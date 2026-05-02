Princess Charlotte Birthday Photo Just Dropped And She Is Growing Up Fast

Princess Charlotte turns 11 years old today, May 2, 2026. To mark the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a birthday portrait to the Kensington Palace Instagram account alongside a video montage that showed her on the beach and spending time with the family’s dogs.

The caption on the photo read simply:

“Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday!”

The portrait was taken by photographer Matt Porteous during the Wales family’s Easter break in Cornwall. Charlotte stands in a field of daisies wearing a black and red striped jumper and blue denim jeans, her long hair worn naturally down around her shoulders.

She is smiling. She looks, as more than a few royal fans noted in the comments, genuinely and unmistakably like a young woman rather than a little girl.

Royal fans are not wrong. The last time most people saw Charlotte publicly was at the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor on April 5, and the change in her poise and presence from even a year ago has been noticed by people whose job it is to notice these things.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond specifically praised Charlotte’s growing confidence following last year’s Christmas Day walkabout.

“She’s so grown up looking,” one commenter wrote under the birthday portrait Saturday. “I remember the first time we saw her on the steps of the Lindo Wing swaddled in her mother’s arms.”

That was eleven years ago this morning.

Who Is Princess Charlotte?

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the middle names honoring Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana, was born on May 2, 2015, at 8:34 in the morning at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8 pounds and 3 ounces.

The same hospital where her older brother George was born in 2013 and where her younger brother Louis would arrive in 2018. Her parents brought her home to Kensington Palace.

The world, or at least the significant portion of it that pays close attention to the British royal family, watched.

She is the middle child of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. Her older brother George is 12 and will celebrate his 13th birthday on July 22, a milestone that will bring its own level of public attention given what turning 13 means for a future king.

Her younger brother Louis turned 8 on April 23, just nine days ago, and received his own birthday portrait from Kensington Palace on that occasion.

The Wales family has had a birthday every two weeks lately. Charlotte’s arrival today rounds out what has been an unusually birthday-heavy spring for Britain’s most closely watched family.

Charlotte is fourth in line to the throne, behind her father, her grandfather’s legacy, and her older brother George.

She is a princess in the formal and constitutional sense, attending Lambrook School in Berkshire near the family’s home in Windsor, a prep school for children aged 3 to 13 that she will attend until she is old enough to move on to secondary school.

All three Wales children attend Lambrook together.

The Photo And The Photographer

Matt Porteous has become something of an unofficial official photographer for the Wales family, he has shot multiple portraits over the years and the Cornwall Easter break provided the setting for this one.

The field of daisies is the kind of image that looks effortlessly natural and requires considerable planning to achieve in practice.

Charlotte stands in the middle of it, not posed stiffly but genuinely at ease, smiling in the way that children smile when they are actually happy rather than when they are told to smile for the camera.

Her outfit, the black and red striped jumper, the blue denim jeans, is casual and age-appropriate in the way that the best royal birthday photos aim for.

Wishing Charlotte a very happy 11th birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/m17GbmDoAh — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2026

The goal of these annual portraits is to give the public a window into who these children actually are rather than what they look like in ceremonial dress.

The Easter break in Cornwall is family time, and the photo communicates exactly that. Here is Charlotte, on holiday, in a field, eleven years old and perfectly comfortable in her own skin.

The second post, the video montage of Charlotte on the beach and with the family dogs, added a more candid layer to the celebration. Kensington Palace followed it with the caption, “Thank you for the lovely birthday messages for Princess Charlotte, 11 today!”

By Saturday morning, both posts had generated thousands of comments.

Charlotte’s Big Year

Charlotte’s tenth birthday in 2025 produced a portrait in a camouflage jacket against a backdrop of grass and rolling hills, an outdoor, earthy image that made the contrast with this year’s daisy field photo interesting for those who track these things closely.

Each year’s portrait is its own document of a child growing up in public view, which is a strange and specific experience that very few people have ever had and that Charlotte shares with a handful of children in history.

The months between the two birthdays contained several public moments worth noting.

On Christmas Eve 2025, Kensington Palace shared a video of Charlotte and her mother, Catherine, playing “Holm Sound” on the piano together, a piece by Scottish composer Peter Maxwell Davies. The video generated enormous warmth online, both because of the obvious closeness between mother and daughter and because of Charlotte’s visible confidence and musicianship at the keyboard.

Then in April 2026, Charlotte attended the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel alongside the full Wales family.

The public appearances that were relatively uncommon when she was younger are becoming more regular as she grows older.

She is at the age where the family is beginning to calibrate how much visibility is appropriate, old enough to understand and participate in royal occasions, young enough to still deserve substantial privacy.

The Wider Family Context

Charlotte’s birthday arrives three days after her parents’ 15th wedding anniversary on April 29. Kensington Palace marked that occasion with a family photograph of all five Wales family members, William, Catherine, George, Charlotte and Louis, together with their two dogs.

The image was warm and unposed and generated its own wave of positive public response.

The Wales family’s communications strategy in 2026 has consistently leaned into authenticity, real moments, natural settings, genuine smiles, and the anniversary and birthday photos both reflect that approach.

William and Catherine have navigated an unusually intense period of public scrutiny since Catherine’s cancer diagnosis became public in early 2024 and her subsequent treatment and recovery throughout 2024 and into 2025.

The family’s communications through that period were handled with a specificity and deliberateness that won broad admiration.

The birthday portrait for Charlotte today lands in a context where public goodwill toward the Wales family is high and the appetite for warm, celebratory content about their children is genuine rather than manufactured.

George will turn 13 in July. Louis turned 8 in April. Charlotte is 11 today.

The spring is full of Wales family milestones and the summer will bring more. Today belongs to Charlotte.