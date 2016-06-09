Concerts You Shouldn’t Miss

BY MATTHEW HENCINSKI

Buffalo News music editor Jeff Miers recently published a must-see concert list that we thought was right on. We’d like to second the nominations and reaffirm his picks. These should all be great shows. So if you have a limited summer concert budget, consider these a best bet for your bucks.

Ray LaMontagne

Artpark June 29th

His very unique singing style, and recent release of “Ourboros” will take you on a psychedelic Pink Floydesque journey

Charles Bradley & his Extraordinaires

Canalside June 9th

Charles started as a James Brown impersonator and has been on the rise since the release of his debut album No Time For Dreaming in 2011. Dubbed “The Screaming Eagle of Soul”, Charles and his band have an old-school R&B sound that will rock Canalside.

Public Enemy

Canalside June 23rd

Formed in 1982 in Long Island, Public Enemy is known for politically charged music and criticism of the American media. They were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and have ranked on Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

ZZ Top and Gregg Allman

Darien Lake Performing Arts Center August 23rd

This co-headler tour will fill Darien Lake Performing Arts Center with Blues and Southern Rock. As Billy Gibbons puts it, “So buckle up and let’s have a party! Rock on!”

Dweezil Zappa Plays Frank Zappa

Canalside July 7th

Frank Zappa’s son brings his father’s music back to life. The band captures the spirit of Zappa in a multi-layered sound in a very similar way Frank played.

Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals

Artpark July 12th

A pleasing eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock music, Ben Harper is a master of many musical styles.

Kerfuffle

Canalside July 23rd

Back again for the third time, this annual festival has a packed lineup. All of this years featured bands are sure to bring a great time to Canalside.

Edgefest

Canalside July 31st

This yearly festival brings together many different bands. This year’s lineup is a diverse musical sound with The Deftones, City & Color, Sam Roberts Band and many others. They will all blow Canalside away.

Ce Loo Green

Town Ballroom June 11th

We all know him as the judge from “The Voice” and he can pack a serious punch performing. He started off in Goodie Mob, performed with the Muppets, and even remixed the Ramones “Let’s Go.”

Brian Fallon & the Crowes

Town Ballroom June 25th

Brian Fallon, Gaslight Anthem’s frontman, brings his music to the Ballroom with his Horrible Crowes that are the furthest thing from horrible.

Lake Street Dive

Town Ballroom August 25th

Even in the pouring rain this multi-genre band sizzled Canalside last year and is back again to bring their soul, country and pop. Rachel Price’s voice is dazzling.