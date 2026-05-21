Destiny 2 Is Ending And All Future Expansions Have Been Canceled

Bungie announced on Thursday May 21, 2026 that active development of Destiny 2 is ending. All planned future expansions are canceled.

The final live-service content update, titled Monument of Triumph, will be released on June 9, 2026, and after that, Destiny 2 will enter maintenance mode: the servers stay online, the game remains playable, but no new content is coming. Ever.

The announcement lands twelve years into the Destiny franchise’s life and nearly nine years after Destiny 2 launched on September 6, 2017.

For the community of players who have spent hundreds or thousands of hours in the game across its expansion cycle, Thursday’s blog post is the definitive end of an era that has produced some of the highest highs and most frustrating lows in the history of the live-service genre.

Bungie’s statement tried to frame the ending as evolution rather than failure. “While our love for Destiny 2 has not changed, it has become clear that after The Final Shape, we have reached the time for our shared worlds, and Destiny, to live beyond Destiny 2,” the unsigned blog post read. It continued:

“As our focus turns towards a new beginning for Bungie, we will begin work incubating our next games. To that end, on June 9, 2026, we will release the final live-service content update for Destiny 2 to begin that new journey as a studio. Though active development may be concluding, we will ensure that Destiny 2 remains playable, just as the original Destiny is today.”

Forbes writer Paul Tassi, who has covered the franchise for most of its existence, put it more directly, “Destiny 2 is ending. All expansions cancelled.”

The Final Update And What It Contains

Monument of Triumph is what Bungie is giving players on June 9 as the franchise’s closing chapter, a content drop that was originally supposed to be a mid-cycle update called Shadow and Order before Bungie reframed it as the ending it is now officially acknowledged to be.

The update is free to all players and contains a meaningful amount of content relative to what the game has received in the past several months.

Tiered loot is being expanded to all existing Raids and Dungeons, a quality-of-life improvement that brings the gear tier system to content that was previously excluded.

A final Moments of Triumph event will allow players to complete seasonal challenges and earn cosmetic rewards in the game’s traditional farewell format. Sparrow Racing, the beloved vehicle racing mode that has been absent from the game for years, is returning for one final run.

Pantheon 2.0, a remixed version of the endgame boss gauntlet from the original Pantheon activity, will give the game’s most dedicated players a challenge to chase. Exotic armor updates will bring older items in line with the current Tier 5 gear system.

Several dev blogs are expected before the June 9 rollout. Then the update goes live, and then Destiny 2’s active development concludes permanently.

The Decade That Led Here

Destiny launched in September 2014, a $500 million budget science fiction shooter from Bungie that promised to be the beginning of a ten-year saga. It was controversial at launch for its sparse story, beloved for its shooting mechanics and transformed over its lifetime by four expansions into something significantly better than what players first encountered.

Destiny 2 launched in 2017 as a reset, faced many of the same criticisms about sparse content at launch, and then rebuilt itself over nearly nine years and more than a dozen major content releases into one of the most sustained live-service games in history.

The high watermark of Destiny 2’s critical reputation was The Final Shape, the June 2024 expansion that concluded the Light and Darkness saga that had been running since the original Destiny.

Critics and players alike treated The Final Shape as the natural endpoint of everything Bungie had been building. The story was resolved.

The stakes that had been raised across ten years of storytelling were finally paid off. Many players who completed The Final Shape’s campaign felt the franchise could have stopped there with dignity intact.

Bungie continued anyway. The Edge of Fate in 2025 and Renegades that followed attempted to establish a new storyline in a post-Light-and-Darkness world. The reaction from the community was mixed, appreciative of the new approaches, uncertain about whether the game had found a compelling new direction.

Shadow and Order, the next update, was delayed from its original timing, Bungie blamed Marathon’s launch preparation for the delay, and eventually announced for June 9. That June 9 date has now been reframed as the end rather than the continuation.

What Sony’s Acquisition Did To Bungie

It is impossible to tell the story of Destiny 2’s ending without discussing Sony’s $3.6 billion acquisition of Bungie in January 2022.

The acquisition was celebrated at the time as a vote of confidence in the live-service gaming model and as a validation of Bungie’s independence, Sony promised the studio would remain autonomous and multiplatform, a significant commitment given PlayStation’s competitive relationship with Xbox.

What followed the acquisition was a pattern that Destiny 2 observers found difficult to reconcile with the promised autonomy.

Multiple rounds of mass layoffs hit Bungie in 2023, 2024 and 2025, hundreds of jobs cut across the studio. Projects were restructured. Marathon, the extraction shooter that Bungie announced as its next major title, was delayed from its original 2025 target and eventually launched to what multiple reports described as a subdued player count that did not match the investment and attention the title had received.

The financial results from the Bungie side of Sony’s portfolio did not, by most external assessments, justify the $3.6 billion price.

Massively Overpowered’s coverage of Thursday’s announcement captured the community’s perspective without diplomatic softening:

“No one’s going to be surprised by this, given how badly Sony has mangled Bungie over the last couple of years, the fact that little has happened since the Renegades expansion, and the abrupt delay of seasonal content as the studio worked on Marathon.”

The studio that built the game over twelve years and the parent company that acquired it for $3.6 billion are now acknowledging that the game’s active development is concluding, resources are being redirected to Marathon and to whatever new projects Bungie is incubating, and that the era of Destiny 2 expansions is over.

What Players Are Left With

Destiny 2 will not be shut down. Bungie drew the specific comparison to the original Destiny, which launched in 2014, ended its active development years ago and remains technically playable today with its servers maintained in a reduced state.

The same model applies to Destiny 2 going forward: the game exists, you can log in, you can play existing content, but the roadmap is empty.

For the millions of players who have cycled through Destiny 2 across its lifetime, the practical implications depend on where in the game’s lifecycle they engaged most deeply.

Players whose primary engagement was the ongoing seasonal story and the new content each expansion delivered are effectively done. The story is concluded. No new chapters are coming.

Players who engage primarily with Destiny 2’s endgame, the raids, the dungeons, the Trials of Osiris competitive mode, the seasonal activities that run on rotation, have a full library of content that remains playable.

The game’s shooting mechanics, which have always been the element that even its harshest critics acknowledged as exceptional, have not changed.

The game that earned hundreds of hours from its most dedicated players is the same game it was before Thursday’s announcement.

What is gone is the possibility of new things. No Shattered Cycle. No follow-up to Renegades.

No next chapter of the new storyline the post-Final Shape expansions were establishing.

The question that Bungie’s blog post raises without answering is what “Destiny living beyond Destiny 2” means, whether a Destiny 3 or a successor franchise is genuinely in the incubation pipeline alongside Marathon and the unnamed new projects, or whether Thursday’s announcement is the franchise’s quiet goodbye dressed in forward-looking language.

Bungie did not answer that question on Thursday. They gave players Monument of Triumph on June 9 and a game that will remain online. The rest, for now, is silence.