Kirk Herbstreit Is Now On Cameo And Here's How Much He's Charging

Kirk Herbstreit announced Monday that he has joined Cameo, the personalized video platform where fans pay public figures for custom recorded messages, positioning himself perfectly for Father's Day season with a $199 booking price and a teaser that his golden retriever Peter might make an appearance or two.

His post on X made the whole thing feel characteristically warm. "Hi! I'm now available on @BookCameo! If you're looking for a Father's Day shoutout, a birthday, a pick up me up for someone, whatever you got, let me know on Cameo. You never know but Peter might even make a 'cameo' himself in my video for you."

Father's Day is June 21. If you have a college football fan in your life, particularly one who has spent three decades watching Herbstreit on ESPN's College GameDay every Saturday morning, you now have roughly two weeks to book something that is going to be considerably more memorable than a card and a tie.

The average Herbstreit Cameo runs close to two minutes. At $199 per booking, he is among the more expensive options on the platform, which accurately reflects where he sits in the sports media hierarchy.

Who Is Kirk Herbstreit?

Kirk Herbstreit played quarterback at Ohio State, where he served as a team captain in 1992. He joined ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst in 1996 and has been the defining voice of that program ever since, the analyst who occupies the specific space between knowledgeable and accessible that makes college football understandable to people who do not follow recruiting and beloved to people who do.

College GameDay has posted record viewership numbers in recent seasons, and Herbstreit has been central to that growth across 30 years of Saturday mornings.

He also serves as an analyst for Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football broadcasts, which means his voice has been part of both the college football and NFL television landscapes simultaneously, a reach that extends his recognizable presence beyond even the substantial College GameDay audience.

His brand has always been built on accessibility and warmth. He interacts with fans on social media with genuine frequency.

He talks about his family, his wife Allison, their four sons Tye, Jake, Zak and Chase, with the same openness that he brings to breaking down a third-down route concept.

The move to Cameo is consistent with who he presents himself as, someone who considers fan connection part of the job, not an obligation to be managed.

The Peter Dimension

The specific thing that elevated Herbstreit's Cameo announcement from a standard celebrity platform launch to something that generated genuine social media enthusiasm is the mention of Peter.

If you follow Herbstreit on any platform, you know Peter. The golden retriever has made appearances in Herbstreit's social media content for years and has one specific viral moment that anyone who watches College GameDay will never forget.

During a GameDay stop in Columbus, Ohio, ahead of a major game, Pat McAfee's weekly kicking challenge was underway, an Ohio State student named Logan on the field attempting a field goal for $250,000.

Just before the kick, Peter wandered onto the field and relieved himself in front of the crowd. The moment got everyone laughing, Logan's nerves apparently evaporated, and he then nailed the field goal perfectly.

He stepped in Peter's contribution on the way to celebrating. With the prize money, he could afford new shoes.

The specific Cameo announcement teaser, "you never know but Peter might even make a 'cameo' himself in my video for you," is Herbstreit playing on exactly that history. The people who book a Cameo from him know who Peter is.

The possibility that Peter wanders into frame during a personalized birthday message for a college football fan's dad is the specific kind of thing that takes a $199 gift from memorable to genuinely special.

The Father's Day Timing And What It Means For College Football Families

The Father's Day timing of the Cameo launch is deliberate and well-executed. College football is a family experience in a specific way, the father who spent his children's Saturdays watching GameDay with them, the dad who passed down the allegiance to a specific team, the family ritual of the pre-game show that Herbstreit has been part of for three decades.

The person who wants to give that dad something he would not think to buy himself has two weeks to book it.

Herbstreit's College GameDay co-host Lee Corso retired after the fall 2025 season, his 38th on the show, at age 90, and Herbstreit gave him a genuinely moving sendoff both on air and at a private ESPN staff dinner in Columbus the night before.

The farewell to Corso marked the end of one era on a program that has defined college football Saturdays for a generation of fans. Herbstreit continues into the next era, and the Cameo launch plants a flag in the off-season in a way that keeps him connected to the audience between Augusts.

For the fan who grew up watching Herbstreit hold the ball for Pat McAfee's kicking challenge, for the dad whose kids can recite Herbstreit catchphrases, for the Ohio State alumnus who has complicated feelings about whether Herbstreit's national profile balanced his Buckeye identity correctly, there is now a $199 path to having him say something specific and personal directly to camera.

Peter may or may not be there. No guarantees on the dog.