypto corruption.”

The Clarity Act now moves through a longer process before it can become law, a merger with a similar bill from the Senate Agriculture Committee, a full Senate floor vote requiring 60 votes to overcome the filibuster, a House vote and finally President Trump’s signature.

The timeline is tight. Analysts following the bill say the Senate floor vote needs to happen by August before the summer recess and midterm elections consume the legislative calendar.

Bitcoin rallied and Coinbase surged more than 8 percent during the session as the crypto industry’s longest-running Washington priority took its biggest single step toward becoming law.

What The Clarity Act Actually Does

The Clarity Act is 309 pages of regulatory architecture for an industry that has operated for roughly 15 years in the United States without a comprehensive federal framework.

That absence has produced a decade of legal uncertainty, questions about whether any given cryptocurrency is a security regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, a commodity regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or something else entirely, with the answer often determined by enforcement actions rather than clear rules.

The Clarity Act attempts to resolve that uncertainty by creating a systematic approach to classification.

It establishes the criteria by which digital assets are designated as either securities under SEC jurisdiction or commodities under CFTC jurisdiction, and creates a new category, digital commodities, with its own regulatory pathway.

The bill also creates a framework called Regulation Crypto, a simplified registration exemption for certain digital assets that allows companies to raise the greater of $50 million per year for up to four years or 10 percent of the total outstanding value of their assets, up to a maximum of $200 million in total gross proceeds.

The bill follows the Genius Act, which became law last year and established the first federal regulatory framework for stablecoins, the dollar-pegged digital assets used in crypto transactions.

The Clarity Act is the broader market structure legislation that addresses the full universe of digital assets beyond stablecoins.

Together, the two pieces of legislation represent the most comprehensive attempt Congress has made to bring the crypto industry into the regulated financial system.

A separate provision in the bill, included under the name Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, restricts the development of a Central Bank Digital Currency, reflecting the bill’s authors’ position that a government-issued digital currency poses surveillance risks to American citizens.

The Ethics Fight That Almost Stopped It

The most contentious issue surrounding the Clarity Act is not in the bill’s 309 pages. It is the provision that is not there.

President Trump and his family have made at least $1.4 billion in gains from crypto-related activities since he took office, according to a figure that Senator Warren cited Thursday.

The president launched a memecoin. His family has launched crypto platforms.

Senior officials across the executive branch have financial interests in the industry the Clarity Act would regulate.

Democratic lawmakers have argued consistently that legislation this significant requires an ethics provision preventing senior government officials, including the president, from profiting from the industry being regulated.

That provision was intentionally excluded from the committee’s version of the bill.

The ethics piece, as Chairman Scott explained, falls outside the Senate Banking Committee’s specific jurisdiction and will need to be incorporated at a later stage.

The exclusion reflects something more politically specific than a procedural limitation. The White House has made its position explicit: Trump’s crypto adviser Patrick Witt told attendees at the Consensus Miami 2026 conference that rules should apply “across the board, from the president all the way down to the brand new intern on Capitol Hill” but that the administration will not tolerate language that singles out a particular officeholder or office.

That framing, opposing both a total absence of ethics rules and a provision specifically targeting the president, is the specific negotiating position that Democrats have characterized as a veto threat on meaningful accountability.

Senator Warren distilled the Democratic argument in her floor remarks Thursday. “This bill puts investors, our national security and our entire financial system at risk, and it will turbocharge Donald Trump’s crypto corruption. In just one year in office, the president and his family have raked in at least $1.4 billion in gains from crypto deals alone, and yet this bill stunningly includes zero provisions to prevent that.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who has been a Democratic supporter of crypto regulation and attended Consensus Miami, said last week that Democrats will not allow the bill to move without an ethics section.

Senator Alsobrooks, one of the two Democrats who voted yes Thursday, framed her vote as a conditional commitment rather than a final one.

“My vote today is a vote to keep working in good faith. We still have so much work to do.” Gallego said his final floor vote would depend on further progress on outstanding issues.

The Hearing And What Happened Inside The Committee Room

The markup hearing that produced Thursday’s vote was not a smooth process.

For much of the morning, the committee hearing reflected the partisan divide that has characterized the Clarity Act debate for months.

Democratic senators offered a series of amendments addressing issues including law enforcement, ethics and bank involvement in digital assets.

Every amendment offered by Democrats was either voted down or declared by Chairman Scott to be improperly written and thus ineligible.

Senator Warren’s most pointed amendment would have directed federal bank regulators to release supervisory information about Jeffrey Epstein, connecting the crypto bill to Coinbase, which she said Epstein backed with millions of dollars, and to broader concerns about crypto’s use in illicit finance.

The amendment failed. Her amendments to remove sections of the bill addressing bank involvement in digital asset activity also failed on a 11-13 vote.

The bipartisan breakthrough came through a behind-the-scenes negotiation that was happening simultaneously with the floor debate over amendments, a deal that Chairman Scott was working even as Democratic senators were arguing over the process.

An amendment from Senator Dave McCormick on portfolio margining passed 18-6 on a bipartisan basis.

Then, when the final vote came, the last-moment arrangement produced the 15-9 result that gave the bill the bipartisan character its authors wanted heading into the next stage.

The Market’s Immediate Verdict

The financial markets that most directly reflect the Clarity Act’s potential impact responded to the committee vote before Thursday’s session was over.

Coinbase, the largest US crypto exchange and the company whose business the Clarity Act would most directly legitimize, surged more than 8 percent during the session.

Galaxy Digital, one of the major crypto investment firms, rose 6.3 percent. Circle, the issuer of the USDC stablecoin, recovered from an earlier decline of more than 6 percent to close positive. Bitcoin itself rallied.

The moves reflect the specific commercial logic of what the Clarity Act would do for the industry.

A clear regulatory framework removes the legal uncertainty that has kept institutional capital at the margins of crypto markets.

Pension funds, endowments, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds that currently avoid digital assets because the regulatory environment makes compliance analysis impossible would face a different calculus under a law that establishes clear rules.

The Coinbase surge is the market’s estimate of what regulated institutional access to crypto markets would be worth to the most established US exchange.

What Has To Happen Before This Becomes Law

The Senate Banking Committee vote is a significant step. It is also the first of several more that remain.

The bill must now be merged with a companion bill that the Senate Agriculture Committee approved earlier in a party-line vote, the two committees share jurisdiction over different aspects of digital asset regulation, and a single unified bill needs to emerge from that process.

That merged bill then needs to pass the full Senate by 60 votes, the threshold required to overcome a filibuster.

Getting to 60 votes with the current composition of the Senate requires meaningful Democratic support beyond the two who voted yes in committee Thursday.

The ethics provision, the law enforcement questions and the broader Democratic skepticism about the bill’s consumer protections are all live issues that need to be resolved before the 60-vote threshold is achievable.

If the bill passes the Senate, it then needs to be reconciled with the different version the House passed last fall, and a final unified version needs to pass both chambers before going to President Trump.

The president is expected to sign crypto legislation enthusiastically given his personal financial interests in the industry, which is precisely the argument Democrats have been making about why stronger ethics provisions are non-negotiable.

The Senate needs to finish this work by August.

The summer recess and the approach of midterm elections will compress the available legislative time to a window that, by the most optimistic estimates, is barely sufficient and by more realistic assessments may require the same kind of last-minute deal-making that produced Thursday’s committee vote.