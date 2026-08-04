Jo Adell Traded From To The Cleveland Guardians For A Minor League Catcher

The Los Angeles Angels traded outfielder Jo Adell to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday for catching prospect Jacob Cozart, a sensible buy-low move for Cleveland that costs them a 23-year-old Double-A catcher and gives them a 27-year-old former first-round pick who hit 37 home runs last season and has 16 this year.

The fit is specific. Cleveland has struggled against left-handed pitching all season, 28th in MLB with a .652 OPS vs. southpaws.

Adell is batting .910 OPS in 130 plate appearances against lefties in 2026. He is a platoon weapon with genuine power and a spectacular glove.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt can slot him into the outfield against lefties alongside Chase DeLauter and Steven Kwan, giving Cleveland a right-handed threat the lineup has badly needed.

The Angels, continuing a full-scale deadline sell-off, get a developmental catcher to rebuild around. Cozart, a former second-round pick in the 2024 draft, will likely head to Triple-A Salt Lake or Double-A Rocket City to continue his development.

Adell was once the consensus third-best prospect in all of baseball. He has had a complicated journey, tremendous athleticism, enormous power, persistent strikeouts. He spent his entire career in Anaheim on a losing team. A contending team in a playoff race may be exactly what he needed.