Important Information for Patients of Dr. Gosy Patients Advised to Seek Treatment from Primary Care Physicians

ERIE COUNTY, NY—

·If you do NOT currently have a PCP, seek treatment from a Federally Qualified Health Center (“FQHC”) that is currently accepting new patients for primary care

·To identify a dedicated pain management specialist, patients can call the customer service number listed on the back of their insurance card.

For additional information about and to find a FQHC location, visit: http://www.fqhc.org/find-an-fqhc/and http://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/index.html

Dr. Eugene Gosy’s practice was shuttered by a federal indictment that many are saying is unjust. However many patients with legitimate need for pain relief were left without help.

Innocent Until Proven Guilty “What [the government has] done is elevate something that is nothing more than a billing dispute with Workers Comp into what they call health care fraud,” Gosy’s attorney Joel Daniels said. “Every patient was seen. Every patient was examined.

“We will show, without any question, that every script that the government’s talking about in their 27-page, 114-count indictment was issued for a legitimate medical purpose. I tell you every chart will back that up. “We believe Dr. Gosy should be applauded and not indicted,” Daniels said.