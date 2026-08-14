Colt Ford Was Declared Clinically Dead Three Times, But Still Survives

Colt Ford is back in the hospital, this time not because of his heart.

The 56-year-old country rapper and former professional golfer, who was declared clinically dead three times during a near-fatal heart attack in April 2024 and underwent 20 hours of surgery to survive, posted on social media Wednesday to tell fans his tour bus crashed into a ditch in Germany while heading to a concert in Ballenstedt and he came out with a broken shoulder.

"One minute you're headed to Germany for a show and prepping for a single release the next thing you know your bus is in the ditch and you're getting pulled through a windshield with a broken shoulder by first responders," Ford wrote alongside a photo of his demolished bus, front end destroyed, windshield blown out, a stretcher being assembled through the gap. "The crew is a little banged up but we're all still here."

No fatalities were reported.

The exact cause of the crash has not been shared. Ford, born Jason Farris Brown in Athens, Georgia, is best known for writing Jason Aldean's massive hit Dirt Road Anthem. He had a Saturday concert at Tailgate X still on his schedule when the crash occurred.