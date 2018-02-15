30th Annual Folk Alliance in Kansas City

IBMA at Folk Alliance!

The IBMA is bringing bluegrass to the 30th annual Folk Alliance International Conference in Kansas City today, February 15, through February 17. We’re hosting an Official Showcase of great bluegrass and kindred artists, including 2017 IBMA Award recipients Molly Tuttle and Mile Twelve. Don’t miss it! And stop by Booth #506 in the Exhibit Hall to catch some very exciting mini-sets or watch all this music on Facebook Live on our Page.Here’s Mile Twelve’s mini-set from earlier today at the IBMA booth.