Music: Another Perfect Gift

Record Theatre

1762 Main St (716)-883-1355

3500 Main St (716)-837-2090





Bob Dylan: the 1966 Live Recordings Box Set

A monumental 36-disc box set featuring every known recording from the mythic and controversial 1966 tour of the US, UK, Europe and Australia. $149.98









Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Complete Studio Albums Vol. 1

The Studio Album Vinyl Collection 1976-1991 features the first 9 Tom Petty albums each pressed on 180G vinyl. All housed in a deluxe LP Box with Flip Top Lid. Released to celebrate the 40th aniversary of their debut, this collection is the perfect gift for any Tom Petty fan. $249.98





Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Complete Studio Albums Vol. 2

The Complete Studio Albums Volume 2 (1994-2014) begins with Petty’s first release for Warner Bros Records, Wildflowers and includes his most recent album, 2014’s Hypnotic Eye, which entered the Billboard album chart at No. 1. This box contains seven albums on twelve pieces of vinyl. $259.98

Neil Young’s Official Release Series – Discs 8.5-12 (Box Set)

Young’s “Official Release Series” continues with the next set of chronological titles to include: Long May You Run (The Stills-Young Band – 1976), American Stars ‘N Bars (1977), Comes A Time (1978), Rust Never Sleeps (1979), and Live Rust (1979). $149.98









Radiohead: A Moon Shaped Pool Deluxe Edition

Deluxe case bound double LP + double CD edition. Inspired by the albums for 78rpm shellac records in the library of La Fabrique, France, this special pressing of Moon Shaped Pool comes pressed on two extra heavyweight 12”s with two compact discs (featuring two extra tracks) and housed in a gorgeous book style case with 32 pages of artwork from longtime Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood. To add to the uniqueness of this pressing, there is a recording tape belly band applied which is a piece of a Radiohead ½ inch master tape from an actual recording session! $99.98

Record Baron:

3048 Deleware Ave (716)-871-8722









Metallica: Hardwired to Self Destruct

The 2 CD / 2 Vinyl set is the Grammy® Award winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’ s first studio album since 2008’ s multi-platinum Death Magnetic. $60





Sarah McLachlan: Fumbling Toward Ecstasy LP

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy is the third album by Canadian singer/songwriter and Grammy Award winner Sarah McLachlan and proved to be her worldwide breakthrough album. $35





Frank Zappa: Lumpy Money Project/Object

The Lumpy Money Project/Object set collects an assortment of alternate versions of the albums’ classic tracks, including mono mixes for both LPs, as well as outtakes, single mixes and Zappa interviews. $25

Road Tapes Venue #1 and Venue #2

These installments of Zappa’s “guerrilla recordings” series, dedicated to offering audio that’s “historical yet sonically less than stellar,” present Zappa performances from 1968 in Vancouver (Venue #1) and 1973 in Helsinki (Venue #2).$25





Rolling Stones: Blue and Lonesome

Recorded in just three days in London, England, Blue & Lonesome takes the band back to their roots and the passion for blues music which has always been at the heart and soul of The Rolling Stones. $39