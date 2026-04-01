Jon Hamm Says He Would Not Return For A Mad Men Reboot And His Reason Is Exactly What You Would Expect

Jon Hamm shut the door on a Mad Men reboot this week, and he did it with the kind of self-aware clarity that tends to define how he talks about his career.

In a March 2026 interview with Extra TV, the 55-year-old actor was asked about the possibility of returning to the role that made him a television icon, and he made his position plain in a single sentence.

“Oh god. I don’t know. If they do it, it certainly won’t be with me,” Hamm said. “I think I’ve aged out of playing Don.”

He went on to say that he was genuinely happy with where Mad Men left its characters when the series ended in 2015, and that reopening that world felt like an unnecessary risk. “I was very pleased how the show ended. I thought it was a very complete bookend to not only Don’s experience in life, but also Peggy and Pete and Betty and Roger. Everybody had kind of a nice ending to their story, so I’d hate to open that box back up and ruin it.”

The comments came as Hamm is squarely in press mode for the second season of Your Friends and Neighbors, his Apple TV dark comedy crime drama that premieres April 3, 2026.

The show was renewed for a third season before the second season had even aired, a level of confidence from a network that does not throw early renewals around carelessly.

For Hamm, it represents a very deliberate return to something he had not done in a decade, carrying a series as the lead, at the top of the call sheet, in every scene, every day.

What Show Is Hamm Promoting?

Your Friends and Neighbors was created by Jonathan Tropper, the author and showrunner who wrote the role of Andrew Cooper specifically with Hamm in mind.

The show premiered on Apple TV on April 11, 2025, and followed Coop, a recently divorced, recently fired hedge fund manager who, faced with losing the lifestyle he built, begins secretly robbing his wealthy neighbors in an upstate New York suburb.

The premise sounds dark, and it is, but the show was described by Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus as “an acidly witty riff on Breaking Bad” with “an endlessly watchable avatar in star Jon Hamm.” It holds a 79 percent approval rating from critics in its first season.

Season two picks up immediately from the consequences of those choices. “Season 2 is very much about dealing with the fallout of all of those decisions,” Hamm told Reuters this week.

Coop continues trying to live with a foot in both worlds, the respectable suburban father and ex-husband and the active burglar, and finds that the complications only deepen.

The show’s central argument, which Hamm has articulated in multiple interviews, is not really about crime but about consumption.

“It’s an examination of this late-stage capitalist, hyper-consumerist culture,” he told Reuters, describing the show’s preoccupation with the endless desire for more.

The major addition in season two is James Marsden, who joins as Owen Ashe, a charming billionaire who moves into the neighborhood and quickly figures out that something is wrong with Coop.

Hamm described the dynamic to Esquire as “Coop getting a best friend and a frenemy and a boyfriend and all of these things at once,” which is either a promotional line or a genuinely accurate summary of how the character functions, possibly both.

Marsden was cast after the writers’ room put his photograph on the wall when they were developing Owen. When Tropper called him, Marsden said yes.

The rest of the returning cast includes Amanda Peet as Mel, Coop’s ex-wife and a therapist, whose storyline in season two involves going through menopause, a subject that Peet noted in press interviews has not been given honest, funny treatment in television often enough.

Olivia Munn returns as Sam. Also back are Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, and Donovan Colan. Hamm’s real-life wife, Anna Osceola, also appears in the series this season.

Hamm is not only starring in the show but executive producing alongside Tropper, Craig Gillespie, Connie Tavel, Jamie Rosengard, Lori Keith Douglas, and Stephanie Laing, who directs six episodes.

Why He Walked Away From Being The Lead For A Decade

The contrast between where Hamm is now and where he spent the ten years after Mad Men ended is worth pausing on.

After winning the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series in 2015, after being nominated for it seven consecutive years before finally winning, Hamm made a conscious decision not to just try to replicate Don Draper in a different setting.

He described that thinking directly to Gold Derby.

“Part of it was really understanding that I had gotten a pretty unicorn of a role with Don Draper and to try not to just do the same thing,” he said. “So when Kimmy Schmidt came up or Bridesmaids or these kind of goofball turns, it was like, that seems fun, and getting to know Tina Fey and Kristen Wiig and becoming friends with them. That was the other side of my career, exploring that for a while and hosting Saturday Night Live and doing fun one-off guest star spots.”

He eventually moved back toward dramatic work in supporting roles, a Musk-adjacent tech mogul in The Morning Show, the villain Roy Tillman in Fargo, a supporting turn in Landman, before agreeing to carry a series again.

“Coming back to my dramatic side with The Morning Show or Fargo or even Landman, and now coming back to being the lead and number one on the call sheet and carrying the show, that is something I forgot how much I like doing as well,” he told Gold Derby.

His Emmy nomination history reflects how consistently he has been working even when not in the spotlight as a lead. Hamm has received 18 Emmy nominations across drama, comedy, and limited series categories since 2008, with his single win coming in 2015 for Mad Men’s final season.

He received two nominations in the same year for both Fargo and The Morning Show, which is a feat that reflects how much ground he was covering across different types of television simultaneously.

The Man He Says He Can No Longer Play

Don Draper, as played across Mad Men’s seven seasons from 2007 to 2015, is one of the most discussed characters in the history of American television.

The show, created by Matthew Weiner, followed Draper, born Dick Whitman, a man who stole a dead soldier’s identity to escape his origins, as he navigated the advertising world of 1960s New York while managing a private life defined by self-invention, self-destruction, and an inability to fully connect with anyone who knew him.

By the series finale, Don ends up at a California retreat, meditating, before the show cuts to the famous 1971 Coca-Cola ad, “I’d Like to Buy the World a Coke,” with the implication that Don, even in apparent peace, channeled his experience into one more pitch.

The ending was polarizing when it aired, then reassessed, then largely accepted as exactly right for a show that had always been about the machinery of American mythology.

Hamm’s assessment of it now, in 2026, is that it completed something. The characters got endings. Don got an ending. Returning would mean deciding that ending was not actually an ending, which he is not willing to do.

He is, however, willing to revisit the show as a viewer. In a separate March 2026 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hamm revealed that he and his wife Anna Osceola have been rewatching Mad Men together from the beginning.

He described the experience of watching himself 20 years younger as genuinely disorienting.

“That was 20 years ago. I was 35 years old, you know, when all that came out. So it’s bizarre to kind of go through it again,” he said. But he is enjoying it. “It’s a pretty good show. I got to say, I like it. But it’s been a really fun experience too, and a kind of a time travel experience to really see it again.”

Hamm turned 55 years old this week. Your Friends and Neighbors season two premieres April 3 on Apple TV. It has already been renewed for a third season.