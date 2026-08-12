Rod Stewart Cancels His Farewell Tour After Heart Procedure

Rod Stewart, 81, posted a statement to Instagram Tuesday confirming he has successfully undergone a routine coronary stent procedure, a minimally invasive heart operation in which a small metal mesh tube is placed inside a blocked or narrowed coronary artery to keep it open, and is canceling the remaining dates on his One Last Time North American farewell tour to recover.

"Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities," the statement read. "On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage."

In a separate message in his own voice, Stewart said: "I'm already feeling better and very much on the mend. I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me. I'm deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down."

The cancellations wipe out 15 remaining dates including stops in Cleveland, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago and Denver and a run of Mexico shows through mid-September.

It is the third round of cancellations Stewart has faced in 2026, in May he was on vocal rest for a sinus infection and in June a respiratory infection canceled San Diego. In June he also nearly fainted on stage in Utah and had oxygen brought to him mid-concert.

He has mentioned he plans a UK tour in 2027, at the O2, and that will likely be it for touring.