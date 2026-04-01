Jim Carrey’s Ex Jenny McCarthy Has Thoughts On The Awards Show Clone Hoax

Jim Carrey showed up in Paris on February 26, 2026, accepted France’s most prestigious film honor, delivered an entire speech in a language he does not natively speak, and cried in front of the crème de la crème of French cinema. The internet decided he was not real.

That is the short version of what happened at the 51st César Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, when Carrey accepted the César d’honneur, a lifetime achievement award previously given to Julia Roberts, Christopher Nolan, and Cate Blanchett.

Within hours of the ceremony, social media had concluded, with varying degrees of seriousness, that the man on stage was either a body double, a clone, or drag artist Alexis Stone in prosthetics.

Now, weeks later, Jenny McCarthy, who dated Carrey from 2005 to 2010 and knows what he actually looks like, has weighed in. She is not buying any of it.

“It was definitely Jim Carrey,” McCarthy told People at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 26. And her observation was not primarily about the conspiracy theories.

It was about something she noticed before any of that noise started. “He looked very happy at that award show,” she said. “And I was happy for him. That’s the first thing I noticed. I said, ‘Oh wow, Jim looks really happy.'”

Her husband, New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg, added his own take. “You know, that’s the part that, sadly, people miss. We’re so obsessed with how he looks that we didn’t consider how happy he looked.”

Both observations are, depending on how much you have followed Carrey’s last few years, genuinely notable. He is 64. He has spoken publicly about possibly retiring from acting.

He has been largely absent from public life. And yet on a stage in Paris, surrounded by his family, he was apparently the happiest version of himself anyone had seen in a while, including the woman who spent five years with him.

What Actually Happened At The César Awards

The 51st César Awards ceremony was held at L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix theatre in Paris. Carrey attended with his girlfriend Min Ah, his daughter Jane Carrey, his grandson Jackson, 12 close friends and family members, and his longtime publicist Marleah Leslie.

His longtime collaborator and friend Michel Gondry, who directed him in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and two subsequent series, was also in the room.

The ceremony’s host, Benjamin Lavernhe, opened with a high-powered musical number spoofing The Mask, impersonating Carrey while dressed in the character’s iconic yellow suit.

French stars paid tribute to Carrey throughout the evening. When it was Carrey’s turn to speak, he gave his entire acceptance speech in French, a language he does not natively speak, which he had been preparing for months.

Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the César Awards, told Variety that Carrey had worked on his speech “for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words.”

In the speech, Carrey reflected on nearly fifty years in Hollywood and revealed a piece of personal ancestry that surprised many in the room. He told the audience that “about 300 years ago, my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather, Marc-François Carré, yes, Carré, was born in France, in Saint Malo” before emigrating to Canada, and added “perhaps this is what my family was looking for.”

He paid tribute to his father Percy Joseph Carrey, whom he called “the funniest man I have ever known,” who “taught me the value of love, generosity and laughter.”

He said in French, “As an actor, each character you play is like clay in the sculptor’s hands, which you shape to your heart’s desire. How fortunate I have been to share this art with so many people who have truly opened their hearts to me.”

He thanked Min Ah publicly, saying “Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah. I love you.” He thanked his daughter Jane and his grandson Jackson.

By every account from people who were in the room, it was a deeply personal, carefully considered, genuinely moving speech. Then social media got hold of it.

How The Conspiracy Theory Happened

The speculation appears to have originated from photographs and video footage showing Carrey’s face looking notably different from how he appeared in public in 2024.

Some observers described him as looking “inflamed” or “fuller” in the face. Comments calling him “unrecognizable” spread rapidly on X.

One account with 47,000 followers posted, “Sorry but there’s a zero percent chance this is actually Jim Carrey.” Fringe accounts went further, with one writing “Jim Carrey was cloned and killed by satanists.”

The situation escalated significantly when drag artist Alexis Stone, known for extraordinary makeup-based celebrity transformations, posted on Instagram with the caption “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris,” alongside photos of Carrey at the ceremony and an image of a prosthetic mask, fake teeth, and a wig resembling Carrey’s appearance that night.

The post appeared, to many, to confirm the theory. Actress Megan Fox commented on Stone’s post, “I can’t handle any more stress right now i need to know if this is real.”

Katy Perry added a bull’s-eye emoji. The thing is, Stone’s team never formally confirmed the stunt.

The prosthetic image was subsequently flagged as digitally altered by an AI image detector. Stone later appeared to indicate the post was a joke, but the damage was already done in terms of viral spread.

Adding further fuel was a resurfaced clip from Carrey’s old Late Night with David Letterman appearances, in which Carrey described using decoys to evade paparazzi.

“I’ve done this a few times now and that is to use a decoy,” he said on the show. “Using a decoy, it sounds so ridiculous but it works like a charm. A Jim Carrey double. I send him off in one direction, he sucks all the press in that direction, and I just have my day.”

Naturally, this clip traveled as apparent proof. It went without saying that using a lookalike to ditch the press was not the same as sending someone else to accept a lifetime achievement award with your family in attendance, but that distinction did not stop the clip from circulating as evidence.

Multiple official sources stepped in to end it. Caulier told Variety the whole thing was a “non-issue” and described Carrey’s “generosity, kindness, benevolence, and elegance” that evening.

Carrey’s publicist Marleah Leslie confirmed to both Entertainment Weekly and TMZ, “Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award.”

A source close to Carrey told reporters he was frustrated, not hurt by the appearance comments, but genuinely baffled that months of careful, personal preparation had been reduced to a conspiracy theory punchline.

Where Is Jim Carrey In His Career?

Carrey, born January 17, 1962 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, had not been seen in public since November 2025 before the César appearance.

He had been living what he described as a quiet life, painting, sculpting, and largely avoiding Hollywood.

In a 2022 Access Hollywood interview, he said he was “fairly serious” about retiring from acting, citing a desire to step away from the demands of fame.

He came back from that position for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released in December 2024, in which he reprised his role as the villain Dr. Robotnik.

His last public appearance before Paris was at the UK premiere of that film in late 2025. He is expected to reprise the role again in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, scheduled for theaters in March 2027.

Whether that is a retirement or just a selective return to work he genuinely enjoys is a distinction Carrey himself has not fully clarified.

His career before the semi-retirement is one of the most singular in American comedy and film.

He broke through on the sketch comedy series In Living Color in the early 1990s before a remarkable run that included Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show, Man on the Moon, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bruce Almighty, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and I Love You Phillip Morris.

His collaboration with Gondry on Eternal Sunshine remains the most critically acclaimed work of his career. He holds two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

McCarthy And Carrey

Jenny McCarthy, now 53, and Jim Carrey were together from 2005 to 2010. They met at a party and their relationship was one of the more publicly visible of his personal life.

McCarthy has been married to Donnie Wahlberg since 2014 and has spoken warmly about Carrey in various interviews over the years without any notable hostility.

Her comments at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, that she noticed he looked happy before she noticed anything else, are consistent with that tone.

She confirmed he was there, she noted he seemed well, and she moved on. It is about as measured a celebrity-ex comment as you are likely to hear.

The Clone Conspiracy, for the record, is over. That was Jim Carrey.