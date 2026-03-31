Avatar: Fire and Ash Is Now Available To Watch At Home And Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Avatar: Fire and Ash is available to watch at home starting today, March 31, 2026. James Cameron’s third installment in the Avatar franchise can now be rented or purchased on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

It is the first time the film has been available outside of theaters since its December 19, 2025 debut, and it arrives with over three hours of bonus content included in the digital purchase.

Physical copies on 4K Ultra HD, 3D Blu-ray, and DVD arrive May 19, 2026. A Disney+ streaming release date has not been officially announced, though as a 20th Century Studios release the film is expected to land on the platform later this year.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has indicated it would be available to stream before September 26, 2026.

What Is Fire and Ash About?

Avatar: Fire and Ash picks up directly after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water. Jake Sully and Neytiri are still processing the death of their eldest son Neteyam, killed by the Resources Development Administration during the events of the second film.

The Sully family, now living among the reef-dwelling Metkayina clan, sets out to protect another family member from harm and joins a fleet of nomadic flying merchant ships called the Wind Traders, the Tlalim clan, for a journey across Pandora’s skies.

The journey is cut short when the family is ambushed by the Mangkwan Clan, also known as the Ash People. A warlike volcanic tribe led by the ruthless Varang, who have turned against Eywa and the ancient Na’vi way of life.

Varang has allied with Colonel Miles Quaritch, and together they are hunting the Sully family.

Lo’ak, the Sullys’ second son who spent much of The Way of Water in Neteyam’s shadow, steps up as the film’s narrator, a smart structural choice that multiple reviewers noted gives the story a clearer emotional anchor than its predecessor.

Spider, the human boy raised among the Na’vi, is sent back to the human scientist camp for his own safety early in the film, and his complicated relationship with Quaritch, the RDA colonel who is also genetically his father, continues to drive one of the central tensions of the story.

Returning cast members include Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang as Quaritch, Britain Dalton as Lo’ak, Jack Champion as Spider, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Tuk, Bailey Bass as Tsireya, Kate Winslet as Ronal, Cliff Curtis, CCH Pounder, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi, Jemaine Clement, and Brendan Cowell.

The notable new additions are Oona Chaplin as Varang and David Thewlis. The screenplay is by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver, from a story by Cameron, Jaffa, Silver, Josh Friedman, and Shane Salerno.

James Cameron And The Making Of This Trilogy

Cameron first released Avatar in 2009. At the time, it was the most expensive film ever made, shot almost entirely using performance capture technology he helped develop.

It became the highest-grossing film in cinema history with $2.923 billion worldwide, a record it still holds.

It invented or popularized the modern 3D theatrical experience and changed how Hollywood thought about event filmmaking.

Avatar: The Way of Water followed in December 2022, thirteen years later. It made $2.321 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time.

It won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects and was nominated for Best Picture. Cameron spent those thirteen years developing the technology required to film underwater performance capture sequences, building the world’s largest indoor tank at Manhattan Beach Studios in Los Angeles for that purpose.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment of a planned five-film saga. Cameron began developing the sequels in 2013, gathering a team of screenwriters to build out the mythology of Pandora across multiple films.

The scope of the project is reflected in the bonus content for the digital release, which includes a featurette specifically about that writers’ room and the decisions made more than a decade ago that shaped the story now arriving in living rooms today.

How Critics And Audiences Responded

Avatar: Fire and Ash earned a 71 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest in the franchise, against a 90 percent verified audience score, creating the widest critics-to-audience gap the series has ever seen.

For context, the original Avatar sits at 80 percent from critics with a 91 percent audience score. The Way of Water at 76 percent critics and 92 percent audience.

The Metacritic score for Fire and Ash landed at 61 out of 100, indicating “generally favorable” reviews but again the lowest in the trilogy.

The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads: “Remaining on the cutting edge of visual effects, Fire and Ash repeats the narrative beats of its predecessors to frustrating effect, but its grand spectacle continues to stoke one-of-a-kind thrills.”

