Current Mortgage Rates Just Hit Their Highest Level In Seven Months And The Iran War Is Why

If you were planning to buy a home this spring, the last five weeks have been genuinely painful. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose to 6.46 percent this week, according to Freddie Mac’s weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey released Thursday, April 2.

Rates were up from 6.38 percent the previous week and the highest level since early September 2025.

It marks the fifth consecutive week of increases, and it is not a coincidence that the climb began the same week the United States and Israel launched joint military strikes against Iran.

On February 27, 2026, the day before the war began, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 5.98 percent.

It had dipped below 6 percent for the first time in more than three years, a threshold economists had long identified as the psychological and practical turning point that could bring buyers and sellers back into a housing market that had been effectively frozen since rates spiked in 2022 and 2023.

That window lasted approximately one day before the war changed everything.

What Do The Numbers Say For Buyers?

The distance between 5.98 percent and 6.46 percent sounds small. It is not small. On a $450,000 home with a 20 percent down payment, a buyer who locked in a 30-year fixed rate one month ago pays approximately $1,120 less per year than someone securing a rate today.

Over the life of a 30-year loan, that difference amounts to more than $33,000.

For a first-time buyer already stretching their budget to afford a down payment in a market where home prices have remained stubbornly elevated, that is not an abstraction.

That is the difference between being able to afford the house and not.

The monthly payment on a median-priced home has increased by approximately $320 compared to January 2026, according to one analysis. Refinancing activity has contracted by nearly 40 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted purchase index, which tracks the volume of mortgage loan applications for new and existing homes, fell 3 percent in the week ending April 1 from the prior week, a sign that demand is already softening in response.

The MBA downgraded its full-year home sales forecast as a direct result of the rate environment.

A month ago the organization had projected an 8 percent increase in home sales in 2026 compared to 2025.

That forecast is now 5 percent. If rates hold above 6.25 percent, the National Association of Realtors projects a 12 percent decline in existing home sales for the current quarter.

Is The Iran War Driving Up Mortgage Rates?

Mortgage rates do not move randomly. They track the 10-year Treasury yield closely, and the 10-year Treasury yield moves based on investor expectations about inflation and economic stability.

What the Iran war has done is introduce a significant inflation threat into an economy that was already struggling to get price growth back to the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent annual target.

Iran borders the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping channel through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, and substantial quantities of liquified natural gas and fertilizer, must pass.

The conflict has effectively blocked or threatened a significant portion of those shipments, driving oil prices sharply higher.

Oil hit $119.48 per barrel at its recent peak and has hovered around $110 per barrel after President Trump said Wednesday that U.S. strikes would continue for another couple of weeks.

The day before the war began, the 10-year Treasury yield stood at 3.96 percent. As of this week it is approximately 4.3 to 4.45 percent, a jump of nearly half a percentage point in five weeks.

The mechanism connecting oil prices to mortgage rates runs through inflation. When oil prices rise, the cost of manufacturing and transporting goods rises with it.

Investors who hold bonds demand higher yields to compensate for the reduced purchasing power their fixed returns will have if prices climb. Higher Treasury yields translate directly into higher mortgage rates.

The spread between the 10-year Treasury yield and the 30-year mortgage rate has widened to 1.75 percentage points, above the historical average of 1.5 percent.

“Mortgage rates have risen as bond market yields have sought to price in the risk of higher inflation in the future,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News. “It’s quite upsetting.”

What Can The Fed Do About Rising Rates?

Under normal circumstances, a weakening housing market and slowing economic activity might prompt the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, which would reduce Treasury yields and bring mortgage rates down.

The Iran war has put the Fed in a position where that response is not straightforwardly available.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to students at Harvard University on Monday, signaled the central bank may hold rates steady while officials assess the economic fallout from the war-driven global energy shock.

The conflict is generating simultaneous pressure toward both higher inflation, which argues for keeping rates elevated, and economic slowdown, which argues for cutting.

Those pressures point in opposite directions, and the Fed cannot resolve them with a single policy choice.

“We will eventually face the question of what to do here,” Powell said. “We’re not really facing it yet, because we don’t know what the economic effects will be.”

Current futures markets price in a 60 percent chance of a rate cut by June 2026. But most economists caution that continued or escalating conflict in the Middle East could force that expectation to be revised.

PNC Financial Services economists predicted in a report this week, “Mortgage rates will remain elevated, above 6%, in part because markets are pricing higher expected inflation into long-term rates.”

A growing number of analysts now predict the Fed will refrain from cutting rates at all in 2026 if the war continues.

What Are Buyers Seeing?

The human cost of the rate environment is showing up in the stories people are telling right now. Devan Post, a 36-year-old corporate controller in Minnesota who was in the market for a home offering more space for her family, told CBS News she had been quoted a rate of 5.85 percent by a lender in February.

Before she and her husband could move on the offer, the Iran war erupted. The rate she can get today is significantly higher.

Rachel Marks, a 41-year-old Brooklyn resident who recently started searching for a home, described the shift to CBS News. “Before this war, it was like, it could be a good buyer’s time now,” she said. “Now it’s like, nope, stay away because everything is just going up, up, up.”

Manny Maza, a real estate agent based in New Jersey, told CNN that global concerns are now front of mind for his clients in a way they were not a few months ago. “I think people are a little bit more cognizant of their budget and their bank account.”

Will Rates Recover In The Spring?

Some economists are not fully abandoning hope for the spring housing market. Kara Ng, senior economist at Zillow Home Loans, said the timing matters significantly.

“If the situation resolves quickly, it’ll be early enough in the home shopping season for catch-up activity,” she said. Daryl Fairweather, Redfin’s chief economist, noted that conditions overall are still more favorable for buyers in 2026 compared to recent years, home prices are rising at a slower pace than overall inflation, wages continue to grow, and inventory has improved.

Rates at 6.46 percent are still lower than the 6.64 percent average from a year ago.

The strategy most experts are recommending for buyers who need to move forward in this environment is rate-lock discipline, watching for any dip and committing to a rate rather than waiting for conditions that may not materialize.

The spread of rates available to borrowers with different credit scores is significant enough to make shopping around genuinely consequential.

The average 30-year fixed rate for a borrower with a 780 credit score or higher is approximately 6.20 percent. For a borrower with a 620 credit score, it is approximately 7.17 percent.

Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater offered the practical advice of the moment,

“With spring homebuying season in full swing, aspiring buyers should remember to shop around for the best mortgage rate, as they can potentially save thousands of dollars by getting multiple quotes.”

The 30-year fixed rate stands at 6.46 percent. Five weeks ago it was 5.98 percent. The war in Iran is the reason.