Olivia Rodrigo Tour Is Official And Here Is How To Get Tickets Before They Sell Out

Olivia Rodrigo announced The Unraveled Tour on Thursday, April 30, 2026. The global trek spans 65 dates across North America, Europe and the UK in support of her third studio album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” out June 12 via Geffen Records.

The run follows the overwhelming success of her GUTS World Tour, which sold out 95 shows and drew more than 1.4 million fans globally.

Rodrigo posted her announcement with characteristic all-lowercase energy:

“i am so so excited to announce The Unraveled Tour!!! I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love’ with u guys!!!”

Here is the full picture, every date, how to get tickets, and what you need to know before the general sale opens.

When Tickets Go On Sale And How To Get Them

The Amex presale opens Tuesday, May 5 at 12 PM local time and runs through Wednesday, May 6 at 10 PM. Eligible American Express Card Members can access presale tickets at OliviaRodrigo.com while supplies last. Presale times vary by show.

General ticket sales open Thursday, May 7 at 12 PM local time through OliviaRodrigo.com and LiveNation.com.

That is the date to mark if you do not have an Amex card.

The Unraveled Tour will also offer Silver Star Tickets, a limited number of $20 tickets available at a later date, originally introduced during the GUTS World Tour to make attending shows more accessible and affordable for fans.

Tickets must be purchased in pairs with a maximum of two per order. Seats are assigned together and locations are revealed on the day of the show at the venue box office.

Locations may include limited view areas, lower and upper levels, or floor seating.

VIP packages and experiences are available through VIPNation.com for fans who want to take the experience further.

The Full North America Tour Schedule

The Unraveled Tour opens September 25 in Hartford, Connecticut and runs through early 2027. Here is the complete confirmed schedule for North America.

September 25, PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT

September 26, PeoplesBank Arena, Hartford, CT

September 29, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

September 30, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

October 3, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

October 4, Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

October 7, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

October 8, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

October 11, United Center, Chicago, IL

October 12, United Center, Chicago, IL

October 15, TD Garden, Boston, MA

October 17, TD Garden, Boston, MA

October 21, Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

October 22, Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

October 26, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

October 27, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

October 29, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

October 30, Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

November 7, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

November 8, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA

November 11, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

November 12, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

November 15, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

November 16, Kia Center, Orlando, FL

November 19, Sunrise, FL (venue TBD)

November 20, Sunrise, FL (venue TBD)

November 23, Nashville, TN (venue TBD)

November 24, Nashville, TN (venue TBD)

The tour then moves west with stops in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Sacramento and Las Vegas before arriving in Los Angeles for four nights at Intuit Dome and then four nights at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Specific dates and venues for the western leg have not yet been confirmed at time of publication.

International Dates

The international leg includes four nights at London’s The O2 and stops in Stockholm, Paris, Milan and Barcelona among additional European cities.

Specific dates for the international leg will be confirmed separately.

Will There Be Special Guests?

Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party and Wolf Alice will join Rodrigo on select dates across the tour.

The lineup reflects her consistent practice of using tours to platform artists she believes in, the GUTS World Tour featured a rotating cast of up-and-coming acts and the Unraveled Tour continues that tradition with a mix of indie, alternative and pop acts across different legs of the run.

Rodrigo’s Latest Album Release

The tour arrives in support of Rodrigo’s third studio album “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” which releases June 12, 2026 via Geffen Records.

The album’s lead single “drop dead” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the first artist in chart history whose lead singles from all three of her studio albums debuted at the top of the chart.

Her previous lead singles “drivers license” and “vampire” both debuted at No. 1 as well.

The album is described as showcasing a more expansive and mature sound while retaining the emotional honesty that has defined her work since SOUR in 2021.

Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in connection with the rollout and is making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

How The Announcement Was Teased

The rollout was executed with precision. On April 28, fans began circulating photos of “The Unraveled Tour” billboards spotted in Los Angeles, while Rodrigo’s official website quietly updated with new tour imagery.

That teaser campaign followed an earlier clue embedded in the album campaign, when promotional materials included the phrase “OR on tour coming to a city near…,” planting the seeds months in advance.

The Fund 4 Good Initiative

Fund 4 Good is a global initiative Rodrigo runs that supports community-based nonprofits building an equitable future for women and girls.

A portion of ticket proceeds from the Unraveled Tour will contribute to the fund, continuing the program she launched during the GUTS World Tour.

Who Is Olivia Rodrigo?

She is 23 years old, has three Grammy Awards, three consecutive No. 1 debut singles across three studio albums, and a touring track record that includes headlining Glastonbury as the second-youngest artist ever to do so.

The GUTS World Tour spanned more than 60 cities and 20 countries and drew over 1.4 million fans.

In 2025 she performed at her first stadium show in Curitiba, Brazil and honored The White Stripes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony alongside Feist.

The Unraveled Tour is her biggest announced run yet, 65 dates, four nights at Intuit Dome, four nights at Barclays Center, four nights at The O2. The album drops June 12. General tickets go on sale May 7 at noon local time.