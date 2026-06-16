Is Spotify Down? Here's What We Know

Spotify is experiencing a service disruption Tuesday morning that began around 9:30 AM Eastern time and has generated nearly 4,000 reports on Downdetector as of this hour, and climbing.

The problems are hitting playback and login simultaneously. Some users cannot open the app at all. Others are getting in but finding music will not play.

The streaming service has not issued a public statement acknowledging the outage as of this writing, though its Spotify Cares account on X has been responding to individual users with generic troubleshooting messages.

If your Spotify is not working right now, it is not your phone, your WiFi or your account. The problem is on Spotify's end.

The more unusual part of Tuesday morning's situation is what is happening simultaneously: DoorDash is also down, with a significantly larger 32,000 reports on Downdetector in the same window.

Both disruptions began at approximately the same time, around 9:30 AM Eastern, which suggests either a shared infrastructure component or a common cloud provider is experiencing problems affecting both services at once.

No widely reported AWS or major cloud outage has been flagged as of mid-morning, but the timing coincidence is notable enough that multiple technology publications are tracking both simultaneously.

What Is Affected On Spotify

The symptoms users are reporting break into two categories. The first is complete access failure, the app will not open, shows a dark screen on launch or returns an error message before the user gets anywhere.

The second is partial access, users can get into the app and see their library but cannot play tracks, either getting an error when they tap play or finding songs that simply will not load.

Downdetector's breakdown of report categories shows playback issues as the primary complaint, followed by login failures.

The desktop web player is also affected for a portion of users, which means switching from the mobile app to a browser is not a reliable workaround.

If Spotify is working for you right now, you are in the portion of users whose access is unaffected, outages of this scale are often partial, hitting certain regions, certain account types or certain server clusters while leaving others functioning.

The roughly 4,000 Downdetector reports represent only the subset of affected users motivated to go to an outage tracking site and file a report. The actual number experiencing problems is considerably higher.

What To Do If You're Affected

Spotify has not provided a restoration timeline. Until service is restored, the standard troubleshooting steps apply, force-close and reopen the app, toggle airplane mode on and off to force a fresh network connection, or restart your device.

None of these will fix a server-side outage, but they occasionally resolve edge cases where the problem is your device failing to reconnect properly after a service disruption starts.

Downloaded content, songs and playlists saved for offline listening by Spotify Premium subscribers, should remain playable even during a server outage. If you have offline downloads, that is your music for now.

The @SpotifyStatus account on X is the official channel for outage updates when the company chooses to post them.

DoorDash customers experiencing problems can monitor @DoorDash_Help for that service's updates. Based on the scale of Tuesday's DoorDash reports, 32,000 is a large outage number for any service, that disruption is being tracked separately but may resolve on the same timeline as Spotify's if the cause is indeed a shared infrastructure problem.



