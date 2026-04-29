Costco Hot Dog Combo Options Just Changed For The First Time In 40 Years

Costco has made the first change to its $1.50 hot dog combo in more than 40 years. The price has not changed. The hot dog has not changed.

What has changed is the drink, for the first time since the combo was introduced in 1984, customers have an option other than a fountain soda.

Shoppers can now opt for a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water instead of a fountain soda to wash down their steaming hot dog.

The original combo, the quarter-pound all-beef hot dog with a 20-ounce refillable fountain soda, is still available and still costs $1.50. Nothing has been removed.

A new option has been added. And yet the internet, in the way only the internet can respond to news about a hot dog, has had a lot of thoughts about it.

You might be thinking, “Who cares?” Apparently, a lot of people.

What Is Changing Exactly?

The Instagram account @costcoaisles first captured what is happening by sharing a video of the food court kiosk ordering system displaying two options where there used to be one. Hot dog and soda combo, and hot dog and water combo. Both are $1.50.

The water option gives customers a 16.9-ounce bottle of Kirkland Signature water, the same branded water Costco sells in bulk packs in the warehouse.

The classic hot dog and refillable fountain soda combo is still available and still costs $1.50.

Choosing the water option means trading a 20-ounce fountain soda with unlimited free refills for a sealed 16.9-ounce bottle.

The hot dog itself, the quarter-pound all-beef frank on a soft bun, with condiments available at the food court, is unchanged.

Costco did not respond to media requests for comment or confirm whether the change will appear on menus nationwide.

The rollout appears to be at select locations, with other Costco food courts not yet displaying the option. Whether this becomes a permanent nationwide menu change or remains a test at certain locations has not been confirmed.

Access to the Costco food court requires an active membership at most locations as of early 2026. A Gold Star membership is $65 per year. An Executive membership is $130 per year.

Why The Change Is A Big Deal

The hot dog combo is iconic for remaining at its $1.50 since its introduction in 1984, while other food prices have soared.

Adjusted for inflation from 1985 to 2026, the same combo should cost somewhere between $4.28 and $4.52 today if Costco had simply kept pace with the Consumer Price Index.

Instead it has remained at a buck fifty for four decades while the prices of nearly everything else have roughly quadrupled.

The reason the price has held is a combination of Costco philosophy and deliberate operational choices.

The combo is a loss leader, Costco makes little or nothing on it and possibly loses money. It does this because the food court is part of the Costco experience and the hot dog is the anchor of that experience.

To control costs and protect the price, Costco eventually started manufacturing its own hot dogs under the Kirkland Signature brand rather than paying retail prices to a supplier.

The combo is the rare case of a company absorbing decades of cost increases to maintain a price point it has publicly committed to as a statement of values.

That commitment is most vividly illustrated by a quote that has become part of Costco mythology. Former CEO Walter Craig Jelinek recalled co-founder Jim Sinegal once telling him, “If you raise the [expletive] hot dog, I will kill you.”

Whether the quote is precisely accurate is impossible to confirm, but it has been repeated enough times by enough Costco executives that it has taken on the quality of institutional doctrine.

Current CEO Ron Vachris reinforced the commitment in March 2026 when he participated in the viral trend of CEOs publicly eating their company’s food, a trend inadvertently sparked by McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski taking what was described as a notably unenthusiastic bite of his company’s new burger.

Vachris sat down in a Costco food court, picked up a hot dog, and said, “$1.50? For this hot dog? The hot dog price will not change as long as I’m around.”

In 2025, Costco sold 245 million hot dog combos. If a company is selling 245 million units per year of a single product, any change to that product is going to generate an outsized reaction.

The Value Debate The New Option Has Sparked

The addition of the water option has triggered an argument about value that is, in the way of all great food court arguments, both completely trivial and somehow entirely valid.

The pro-soda position is straightforward. The original combo gives you a hot dog and a 20-ounce fountain soda with free refills. The water option gives you a hot dog and a 16.9-ounce sealed bottle.

Refillable soda is objectively more liquid for the same price. Additionally, Kirkland Signature water is sold in bulk packs in the warehouse at prices that work out to roughly a fraction of what any standalone beverage costs, some users noted you can get water from vending machines in the Costco parking lot for as little as 25 cents.

Paying $1.50 for a hot dog and a Kirkland water bottle when the water bottle alone costs almost nothing from the machine outside feels like questionable arithmetic.

The pro-water position is also coherent. One user argued, “I’d rather have a bottle vs. pulling water from a fountain which shares a nozzle with a flavored drink, and the fact is that most fountains aren’t cleaned daily as they should be.”

For people who do not drink soda, for health reasons, dietary choices, or simple preference, the option to formally get water with the combo rather than either forgoing a drink or filling a soda cup from the fountain with water is a meaningful improvement.

A resealable bottle that you can take with you after the meal is different in kind from a fountain cup that you drain in the food court.

Some Reddit users took the pragmatic middle position: you can already get water for free by filling a soda cup at the fountain, so the new option mostly adds a plastic bottle to an equation that did not require one.

The environmental argument against normalized single-use plastic bottles when a refillable fountain is available next to you is not nothing.

Costco has not indicated whether pricing or availability for the water option will change as the rollout continues.

The Costco Food Court Context

The water option is not the only recent change to the Costco food court. In late 2025 and early 2026, Costco completed a transition back to Coca-Cola products from Pepsi, restoring a long-standing partnership that had been replaced by Pepsi in 2013 as a cost-saving measure to protect the $1.50 combo price.

The fountain soda in the original combo is now Coca-Cola at most locations.

The food court membership requirement that took effect at most Costco locations in early 2026 is also relevant context.

For years, the food court was the one part of Costco that did not require a membership, you could walk in off the street, get a hot dog, and leave without ever having a membership card. That changed.

The food court is now a members-only amenity at most locations, which means the 245 million hot dogs sold annually are going exclusively to the people paying $65 or $130 a year for the privilege.

The change in drink options is the first substantive change to the hot dog combo since it was introduced. The price remains $1.50.

The hot dog remains a quarter-pound all-beef frank on a soft bun. You now have to decide whether you want the unlimited soda or the sealed bottle of water.

For a decision that costs the same amount of money either way, it has generated a remarkable amount of conversation, which is probably what happens when you leave a legendary price unchanged for 40 years and then touch anything around it.