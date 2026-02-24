LeAnn Rimes Returns With ‘Wild Things Run’ Single

Country star LeAnn Rimes is back. The 90’s country queen has released a new cinematic-style song for her character on the hit television show ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ that is sure to impress.

The song is called ‘Wild Things Run,’ and will be included in the soundtrack of ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ this season.

Rimes reportedly told her showrunner Rashad Raisani, “Use me. I mean, this is what I actually do for a job, so use me to the fullest,” while discussing creating a song for the hit television show.

When asked about her new song, Rimes said,

“I’m one of those people that I like to live life after every record just to have something to write about, and it’s not, you know, it’s not performative in a lot of ways.

So, this, actually, though, kind of opened the door for me because I’ve been wondering, I’m like, ‘where am I going next?’ And there’s just — I love the cinematic vibe of the song, and it feels like a new direction, or a direction for a new record. So, I’m starting. …I haven’t had much time to sit down and write, so now that I have a little time on my hands, I’m doing some writing.”

The country music star also hinted in a viral post to her TikTok that she may allow her new song to lead her into releasing yet another studio album. She became a star at 13 years old with “Blue” in 1996, one of the youngest artists ever to have a number one country hit.

At 14, she became the youngest person in history to win the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. At the same ceremony she also won Best Female Country Vocal Performance. She won an American Music Award, 3 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 4 Billboard Music Awards, all at 15.

Rimes is undoubtedly one of the most talented artists of her generation, and her return marks a point of nostalgia for millions of her fans who have awaited this moment.

Rimes is a two-time Grammy winner and has battled psoriasis publicly for years, becoming an advocate for those living with the condition.

What Is ‘Wild Things Run’ About?

Rimes’ latest release is described by her as a Roy Orbison-style ballad that carries with it a cinematic passion. The lyrics aim to capture the essence of youth, and the fire that fuels becoming.

The in-show version starts stripped back, representing a younger version of her character Dixie as a raw, unpolished songwriter just starting out. By the end of the episode’s use of the song, it has evolved into a fully produced record, mirroring the moment Dixie gets discovered.

The version of the song available on Spotify is the full, cinematic version of the song.





The song carries with it themes of Americana, and looks back lovingly on life with the simplicity of a good country song.

It goes without saying that Rimes’ vocals are tremendous. She has always had an ability to belt notes like almost no other, and it shows in this song.

Rimes is able to sound modern without giving away the true essence of her style that fans have consistently fallen in love with since she became famous.

It appears that ‘Wild Things Run’ is going to spark the return of LeAnn Rimes. Welcome back, queen!