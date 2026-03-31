Taylor Swift Dropped The Elizabeth Taylor Music Video And Fans Need To See This

Taylor Swift released the music video for “Elizabeth Taylor” today, the third single from her twelfth studio album The Life of a Showgirl, and she did it the same way she released the “Opalite” video in February.

The video is exclusively on Spotify and Apple Music first, with no version on YouTube as of this writing.

That choice is not an accident. It is the same calculated move Swift made with the “Opalite” visual, which debuted on Spotify and Apple Music on February 6 before arriving on YouTube two days later.

The strategy is a direct response to a seismic shift in how the music industry counts streams.

YouTube stopped submitting its data to Billboard in January 2026, meaning YouTube views no longer count toward the Billboard Hot 100 or Billboard 200 charts.

By debuting on Spotify and Apple Music, paid subscription platforms whose streams Billboard weights more heavily, Swift ensures that every view of the “Elizabeth Taylor” video contributes directly to its chart performance.

The video for “Opalite” helped push that song to number one on the Hot 100, giving Swift her second chart-topper from a single album for the first time since 1989 in 2014.

The “Elizabeth Taylor” music video is described by Rolling Stone as a visual homage to complement the song, featuring clips from Elizabeth Taylor’s life and classic filmography.

It does not appear to be a narrative music video in the same way “Opalite” was. Where that video featured a star-studded cast in a full 1990s infomercial parody, with Graham Norton, Lewis Capaldi, Cillian Murphy, Domhnall Gleeson, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and others.

The “Elizabeth Taylor” visual serves as a tribute to the actress herself, weaving footage from Taylor’s life alongside Swift’s music.

Why Critics Consider ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ The Best On Swift’s Latest Album

“Elizabeth Taylor” is track two on The Life of a Showgirl and was the first song Swift wrote for the record.

She has described experiencing a “sudden burst of inspiration” for the refrain and recording a demo of herself singing it over piano on her smartphone, then sending it to her longtime Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback, who had worked with her on 1989, Reputation, Lover, and Midnights.

The three completed the final version together during the European leg of the Eras Tour in the summer of 2024.

It is an orchestral pop and synth-pop ballad running three minutes and 28 seconds. The production layers heavy snare drums, bass, piano, programmed strings, and electronic beats with an arrangement that multiple critics compared to cinematic scoring.

Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield called it the emotional centerpiece of The Life of a Showgirl.

The New Yorker’s Amanda Petrusich described it as one of the album’s best and heaviest tracks, writing that it portrayed power and insecurity simultaneously, which she identified as the central thesis of the whole record.

The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Global 200 and in the top three in more than a dozen countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and Sweden. It was released to US radio on March 9, 2026 as the album’s third single.

Who Elizabeth Taylor Was And Why Swift Has Always Been Obsessed With Her

Elizabeth Taylor was born February 27, 1932, in London, England, to American parents, and died March 23, 2011 at age 79 from congestive heart failure in Los Angeles.

She is one of the most acclaimed and commercially successful film actresses of the 20th century. She won two Academy Awards for Best Actress, for Butterfield 8 in 1961 and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 1967.

She starred in National Velvet, Giant, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Suddenly, Last Summer, and Cleopatra, for which she became the first actor in history to receive a $1 million salary.

Her violet eyes, actually double rows of lashes that created an optical illusion of the color, were one of the most famous physical features in Hollywood history.

Her personal life was as closely watched as her professional one. She was married eight times to seven different men, most famously to Welsh actor Richard Burton, whom she married, divorced, and then married again.

Their relationship was one of the defining celebrity love stories of the 20th century, documented obsessively by the press and characterized by volatility, passion, and mutual artistic respect.

She was also a major AIDS activist beginning in the 1980s, founding the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in 1991 and helping to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for research and treatment.

Swift’s obsession with Elizabeth Taylor is not new and is thoroughly documented. In 2017’s “…Ready for It?” she sang “he can be my jailer, Burton to my Taylor,” an explicit parallel between her relationship and the Burton-Taylor dynamic.

In 2015 she made the “Wildest Dreams” video, which director Joseph Kahn described as “based on classic Hollywood romances like Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton” and was set in 1950, the year of Taylor’s first marriage.

During her Reputation tour in 2018, her backstage dressing rooms were decorated with a Liz-and-Dick theme, with vintage posters for films like Cleopatra.

She has also been photographed with a copy of the biography Furious Love: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, and the Marriage of the Century by Sam Kashner and Nancy Schoenberger, which she discussed in a 2018 interview.

In an interview with Pandora, Swift said the specific inspiration for the song came from watching an online video in which Elizabeth Taylor’s son said that if he had to choose someone to compare his mother to in terms of popularity, he would choose Taylor Swift.

“I think she would’ve loved Taylor Swift,” he said. “I think they could have been friends.” Taylor’s other son Christopher Wilding told TMZ he was thrilled by the song, calling it “a huge tribute to Elizabeth” and adding that Swift was “a huge, positive role model for young girls.”

What The Song Is Actually About

Rolling Stone’s Sheffield wrote that the Swift-Taylor soul connection “goes deep, way beyond their shared name.

Both Taylors got famous as kids, grew up in public as America’s sweetheart,” adding that “like Swift, Liz was the ingenue who made everything sticky by growing up.”

The lyrics are densely packed with references to Elizabeth Taylor’s specific biography. The opening verse’s “That view of Portofino was on my mind / when you called me at the Plaza Athénée” references two specific locations.

Portofino, Italy, where Richard Burton proposed to Taylor on the wisteria-covered balcony of the Hotel Splendido’s Suite 471 in 1964, and the Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, where Taylor and Burton lived for six months during one of their most celebrated periods together.

The chorus hook, “I’d cry my eyes violet, Elizabeth Taylor,” references the famous perception of Taylor’s eye color. Her eyes were violet-hued in photographs and on film, created by an unusual double row of lashes and thick eyebrows around naturally blue irises.

The line “All my white diamonds and lovers are forever” references Taylor’s White Diamonds fragrance, launched in 1991 and still one of the best-selling celebrity perfumes ever created, as well as her legendary jewelry collection.

The reference to Musso and Frank Grill places Swift and her subject in the same legendary Los Angeles restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard that Taylor frequented in the 1950s alongside Marilyn Monroe and Steve McQueen.

But the song is not purely biographical. Swift told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show that she admired Taylor for how she handled “immense pressure” and scrutiny. “She kept making more and more daring art. It’s almost like the more polarizing people were about her, the more she just kept doing even more challenging roles, taking bigger risks.”

In an interview with Pandora, Swift described the song as “half cosplay, half singing from my perspective.” The line “You’re only as hot as your last hit, baby” is not about Elizabeth Taylor. It is about Taylor Swift.

The Album That Produced It

The Life of a Showgirl was released October 3, 2025 through Republic Records. Swift recorded it in Sweden during the European leg of the Eras Tour in summer 2024, working with Max Martin and Shellback.

She announced it August 13, 2025 on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Heights, with Kelce present.

The album moved over four million album-equivalent units in its first week, the fastest-selling album in US history. It produced two Billboard Hot 100 number ones before “Elizabeth Taylor,” “The Fate of Ophelia,” which spent ten weeks at the top and became Swift’s longest-running chart-topper, and “Opalite,” which also reached number one.

The title track features guest vocals from Sabrina Carpenter.

A 7-inch vinyl of “Elizabeth Taylor” with the “So Glamorous Cabaret Version” as the B-side is scheduled for release on April 18, 2026 as part of Record Store Day. It will be one of 3,500 copies pressed.

The music video is streaming now on Spotify and Apple Music.