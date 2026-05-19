Mountain Dew White Out Just Came Back And Fans Are Losing Their Minds

Mountain Dew White Out, the smooth citrus soda that fans voted into existence in 2010 and watched disappear from shelves in 2023, is back.

As of Monday May 18, 2026, the cult-favorite flavor is available inside Mountain Dew’s America Pack variety box at Walmart and select other retailers nationwide for a limited time this summer.

Fans who have been waiting for this for three years are not approaching it calmly.

Multiple devoted White Out loyalists announced plans to purchase 20 or 30 of the multipacks before the limited-time run ends, with some joking they would sell off the included Code Red and Voltage cans just to offset the cost of accessing the White Out.

There is exactly one way to get Mountain Dew White Out right now. You buy the 18-can America Pack, six White Out, six Code Red and six Voltage, for an average price of $10.47.

There is no standalone White Out. There is no diet version. There is no zero sugar option. You buy the bundle or you do not get the White Out. When the summer ends, it disappears again until PepsiCo decides otherwise.

If you are a White Out person, the window is open. The clock is running.

What Is Mountain Dew White Out?

The flavor that sent people sprinting to Walmart this week is a smooth citrus soda, Mountain Dew in its most unusual form, which is to say clear and white rather than the neon yellow-green that defines the original.

The taste profile involves yuzu and lemongrass citrus notes, producing something that fans describe as smoother and less aggressive than the typical Mountain Dew flavor.

Some comparisons place it near Sprite territory, citrusy and light, but with more complexity and less sharpness. Others describe it as similar to Squirt but smoother.

The word smooth appears in every description because it is the defining characteristic, this is the Mountain Dew for people who like citrus without the bite.

The white color is striking in context. Every other Mountain Dew is green, yellow, red, blue or purple.

White Out is clear white, the visual equivalent of a plot twist in the soda aisle.

That distinctiveness was part of what built its following in the decade-plus it was available, and it is part of why the can standing out in the America Pack alongside the red Code Red and the blue Voltage makes the patriotic red-white-blue theme work as a visual concept.

Taste testers who sampled the 2026 version of White Out compared it directly to their memory of the original and confirmed that the formula appears unchanged. What made White Out what it was is still what White Out is.

The Fan Vote That Made This Flavor Feel Personal

The specific reason Mountain Dew White Out has the kind of devoted following that produces people planning to buy 20 multipacks is the story of how it came to exist in the first place.

In 2009, PepsiCo launched a fan campaign called DEWmocracy 2, a nationwide initiative in which consumers could taste test three new potential Mountain Dew flavors and vote for the one they wanted added permanently to the lineup.

The three finalists were White Out, Typhoon and Distortion. White Out won. It became a permanent flavor because the people who drank it went out of their way to make sure it did.

That specific origin, a flavor that exists because fans chose it over two alternatives, gives White Out a different relationship with its audience than most sodas have.

People did not just discover White Out and like it. They advocated for it. They voted for it. They made it real.

When it was discontinued in 2023, the loss was personal in a way that the discontinuation of a brand-created flavor is not. PepsiCo was not just pulling a flavor off shelves. It was undoing a democratic decision.

The 2026 return is understood in that context. This is not a corporate nostalgia play for its own sake, it is the revival of something that fans created and maintained through genuine loyalty across a 13-year run.

The Walmart Strategy

Walmart secured the exclusive on the America Pack’s pre-orders, and the variety pack format is not accidental.

The Street’s analysis of the release pointed directly at the commercial logic: Walmart is not just selling White Out. It is selling 18 cans.

The fans who want White Out must purchase Code Red and Voltage alongside it, driving basket size and incentivizing a specific trip to Walmart rather than a quick convenience store stop.

“Walmart is being clever with this release because it not only has an exclusive on the returning flavor, but is also selling it only in the variety pack. That means fans will have to buy the full 18-can pack to access Mountain Dew Whiteout,” The Street noted in its analysis.

The scarcity-plus-exclusivity formula that governs this release is the same formula that has made limited-time beverage drops one of the most reliable drivers of retail foot traffic in recent years.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta flagged the strategic importance of Mountain Dew flavor innovation on the company’s first-quarter 2026 earnings call:

“We have opportunities with Mountain Dew that we have highlighted for quite some time.”

The White Out return, limited time, bundle only, summer window, is the execution of that strategic positioning.

Beverage industry data consistently shows that limited-time offerings outperform standard releases because shoppers are more likely to purchase a product when scarcity is built into the framing.

The White Out fan community, which has maintained its advocacy through three years of absence, is exactly the audience for whom that scarcity framing is most effective.

These are not casual buyers who might pick it up if they see it. These are people who planned for this and are going to stores specifically to find it.

The America 250 Timing

The America Pack launched May 18, four days before Memorial Day weekend. The three flavors inside it, the white White Out, the red Code Red and the blue Voltage, form an intentional red-white-and-blue set designed for patriotic summer occasions.

Mountain Dew is connecting the release to America’s 250th anniversary in 2026, positioning the three-flavor bundle as a summer companion for barbecues, FIFA World Cup viewing parties and Fourth of July celebrations.

The contest running alongside the release offers thousands of $250 cash prizes to fans who enter through the official sweepstakes website.

The contest runs through July 11, which is not coincidentally shortly after the Fourth of July window that the America Pack is targeting.

Winning a $250 prize from Mountain Dew for buying a $10.47 variety pack is the kind of arithmetic that converts casual consideration into an actual purchase.

Mountain Dew is also simultaneously expanding its portfolio through other limited releases in 2026, Mango Rush in collaboration with Little Caesars, Blackberry Citrus and the broader roster of Baja, Cabo and Dirty Mountain Dew variants that Laguarta referenced on the earnings call.

The White Out return sits within a broader PepsiCo strategy of treating Mountain Dew’s flavor library as a rotating cultural conversation rather than a static lineup.

Where To Find It And How Long It Will Last

The America Pack is on shelves now at Walmart and at select other retailers nationwide.

Given that Walmart holds the exclusive pre-order arrangement, it is the most reliable place to find inventory.

The community of White Out trackers is already reporting that pallets are moving fast, some stores selling through initial stock within hours of receiving it.

The variety pack is a limited-time summer release. PepsiCo and Walmart have not announced an end date, but the expectation based on previous limited releases is that the product will be available through summer and disappear sometime after the Fourth of July window closes.

Once it is gone, it is gone, until the next time the lobbying cycle starts over and enough fan pressure builds to justify another limited return.

The formula is unchanged. The can is available. If White Out was your Mountain Dew, the 18-can America Pack at $10.47 is the price of entry. Some people are buying 20 of them.

The math on that is $209.40 before tax and requires somewhere to put 360 cans of soda, including 240 cans of Code Red and Voltage that are not the point.

Nobody said being a Mountain Dew White Out person was practical. It was never supposed to be.