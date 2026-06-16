Jelly Roll Has Filed For Divorce From Bunnie XO

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie XO on May 18, 2026 in Williamson County, Tennessee. TMZ broke the news on Monday June 15, the same day a moving truck was photographed outside their Tennessee estate, with workers appearing to remove items from the property.

Sources told TMZ the split was a mutual decision and a private family matter. Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has issued a public statement.

In February, Jelly Roll won the Grammy for Best Contemporary Country Album. He stood at the podium and publicly credited Bunnie for helping him turn his life around.

She wept in the audience. They kissed on the red carpet. They were photographed together at the Pre-Grammy Gala the night before. That was four months ago.

This is news that lands differently than most celebrity divorces because of how openly this couple had shared everything about their relationship, the good years and the genuinely hard ones, with the fans who followed them both.

What made Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's story compelling was not the polished version of a happy marriage but the honest version of a complicated one. They talked about it openly because that was the only way they knew how to talk.

How They Got Here

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord in Antioch, Tennessee, met Alisa DeFord, who goes by Bunnie XO professionally, in 2015, before his mainstream breakthrough.

Things turned romantic the following year. He proposed to her onstage during a Las Vegas show. That same evening, without telling anyone, not friends, not family, the two got married in a Las Vegas courthouse ceremony.

That is the kind of story that country music fans hold onto. It was spontaneous and private and felt true to who they both were.

What happened a week before the wedding was harder. Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman, a complication that arrived at the beginning of a marriage rather than somewhere in the middle.

Bunnie became a stepmother to that child, and to Jelly Roll's daughter Bailee. The marriage that started with that disclosure and that secret courthouse ceremony was never going to be simple.

In 2018, Jelly Roll had a months-long affair. Bunnie found out and was devastated. They split. She came back. She described what she went through in her 2026 memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, the raw account of the pain the affair caused and the decision to rebuild anyway.

"I was hurt because I didn't think he would be the one person to do that," she told Fox News Digital in February. "I thought he was different. And at that moment, my heart was broken."

In October 2025, Jelly Roll acknowledged the affair publicly on the Human School Podcast. He called it "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."

Bunnie, who had been open about their reconciliation for years, defended her choice to return:

"It actually takes a stronger woman to confront pain directly, put in the effort, and rebuild with the man she loves."

In 2023, they returned to the Las Vegas chapel where they had gotten married and renewed their wedding vows.

Bunnie also left a previous career as a sex worker that year — a significant personal transition she has spoken about candidly across her podcast, Dumb Blonde, and in interviews.

The Grammy Night And The Months That Followed

The 2026 Grammy Awards in February were, by every visible measure, a good moment for this marriage.

Jelly Roll won Best Contemporary Country Album. He stood at the podium and gave Bunnie the kind of credit that public declarations are supposed to mean.

She was crying in her seat. They were photographed kissing. The image of the two of them that night, him in his Grammy acceptance moment, her openly emotional in the audience, was the image that a lot of people who follow both of them associated with where they were as a couple.

In February, Bunnie shared on Instagram that she was hoping to have twins via surrogate. That was four months ago.

On the morning of June 15, before TMZ's story went live, she posted a photograph on Instagram with the caption: "She's getting her sparkle back." The timing suggests she knew what was coming.

The co-parenting arrangement for Bailee and Noah will continue. The marriage is ending after nearly a decade.

Who They Are Outside The Marriage

Jelly Roll has become one of the more genuinely remarkable stories in modern country music, a man with a tattooed face and a prison record who built a following in the underground hip-hop world for more than a decade before crossing over to country and mainstream success with "Son of a Sinner" in 2022.

The raw personal content of his music, addiction, incarceration, redemption, the specific kind of despair that comes from a life lived close to consequences, found an audience in country music precisely because those themes are not foreign to that audience. Jelly Roll is 41. He got here the long way.

Bunnie XO built a separate professional identity that went well beyond being known as a musician's wife. Her Dumb Blonde podcast has more than two million listeners across platforms.

Her memoir, Stripped Down, published in 2026, brought the same willingness to discuss things honestly that she had practiced across years of public conversations about her marriage, her background and her personal evolution. She is 46 and has not let the public version of her life become the sanitized version of it.

Two people who had been honest about the imperfection of their relationship for years filed for divorce in May. The moving truck was at the Tennessee house on Monday. The Grammy night was four months ago.