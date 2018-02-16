BNAA features work by 25-30 local artists in Lockport, N.Y.

Kenan Center to present exhibit of Buffalo Niagara Art Association

LOCKPORT, NY – The Kenan Center Gallery, 433 Locust St., Lockport, will host an exhibit by members of the Buffalo Niagara Art Association opening Sunday, March 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. The exhibit continues through April 15 (closed March 30–April 1 and April 14). Gallery hours areMonday–Friday, noon-5 p.m. and Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit will feature work by 25-30 member artists from across Western New York in a variety of media.

The Buffalo Niagara Art Association (BNAA) is a diverse group of artists with styles ranging from photo realism to lyrical abstraction. The mission of BNAA is to foster a bond between artists, promoting understanding and interest in the creative arts.