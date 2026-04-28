Lauren Hashian Found Fake AI Baby Photos Of Herself And Made The Whole Internet Laugh

Lauren Hashian went on Instagram on Sunday, April 26, 2026 to address a rumor that she and husband Dwayne Johnson had welcomed a new baby.

The rumor was not based on any real news. It was based on AI-generated photographs that had gone viral on Facebook, showing her and Dwayne holding a newborn in a hospital bed, with captions claiming the couple had quietly welcomed another child in Miami.

Hashian, who is 41 and shares two daughters with Dwayne, did not seem particularly alarmed. She seemed, if anything, amused.

“I thought we’d all enjoy a good Sunday laugh,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, per People. She posted the image of herself and Dwayne in the hospital bed and captioned it, “Apparently I had a new baby in Miami!”

Then she found a second photo. This one showed her holding twins. “Make that TWO! I had TWO BABIES!!”

Why Did The Fake Images Spread?

The photographs that circulated on Facebook were AI-generated, fabricated images created by software capable of placing real people’s likenesses into invented scenarios.

In this case, someone used that technology to produce images that looked, at a glance, like candid hospital photos of two of the most famous people in the world holding newborns.

The images were detailed enough to look plausible in a thumbnail and spread far enough to reach people who had no reason to be skeptical of them.

AI-generated celebrity content, fake pregnancies, fake deaths, fake marriages, fake accidents, has become one of the more persistent forms of misinformation on social media platforms, particularly Facebook.

Content farms and engagement-baiting accounts generate these images because they work. People share them. They generate comments.

They reach relatives and friends of fans who see something alarming about a famous person and click before they think. By the time the celebrity addresses it, the image has already been seen by millions of people who never saw the correction.

Hashian and Johnson are particular targets for this kind of content for obvious reasons. Johnson has one of the most followed accounts on Instagram, regularly shares content about his family, and is known publicly as a devoted father.

The idea that he and Hashian might have quietly had another baby, plausible enough on the surface, makes for the kind of content that spreads quickly before anyone checks whether it is real.

None of it was real. Lauren Hashian addressed it with good humor on a Sunday morning and moved on.

Who Is Lauren Hashian?

Lauren Hashian is not primarily known as Dwayne Johnson’s wife, although that is frequently how she is described.

She is the daughter of Sib Hashian, the drummer for Boston, one of the best-selling rock bands in American history, who died in March 2017 while performing on a Legends of Rock cruise.

Lauren is a singer and songwriter who has released her own music independently and has maintained a lower public profile than her husband despite being connected to one of the most visible human beings on the planet.

She and Dwayne have been together since 2007. They married on August 18, 2019, in Hawaii in what was widely described as a surprise wedding.

Their two daughters are Jasmine, who is 10, and Tiana, who just turned 8. Dwayne also has a 24-year-old daughter named Simone, known professionally as Ava in WWE, where she is a professional wrestler, from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.

Garcia and Johnson have maintained a famously cooperative co-parenting and professional relationship. Garcia is also his business partner and manager.

The Birthday That Was Actually Happening

While AI-generated photos of Lauren giving birth in Miami were circulating on Facebook, the actual Johnson-Hashian family was doing something considerably more grounded. Celebrating Tiana’s 8th birthday with a KATSEYE-themed party.

KATSEYE is a pop girl group that Tiana is clearly devoted to. The party happened on April 17, Tiana’s actual birthday, and Dwayne documented it on Instagram with characteristic enthusiasm.

He posted a tribute on April 20 calling Tiana “our anchor of pure love, joy, crazy humor and always down to put in the work, and step outta the box.” The caption ended with “We love U baby girl. Pinky’s Up.”

The birthday cake was homemade. It had KATSEYE song titles written on it, a fondant replica of the sandwich featured on the cover art for the group’s single “Gnarly,” a sparkly “8” candle and a photo of the KATSEYE members.

Dwayne tagged the post with the hashtag “#HomemadeCake4TheWin,” a detail that says something specific about a man who is reportedly one of the highest-paid actors alive taking the time to make a cake from scratch for his daughter’s KATSEYE party.

This is the actual family life of Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian in April 2026: homemade cakes, KATSEYE parties, and Lauren posting on Instagram Stories to gently inform Facebook that she did not, in fact, have two babies in Miami over the weekend.

Fake AI Images And The Impact On Celebrities

The Lauren Hashian situation is a minor and lighthearted example of something that has become a genuine problem for celebrities and the public alike.

Generative AI tools capable of producing photorealistic images of any person in any scenario have become widely accessible and require almost no technical skill to use.

The content produced by these tools spreads through social media platforms, particularly Facebook, which has a large population of older users who may be less familiar with AI-generated media and less skeptical of what they see in their feeds.

Celebrities with large, engaged audiences and recognizable faces are obvious targets because their likenesses produce high engagement when placed in dramatic or surprising scenarios.

Hashian and Johnson fit that profile exactly. The images that circulated were specific enough, a hospital setting, Miami as a named location, both Dwayne and Lauren’s faces, to feel like something that might have actually happened and been photographed.

What actually happened on April 26 was that Lauren Hashian looked at an AI-generated photo of herself supposedly giving birth in Miami and chose to find it funny.

“I thought we’d all enjoy a good Sunday laugh.”

In an information environment where this kind of misinformation is spreading constantly and often gets addressed with frustration or legal threats, her response, two Instagram Stories, a joke about having twins, and no apparent concern, is worth noting as a model for how to handle something that cannot be entirely stopped and can at least occasionally be laughed at.

The family has two daughters, 10 and 8 years old. One of them just had a KATSEYE birthday party with a homemade cake. There were no new babies in Miami.