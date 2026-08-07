Measles-Infected Person Spent 11 Hours At Universal Studios Hollywood, Health Officials Claim

Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health issued a measles exposure alert Wednesday after confirming that a person infected with measles spent approximately 11 hours at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sunday July 26, entering at 10 AM and staying until 9 PM.

It is the ninth confirmed measles case in LA County in 2026 and the latest in a growing national crisis that has produced 2,371 confirmed cases across the US this year, the highest annual total since 1991.

Anyone who was at the park that day between 10 AM and 9 PM may have been exposed. The measles exposure window runs seven to 21 days after contact, meaning anyone exposed July 26 has until August 16 to monitor for symptoms.

If you were there and you are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised or the parent of an infant under 12 months, contact a healthcare provider now rather than waiting for symptoms to appear.

Measles spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes, and the virus can remain airborne and on surfaces for up to two hours after the infected person leaves. Nine out of ten unvaccinated people who come into close contact with an infected person will contract it.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a rash three to five days after symptoms begin. Anyone who believes they have been exposed or is showing symptoms should call a doctor before going in person.