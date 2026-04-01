Chime Is Down Today And Here Is What Is Working And What Is Not

Chime experienced a widespread service outage Wednesday morning, April 1, 2026, leaving tens of thousands of users unable to access their accounts, check balances, send money, or use key features of the platform.

As of late morning, the outage remained unresolved and Chime had not provided a timeline for when service would be restored.

According to Downdetector, which tracks service disruptions by collecting real-time user reports, problems began surfacing before 1 p.m. Eastern time.

The report count climbed rapidly, from roughly 3,100 users at 9:56 a.m. Pacific time, to 5,000 by 10:04 a.m., to more than 9,000 by 10:09 a.m., to over 10,000 by 10:13 a.m., and past 20,000 by 10:56 a.m.

The majority of reports cited problems with the mobile application, which is the primary way most Chime users interact with the platform.

Chime’s own status page initially showed all systems operational. That changed within minutes as the volume of user reports made the disruption impossible to ignore.

By 10:09 a.m., the status page was updated to show Chime was investigating the issue.

Chime’s statement on the status page read,

“We’re currently investigating a service disruption across our platform. We’re working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Card purchases and ATM transactions are working normally. The money in your account and your personal information are secure.”

What’s Down And What’s Currently Working?

By 10:56 a.m., Chime’s status page had confirmed specific features affected by the outage.

The disrupted services include SpotMe, Chime’s fee-free overdraft feature. Pay Anyone, its peer-to-peer payment function. Mobile Check Deposit, MyPay, its paycheck advance product. ACH transfers, dispute filing, and the mobile app itself.

The web platform was also listed as experiencing a major outage. Instant Transfers showed a major outage as well.

What remained operational during the outage: card purchases, ATM transactions, direct deposits, and cash deposits.

In practical terms, users could still use their physical Chime debit cards for in-store purchases and could still access their money from an ATM, but could not check their balance, transfer funds, send money to other people, access overdraft coverage, or use the app at all in many cases.

User reports collected by IsDown.app, another outage monitoring service, described the experience from the ground level.

One user wrote that the app gave them an option to sign out and after clicking it they could no longer log back in.

Another wrote, “The mobile app is not loading and I don’t have access to my money.” A third described getting a 502 bad gateway error when trying to access the web version.

Why This Hits Harder Than A Typical App Outage

Chime is not a traditional bank. It is a fintech company, technically a financial technology platform rather than a chartered bank, that provides banking services through partnerships with Stride Bank and The Bancorp Bank, both of which provide the FDIC insurance that covers customer deposits.

Chime went public on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHYM in June 2025, valued at $11.6 billion.

The platform has approximately 9.1 million active members as of the third quarter of 2025, and roughly 67 percent of them use Chime as their primary bank.

That last figure is the critical one. Unlike users of supplementary fintech apps who might have a traditional bank account to fall back on, the majority of Chime’s active customers have made it their main financial relationship.

When it goes down, there is no branch to walk into, no backup account in most cases, and no phone line that resolves quickly.

Users experiencing problems during Wednesday’s outage had limited immediate recourse while the platform remained unavailable.

Chime built its user base specifically by targeting people underserved by traditional banking, those who could not afford overdraft fees, minimum balance requirements, or monthly service charges.

Its promise of fee-free banking, early direct deposit access, and SpotMe overdraft coverage made it attractive to Americans living paycheck to paycheck.

The users most likely to have made Chime their primary account are also frequently the users for whom an unexpected loss of access to funds creates the most immediate real-world difficulty.

The fact that Wednesday’s outage began on April 1 led some users to initially question whether the disruption might be an April Fools’ Day stunt. The volume and consistency of reports on Downdetector and other monitoring services made clear within minutes it was not.

What Is Chime?

Chime was founded in 2012 by Chris Britt and Ryan King in San Francisco. Its core offering is a no-fee checking account with no minimum balance requirement, no monthly service charges, and no overdraft fees, features the company positioned as a direct response to the way traditional banks had long extracted fees from lower-income customers.

It grew rapidly through word of mouth and by offering early access to direct deposit paychecks, sometimes two days ahead of the standard schedule.

The company generated $1.6 billion in revenue in 2024, with roughly 76 percent of that coming from interchange fees, the small percentage charged on each debit card transaction.

Its active user base averages 54 transactions per month, a figure that reflects how deeply embedded Chime has become in everyday financial life for its customers.

It IPO’d on the Nasdaq in June 2025 at a valuation of $11.6 billion.

Chime has experienced previous outages. In 2020, a significant outage was traced to a disruption at Galileo Financial, its payment processor at the time.

The company has since faced regulatory scrutiny over customer service handling and was fined in 2024 for poor complaint management, agreeing to upgrade its support processes.

No cause for Wednesday’s outage has been disclosed. The status page showed the investigation ongoing. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.