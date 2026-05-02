Charleston Airshow Is Today And Here Is Everything You Need To Know Before You Head Out

The 2026 Charleston Airshow takes place today, Saturday May 2, over Charleston Harbor from 1 PM to 3 PM Eastern time.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are headlining. The show is free. No tickets are required. And despite rain in the forecast, as of this morning the show is going on.

Here is everything you need to know before you leave the house, where to watch, where to park, what roads are closed and what the weather means for the show.

What You Need To Know About The Weather

There is rain in the forecast for Charleston today. The National Weather Service has periods of rain in the outlook and the current conditions are wet.

Joint Base Charleston has been clear about the contingency plan:

“In the case of rain, some flying demonstrations may be delayed, but the show will proceed unless weather poses a serious safety risk.”

The critical thing to understand is that if the show is canceled, it cannot be rescheduled. This is the only opportunity.

The Blue Angels practiced over the harbor on Thursday and Friday, both practice sessions drew substantial crowds despite the overcast conditions.

The show is not easily stopped by weather that is merely inconvenient rather than genuinely dangerous.

Monitor the Team Charleston social media pages and the Joint Base Charleston website for any weather updates as the afternoon approaches.

If conditions deteriorate significantly between now and 1 PM, that is where you will find official information.

Why This Year Is Different

The Charleston Airshow typically runs as a two-day event at Joint Base Charleston, where the public can access the base, walk among the aircraft on the tarmac and watch performances overhead.

This year is different. Due to what organizers describe as “increased operational requirements due to current global events,” Joint Base Charleston has transitioned the airshow to a one-day, off-base harbor-front event.

All those who purchased premium seating for the original format are receiving full refunds.

The upside of the change for everyone else is significant: rather than requiring base access passes, the 2026 show is completely free and viewable from any public space along the Charleston waterfront or in Mount Pleasant.

It marks the first time in more than a decade that the Blue Angels have performed over the Charleston waterfront, which means the viewing options are broader and more spectacular than they would be on-base.

Who Is Performing At The Show?

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels headline the show. They practiced over the harbor Thursday April 30 and again Friday May 1, drawing large crowds to Waterfront Park and Sullivan’s Island.

Tail number 4 is flown by Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Wilkins, a Citadel alumnus, which gives the show a specific local connection that Charleston crowds will appreciate.

Alongside the Blue Angels is the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team from Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina, the P-51 Mustang Heritage Flight, the C-17 Demonstration Team from Joint Base Charleston flying in formation with a C-47 and a C-54, and a demonstration from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Where To Watch

The show takes place over the harbor south of the Cooper River Bridge, which means there are numerous excellent public viewing spots along both the Charleston and Mount Pleasant sides of the water.

Waterfront Park is one of the most central and accessible locations — directly on the harbor, with restrooms on site, in the heart of downtown Charleston.

Note that Concord Street from Vendue Range south to South Adgers Wharf is a tow zone during the show hours, so plan to arrive on foot or from a garage.

The Battery and White Point Garden at the southern tip of the Charleston Peninsula offer an iconic viewing angle.

Murray Boulevard will be closed to vehicles so plan to arrive on foot. Restrooms are available at White Point Garden.

Liberty Square and Gadsdenboro Park provide a sweeping waterfront view near Liberty Square and the International African American Museum area.

Road closures are active around this area, the Aquarium Garage at 24 Calhoun Street is the best parking option for this spot.

Demetre Park on the Mount Pleasant side of the harbor offers a different angle with restrooms on site.

Sullivan’s Island and Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park gave spectators a unique view during Friday’s practice sessions and are solid options today.

Two important notes about where not to watch. Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum is closed today, it is being used by Joint Base Charleston for airshow operations and VIP ticket holders.

Parking garage upper decks are not viewing areas, do not congregate there.

Where Can You Park?

Four downtown garages are offering flat-rate parking beginning at 10 AM this morning.

The flat rate is $10-$12 depending on the garage, pay upon entry.

The four garages are: the Aquarium Garage at 24 Calhoun Street, the Gaillard Garage at 32 Alexander Street, the Cumberland Street Garage at 1 Cumberland Street, and the East Bay/Prioleau Street Garage.

Exit gates for all four garages open at 2 PM for post-show departure.

Do not park in downtown hospital garages. Those spaces are reserved for patients, visitors and hospital staff and you will be towed.

Do not stop or pull over on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge or any other major roadway to watch the show.

Tow zones activate at 10 AM around the SC Aquarium, Waterfront Park and The Battery area, including Concord Street, South Adgers Wharf and Murray Boulevard.

Residents in those areas can still access their homes but street parking will not be available during show hours.

Road And Bridge Closures Today

The most significant road closure of the day is the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, which will fully close to vehicle traffic from approximately 1:30 PM to 3 PM during the show.

Plan your routes accordingly. If you are coming from Mount Pleasant, cross before 1:30 PM or wait until after 3 PM. Alternate routes are essential.

The pedestrian walkway on the bridge is also closed today from 10:30 AM through 3:30 PM.

Additional road closures and tow zones are active around the SC Aquarium, Waterfront Park and The Battery from approximately 10 AM. Murray Boulevard is closed to through traffic.

Concord Street is a tow zone. Drivers are encouraged to check the city of Charleston’s website for detailed maps of the closure areas before heading downtown.

Safety Zones And Drone Ban

A rectangular safety zone in Charleston Harbor is active today from noon to 4 PM.

No vessel may enter the zone without prior authorization from the Coast Guard Captain of the Port.

If you are on the water, monitor VHF Channel 16 for Broadcast Notices to Mariners. The Coast Guard will announce the start and end of the safety zone enforcement.

A federal Temporary Flight Restriction covers a 5-nautical-mile radius around Charleston Harbor.

This is federally enforced. No drones are permitted anywhere in the area, not on land, not on water, not anywhere within the TFR. Violations result in fines and potential legal action. Leave your drone at home.

The Blue Angels On The Charleston Waterfront

Friday’s practice sessions gave the city a preview of what the harbor-front format looks like.

Crowds gathered at Waterfront Park, Sullivan’s Island, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie, and along the waterfront as the Blue Angels swept over the harbor in formation.

The images that came from Friday’s practice, pelicans in the foreground as the Blue Angels flew past, the American flag above Fort Sumter with the aircraft crossing behind it, are exactly the kind of spectacle that a harbor-front format produces that a base airshow cannot.

Today the formation flies at full performance speed with the full routine. The weather is not ideal.

The show goes on regardless, unless conditions become genuinely dangerous. Get to your spot early, expect crowds similar to the Cooper River Bridge Run, and look up at 1 PM.