Dennis Schroeder Traded To The Hornets For Tre Mann

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Dennis Schroeder and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann on Friday, a salary-clearing move that saves the Cavaliers approximately $6.8 million, keeps them well under the NBA's second apron and gives them flexibility to pursue remaining roster upgrades including an ongoing contract negotiation with James Harden.

Schroeder, 32, joins his 12th NBA team, trailing only Ish Smith's 13 in league history, and his ninth trade, making him the second-most traded player ever behind Trevor Ariza.

He averaged 10.8 points and 4.9 assists across 70 games split between Sacramento and Cleveland last season and struggled to find his role in Cleveland's rotation.

He has existing relationships with Hornets coach Charles Lee and president Jeff Peterson from his Atlanta days, which explains why Charlotte absorbed his $14.8 million salary.

Mann, 25, averaged 5.5 points in 53 games for Charlotte last season and gives Cleveland a younger, cheaper backcourt option at $8 million.

The deal is widely read as a setup for a bigger Cleveland move, the Cavaliers have been linked to Jonathan Kuminga and Denver's Peyton Watson, rather than a destination in itself.

Schroeder keeps moving. Twelve teams in thirteen years.