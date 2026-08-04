Eli White Traded To The Boston Red Sox

The Atlanta Braves traded veteran outfielder Eli White to the Boston Red Sox on Monday for right-handed pitching prospect Tyler Uberstine, a quiet, sensible depth move for both clubs in the final hour before the trade deadline that came down to simple roster math.

Atlanta acquired Lane Thomas from the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. With Thomas joining Ronald Acuña Jr., Michael Harris II and others in the Braves outfield, White became expendable.

The Braves, eight games up in the NL East, needed to clear room. White, who hit .233 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in 69 games this season, took his speed and defensive versatility to Boston.

The Red Sox are in the thick of a Wild Card race at 60-51 and used the deadline aggressively, acquiring catcher Adley Rutschman in a blockbuster deal with Baltimore and Marcelo Mayer for reliever Erik Miller from the Giants alongside the White deal.

White gives them a third outfield option who can play all three spots and contribute speed off the bench. He has no minor league options remaining, so Boston will need to keep him on the active roster or expose him to waivers.

Uberstine, the Red Sox's 11th-ranked prospect, had a 2.81 ERA in Triple-A and gives Atlanta another developmental arm.