National Matcha Day Is Today And Here Are All The Confirmed Deals You Can Grab

Today is National Matcha Day, Saturday May 2, 2026, and if you have been looking for a reason to order the matcha latte you were already thinking about, the brands have done the work for you.

Several companies have confirmed real, verifiable deals and new menu items for the occasion.

Here is every deal that has been officially announced and confirmed, with no guessing and no exaggeration.

Dunkin’ – Triple Points For Rewards Members

Dunkin’ is offering Dunkin’ Rewards members 3X points on any matcha purchase today, valid at participating US Dunkin’ stores.

The offer is valid May 2 only, is single-use per member, and requires either ordering ahead in the Dunkin’ app, scanning your Dunkin’ Rewards ID at checkout, or paying with an enrolled Dunkin’ card.

It cannot be combined with other offers and excludes espresso beverages.

If you are a Rewards member and were going to order a matcha drink today anyway, this is the offer.

Three times the points on a single purchase is a meaningful accumulation for anyone who uses the loyalty program regularly.

The matcha lineup at Dunkin’ right now includes the OREO Matcha, made with vanilla flavor, whole milk, marshmallow cold foam and Oreo cookie crumbles, the Matcha Limeade, which blends earthy matcha with bright citrusy limeade for something more tart and refreshing, and the classic matcha latte served hot or iced.

All three qualify for the triple points offer.

Jade Leaf Matcha x Milk Bar – New Items Nationwide

Jade Leaf Matcha, the brand that founded National Matcha Day in 2021, has partnered with Milk Bar for two limited-edition menu items now available at all Milk Bar locations nationwide.

The Strawberry Matcha Cookie combines sweet strawberry with earthy matcha and is available for eight weeks only.

If you have a Milk Bar near you and want to try it, today is as good a time as any, but you have eight weeks before it disappears.

The Cereal Milk Matcha Latte blends Jade Leaf’s matcha with Milk Bar’s signature cereal milk for a creamy and nostalgic combination that the brand has confirmed is staying on the menu permanently.

Jade Leaf’s general manager Daniel Woldar said the partnership was designed to make matcha more approachable for people who have been curious but have not yet tried it.

“As the founders of National Matcha Day, our goal has always been to make matcha more approachable and accessible. Partnering with Milk Bar is a fun and unexpected way to introduce more people to matcha, whether it’s their first time trying it or they already love it.”

Both items are available at Milk Bar locations nationwide starting today.

Jade Leaf Matcha Website – 25% Off Through May 6

For people who prefer to make matcha at home, Jade Leaf Matcha has a confirmed sitewide discount running from April 30 through May 6 at jadeleafmatcha.com.

The deal is 25 percent off everything on the site, with a free bamboo whisk included on orders over $40.

This is a legitimate opportunity to stock up on ceremonial-grade or culinary-grade matcha powder at a meaningful discount from a brand that has been the top-selling matcha in the United States for years.

Jade Leaf x PLANTA – Matcha Menu At All Locations Through May

Starting today, all PLANTA restaurant locations are offering a limited-edition matcha menu for the entire month of May.

The items are a Lemon Matcha Cookie Sandwich, a Matcha Martini and a Matcha Refresher. PLANTA is a plant-based restaurant group with locations in major cities.

If you are near one and want something more substantial than a drink, the Lemon Matcha Cookie Sandwich is the most food-forward option on that menu.

Smorgasburg Williamsburg – Free Matcha In NYC Today Only

This one is New York-specific and today-only. Jade Leaf is running a one-day Matcha Lounge at Smorgasburg Williamsburg on May 2 from 11 AM to 6 PM.

The pop-up includes free matcha samples and limited-edition matcha specials from select vendors at the market.

If you are in Brooklyn today, this is a no-cost way to try ceremonial-grade matcha and explore what the different preparation styles actually taste like in person.

What Is National Matcha Day?

National Matcha Day is in its fifth year, Jade Leaf Matcha founded it in 2021 and the date has stuck. May 2 was not chosen arbitrarily.

The date aligns with Hachiju Hachiya, which translates roughly to “the 88th night,” the 88th night of spring in the traditional Japanese agricultural calendar.

Tea farmers have long considered this date the most favorable moment to begin the spring tea harvest.

The number 88 carries particular significance in Japanese culture, associated with good fortune and longevity, and it appears repeatedly throughout tea tradition.





The first-harvest ceremonial matcha gathered around this time of year — known as ichibancha, is considered the most flavorful, most fragrant and most vibrant green of the entire harvest cycle.

Hachiju Hachiya is genuinely the moment when the freshest matcha of the year is being picked in Japan. The holiday connects the American celebration to something real rather than just a marketing calendar.

Matcha itself is a powdered green tea made by stone-grinding shade-grown tea leaves into a fine powder that is then whisked into water rather than steeped and removed like conventional tea.

The shade-growing process, covering the tea plants for several weeks before harvest, increases chlorophyll production, which produces the vivid green color and enhances the amino acid L-theanine.

That amino acid is responsible for the calm, focused alertness that matcha produces, which is distinct from the jittery spike that coffee can cause.

US retail matcha sales have climbed 86 percent over the past three years, driven by exactly that contrast, people looking for caffeine that comes with less anxiety.

Only Deals Listed Here Are Confirmed

A note worth including, this article only lists deals that have been officially confirmed through brand press releases or official announcements.

There are articles and social media posts circulating today claiming various other promotions, discounts and specials from brands that have not publicly confirmed any National Matcha Day offer.

Before acting on any deal you see elsewhere, check the brand’s official app, website or social media account to confirm the promotion is real and currently active.

The confirmed deals are Dunkin’s triple points for Rewards members, the Jade Leaf x Milk Bar items at all Milk Bar locations nationwide, the Jade Leaf website discount through May 6, the PLANTA matcha menu through all of May, and the Smorgasburg Williamsburg pop-up in New York today only.

Everything else, check before you go.