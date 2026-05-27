Walmart Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Recall Is Nationwide And Here Is What To Check

Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah, voluntarily recalled select lots of its Parmesan Ranch seasoning on May 15, 2026 after a dry milk powder ingredient used in the product was identified as potentially contaminated with Salmonella, the same California Dairies Inc. milk powder recall that has triggered a cascade of food safety actions across dozens of products this spring.

The FDA posted the recall publicly and it has been gaining wider attention this week. The recalled seasoning was sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and through the Blackstone Products website.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled seasoning. The recall is precautionary, Blackstone is acting because the ingredient source was recalled, not because their product has been found to contain Salmonella in testing.

But precautionary or not, the FDA is clear: if you have one of the affected bottles, do not eat it. Dispose of it immediately and contact Blackstone Products for a replacement.

Here is everything you need to know to determine whether your bottle is part of the recall and what to do about it.

How To Identify The Recalled Product

The recalled item is Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning in a 7.3-ounce bottle with the number 4106 in the product name.

There are three specific lot numbers affected, each with a corresponding best-by date.

All three have best-by dates well into 2027, which means they look and smell completely fresh and normal, there is no way to identify a recalled bottle by its appearance or odor.

The only way to know if your bottle is recalled is to check the lot number and best-by date, which the FDA confirms are printed on the bottom of the bottle.

The three recalled lots are: Lot 2025-43282, which has a best-by date of July 2, 2027; Lot 2025-46172, which has a best-by date of August 5, 2027; and Lot 2026-54751, which has a best-by date of August 12, 2027. If your bottle has one of those lot numbers on the bottom, it is part of the recall. The UPC on the recalled product is 7 17604 04106 2.

If your Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning has a different lot number or a different best-by date than the three listed above, it is not currently part of this specific recall action.

The California Dairies Connection

The Blackstone Parmesan Ranch recall is the latest entry in a list of food product recalls that have all traced back to the same upstream cause, a recall of dry milk powder by California Dairies Inc., the agricultural cooperative that supplies approximately 40 percent of the US market for dried dairy ingredients.

When California Dairies identified a potential Salmonella contamination in its milk powder, the FDA began working with every food manufacturer that used that ingredient to identify and recall affected products.

The cascade has been significant. The same California Dairies milk powder has been the root cause of recalls affecting Zapp’s potato chips, Fisher nuts, Pork King Good pork rinds, Ghirardelli commercial powders, Straus Family Creamery ice cream, Kroger cheese garlic croutons and now the Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning, among others.

Each new recall represents a manufacturer discovering that its product contained the recalled ingredient and taking appropriate action.

The Blackstone seasoning uses dry milk powder as an ingredient in the parmesan component of the parmesan ranch flavor profile, dairy-based seasonings routinely incorporate powdered milk, cheese powder and buttermilk powder for flavor, body and texture.

When the California Dairies milk powder that was used in the manufacturing of this seasoning was recalled, Blackstone had no choice but to recall the affected product in turn.

The FDA has been tracking the downstream impact of the California Dairies recall and working with manufacturers to identify all affected products.

Blackstone’s announcement adds parmesan ranch seasoning to a list that has touched chips, nuts, snacks, beverages and now the outdoor cooking seasoning category.

Who Is Blackstone Products?

Blackstone Products is best known in American consumer culture for something other than seasoning.

The company manufactures the flat-top propane griddle that has become one of the most popular outdoor cooking products in the country, a large, flat cooking surface that provides the kind of even high heat used in commercial kitchens and that has allowed home cooks to produce restaurant-style results for everything from smash burgers to fried rice.

If you have been to a backyard cookout in the past three years and eaten something cooked on a large flat metal surface rather than a traditional grill grate, you have eaten food made on a Blackstone or a direct competitor inspired by Blackstone’s success.

The seasoning line is a natural extension of that product identity. Blackstone sells spice blends, oils and cooking accessories designed specifically for use on its griddles, products that work with the cooking style its griddles enable.

The Parmesan Ranch seasoning is one of those blends, a versatile flavoring that works on chicken, vegetables, potatoes and the range of foods that home cooks prepare on flat-top griddles.

It has been available at Walmart, which is Blackstone’s primary retail partner for both the griddles and the accessories, and through the company’s own website.

The Walmart exclusive for the recalled product means that if you bought Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning anywhere other than Walmart or the Blackstone website, you have a different product and are not affected by this specific recall.

If you bought it at Walmart or at blackstoneproducts.com, check the bottom of the bottle immediately.

What Salmonella Does And Why The Risk Is Real Even Without Reported Cases

The absence of reported illnesses connected to the recalled seasoning does not mean the risk is theoretical.

Salmonella contamination in food produces illness that is frequently attributed to other causes, a stomach bug, food poisoning from a restaurant meal, a summer virus, rather than being traced back to a specific product.

The connection between a recalled ingredient and a specific consumer’s illness is difficult to establish unless illness reporting is systematic and the contamination is widespread enough to produce a cluster of cases that investigators can link to a source.

The FDA’s precautionary recall framework is designed to remove potentially contaminated products before that cluster can develop.

The California Dairies milk powder was identified as potentially contaminated with Salmonella.

Blackstone Products used that milk powder in the Parmesan Ranch seasoning. Blackstone recalled the affected lots.

That sequence, ingredient recall triggering product recall, is the system working as intended.

Salmonella typically produces symptoms within six hours to six days of consuming contaminated food. Those symptoms include diarrhea that may be bloody, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramping.

Most healthy adults recover within four to seven days without medical treatment.

The people for whom Salmonella poses genuinely serious risk are young children, elderly individuals and anyone whose immune system is compromised, in those populations, the infection can enter the bloodstream and produce severe complications including arterial infections and endocarditis.

The Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning is used on food that is cooked at high temperatures, the griddle cooking method that gives the product its primary use case. Cooking food at high enough temperatures kills Salmonella.

However, a seasoning shaken onto food before or after cooking, or used in a dry rub that is not fully cooked through, represents a different risk profile. The recall is appropriate regardless of the typical use case.

What To Do Right Now

Turn over your bottle of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning and check the bottom. If the lot number is 2025-43282, 2025-46172 or 2026-54751, the bottle is recalled.

Do not use it. Do not keep it. Dispose of it in a way that prevents children or pets from accessing it, seal it in a bag before placing it in the trash.

To get a replacement, Blackstone is offering a replacement, not just a refund, call Blackstone Products at 1-888-879-4610, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM.

The full FDA recall documentation is available at fda.gov, searching Blackstone Products will pull up the official recall filing with complete lot number and best-by date information.