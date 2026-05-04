Cameron Diaz Just Had A Baby At 53 And Nobody Even Knew She Was Even Pregnant

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their third child on Monday May 4, 2026, a boy named Nautas, in a surprise announcement that caught everyone off guard because nobody, not a single outlet or photographer or industry insider, had any idea the pregnancy was happening. Diaz is 53 years old. Madden is 47. This is their third child in six years.

Madden shared the news on Instagram with a post that was as warmly unconventional as everything this couple does.

Instead of a hospital photo or a posed family portrait, he posted an illustrated character card depicting a ship, with the caption:

“Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third Child, Nautas Madden. Welcome to the world Son!! We love life with our family, our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes.”

He signed it from the Madden Family.

The character card included the meaning of the name: “Sailor, navigator, voyager. One who embarks on a journey and fears not the unknown.”

Diaz responded in the comments with hearts and sparkle emojis. The couple, consistent with the approach they took when announcing their son Cardinal’s birth in 2024, said they would not be posting photos of the baby, privacy for their children has always been the policy.

Madden And Diaz’s Family Continues To Flourish

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden married on January 5, 2015, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles after meeting in late 2014 through the connection that runs through both their lives, Madden’s twin brother Joel is married to Nicole Richie, and the overlapping social worlds of Hollywood and music eventually brought Diaz and Benji Madden to the same room.

Their relationship has been one of the more genuinely private celebrity partnerships of the past decade. They do not court cameras.

They do not give joint interviews. They do not attend premieres together as a performative act of brand management.

They are, by everything available evidence, two people who are actually happy with their lives and have no particular need to prove it to anyone.





Their first child was daughter Raddix Madden, born in January 2020 and announced in the same Instagram-post format that has now become the Madden family’s birth announcement tradition. Raddix is now 6 years old.

Their second child was son Cardinal Madden, born in March 2024, also a surprise announcement, also via Instagram, also with no photographs of the baby and a request for privacy. Cardinal is now 2 years old.

And now there is Nautas, named for the concept of sailing, navigating, and setting out into the unknown without fear.

Between Raddix, Cardinal and Nautas, this family has assembled what may be the most interesting collection of children’s names in contemporary celebrity culture. All three carry meanings that feel deliberate rather than decorative.

The Decade She Spent Away From Hollywood

To understand why Cameron Diaz having a third child at 53 is being covered the way it is, it helps to understand the arc of her career and the choices she made in the decade before Nautas arrived.

Diaz was one of the most commercially successful actresses of her era.

From The Mask in 1994 through Annie and The Other Woman in 2014, she worked consistently and at the highest levels of Hollywood, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, Vanilla Sky, Gangs of New York, The Holiday, a run of films that collectively earned billions of dollars at the global box office and made her one of the most recognizable faces in American cinema for twenty years.

Then, in 2014 and 2015, she stopped. She was not pushed out. She was not passed over.

She stepped away from an industry that would have continued to employ her, in projects that would have continued to reach audiences, because she decided that the life she wanted to build was not compatible with the life Hollywood requires.

She spoke about the decision at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit with a directness that does not leave much room for interpretation. “It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life and I just really didn’t care about anything else,” she said. “Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have.”

What she wanted, it became clear, was her family. “I think it really comes to what are you passionate about,” she said at the same event. “For me, it was to build my family.”

She built it. Raddix arrived in 2020. Cardinal arrived in 2024. Nautas arrived today.

In the years between and around those arrivals, she has spoken about motherhood with the uncalculated enthusiasm of someone who means what she is saying. “I love being a mother,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “It’s the best, best, best part of my life. I’m so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to do it with Benj and we’re having the best time.”

The Comeback That Ran Alongside The Family

The remarkable thing about the past two years is that Diaz has been building her family and rebuilding her professional life simultaneously.

In 2025, she returned to screens in Back in Action, a Netflix action comedy with Jamie Foxx that marked her first film performance in more than a decade.

The comeback was one of the most watched Netflix releases of its premiere weekend, driven by the combination of genuine audience affection for Diaz and curiosity about whether the decade-long absence had changed anything about how she occupies a screen.

It had not changed much. She was immediately recognizable as herself, the specific warmth and timing and physical comedy she mastered in the 1990s and 2000s translating into the 2025 version of the same project without significant effort.

She also has Outcome in post-production for 2026, another project that signals a professional life that has been rebuilt around her priorities rather than Hollywood’s timeline.

She picks what she wants. She does not say yes to things because an agent tells her to.

In between Back in Action and Outcome, she was apparently also pregnant with Nautas, and nobody knew, and the announcement came on a Monday morning via an illustrated ship and a caption about being blessed.

Who Is Benji Madden?

For anyone who knows Cameron Diaz primarily through her films and knows Benji Madden primarily as “Cameron Diaz’s husband,” a framing that undersells him considerably, the fuller picture.

Benji Madden is the lead guitarist of Good Charlotte, the pop-punk band that was one of the defining acts of the early 2000s.

Good Charlotte’s 2002 album The Young and the Hopeless launched them into mainstream success with songs like Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and Girls and Boys that were inescapable on radio and MTV for the better part of two years.

They have sold millions of records globally and have continued to record and tour across two decades.

Benji is an identical twin, his brother Joel Madden has been married to Nicole Richie since 2010.

The Madden-Richie family and the Madden-Diaz family share birthday parties, holidays and presumably opinions about baby names.

His 2022 Instagram post marking seven years of marriage to Diaz is one of the more honest pieces of writing any celebrity has put out about their relationship.

“Always dreamed of having a family like this,” he wrote. “Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.” He was describing what they had built together. Nautas is the newest addition to what that looks like.

Why Did They Choose Nautas?

Nautas is not a name that exists in most baby name databases. The character card Madden posted explains it as deriving from the concept of sailing, a sailor, a navigator, a voyager who sets out into the unknown without fear.

Whether the spelling is intentional or a stylistic variation of the more recognizable Nautus is not addressed in the announcement.

Raddix. Cardinal. Nautas. Three children, three names that are genuinely their own, chosen by two people who have been making decisions that are genuinely their own since the day they got married in a private ceremony that the tabloids did not find out about until it was already done.