The most consistent praise across reviews pointed to the visuals, no surprise given Cameron’s reputation, and to franchise newcomer Oona Chaplin, whose performance as Varang was singled out by multiple outlets as the genuine creative addition the film needed.

GamesRadar gave it four stars, calling it “the most action-packed Avatar yet” and writing that Chaplin’s Varang was “turning up the heat,” though also noting “repetitive storytelling choices” that made the film feel in places like a second installment of The Way of Water rather than a fully new chapter.

Loud and Clear Reviews wrote that it “ups the ante from its predecessor while being much more emotional and intimate.” Collider called it “a movie event unlike any other.” FandomWire called it “the best Avatar yet.”

The most consistent criticism was narrative repetition. ScreenRant’s Todd Gilchrist, who still awarded it 8 out of 10 stars, wrote that “Cameron seems to believe that the series’ many characters are all equally interesting or beloved, and as a result Fire and Ash repeats a lot of the same dynamics and conflicts as in the first two films.”

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich was more pointed, writing that the film “isn’t just more of the same, it’s also a significant amount less.”

The Associated Press’s Jake Coyle took a more measured position, writing that “these remain epics of craft and conviction” and that “you can feel Cameron’s deep devotion to the dynamics of his central characters.”

Despite the critical split, the film won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects at the 2026 Oscars.

It also took the same award at the BAFTAs and from the American Cinematheque, and was nominated for Best Costume Design at the Oscars and Best Original Song and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes.

The end credits song, performed by Miley Cyrus, was described by at least one reviewer as a “surprisingly good” addition to the film.

Oona Chaplin And The Villain The Franchise Needed

The casting of Oona Chaplin as Varang deserves its own note. Chaplin is the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin and previously appeared as Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones. Varang is significant in the context of this franchise because she is the first major Na’vi antagonist, every previous villain in the Avatar series has been human.

The Mangkwan Clan, who worship the destructive power of volcanoes and reject Eywa, represent a deliberate complication of the moral world Cameron built in the original film, where the Na’vi were portrayed as essentially united in their spiritual connection to their planet.

That the Ash People are Na’vi themselves, and that Varang’s worldview has an internal logic, was recognized by critics even when they criticized the broader storytelling.

What It Made At The Box Office

Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $1.486 billion worldwide during its theatrical run, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 behind Ne Zha 2 at $2.2 billion and Zootopia 2 at $1.8 billion.

It is also one of the highest-grossing films of all time in absolute terms, ranking in the top 20 globally.

But measured against its predecessors, the number represents a significant step down, the original Avatar made $2.923 billion worldwide and The Way of Water made $2.321 billion, meaning Fire and Ash trailed The Way of Water by $835 million and the original by over $1.4 billion.

Cameron had stated publicly before the film’s release that its box office performance would determine whether Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 move forward. “Absolutely,” he said when asked if he would walk away from the series.

“I’ve been in Avatar land for 20 years.” After the theatrical run concluded, Cameron indicated that Avatar 4 remains “very likely” despite the lower performance.

Disney currently has Avatar 4 scheduled for December 21, 2029 and Avatar 5 for December 19, 2031, though those dates are subject to change depending on how development proceeds.

What Is Included In The Digital Release

The digital version comes with over three hours of bonus content. The centerpiece is a making-of series called Igniting the Flame: The Making of Avatar: Fire and Ash, offering behind-the-scenes footage and filmmaker interviews about the production.

Additional featurettes cover the writing of the sequels going back to the 2013 writers’ room, Pandoran design under production designer Dylan Cole, RDA design under production designer Ben Procter, a dedicated piece on Varang and the Mangkwan covering Chaplin’s approach to the role, a look at performance capture on Cameron’s stage, second unit stunt work under Garrett Warren, editing and virtual camera, and a segment called The Women of Pandora focused on the franchise’s female characters.

A family audio track with all objectionable language removed is also included.

The physical release on May 19 includes a limited-edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook. A complete three-movie collection bundling Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Avatar: Fire and Ash is also available on digital, 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD for anyone who wants the full saga in one place.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is available now on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.