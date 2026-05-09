Nick Pasqual Is Guilty Of Attempted Murder After Stabbing His Ex 20 Times

Actor Nick Pasqual was found guilty on all three counts on Friday May 8, 2026, following a trial in Los Angeles that centered on his May 23, 2024 attack on Allie Shehorn, a Hollywood makeup artist who had recently broken up with him and obtained a restraining order against him.

The verdict covers attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary with a person present, and injuring a cohabitant or girlfriend.

Pasqual now faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for a later date.

Shehorn took the witness stand during the trial with visible scars still on her arm and neck, physical evidence of what happened when Pasqual broke into her Sunland home at approximately 4:30 in the morning and stabbed her more than 20 times while she slept. She had a restraining order against him at the time.

The jury found him guilty on every count.

What Happened On May 23, 2024?

Allie Shehorn and Nick Pasqual had ended their relationship. She had filed a restraining order against him, telling authorities the relationship had become abusive.

The restraining order was active. He was legally prohibited from being at her home.

At approximately 4:30 in the morning on May 23, 2024, Pasqual broke into Shehorn’s home in Sunland, a neighborhood in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles, and attacked her while she was there. He stabbed her more than 20 times.

Prosecutors described the attack as occurring in her own home, in the early morning hours, by a man who was legally forbidden from being anywhere near her.

Shehorn’s surrogate mother Christine White found her. She was hospitalized with critical injuries, multiple slashes to her neck, cuts to her arms and abdomen. She underwent multiple surgeries.

She was moved out of the ICU after several days and spent more than a week in the hospital recovering. She was photographed using a walker and relying on nursing support in the early days of her recovery.

In the days after the attack, makeup artist Jed Dornoff shared updates on Instagram about her condition.

A GoFundMe page launched to help cover her medical expenses raised more than $90,000, driven by an outpouring of support from the entertainment industry community where Shehorn had built her career.

Pasqual fled after the attack. An arrest warrant was issued and law enforcement tracked him to the Fort Hancock International Bridge in Sierra Blanca, Texas, where he was detained at the border checkpoint as he attempted to cross into Mexico.

He was extradited back to California and arraigned in June 2024, pleading not guilty and being held without bail.

The Trial And What Shehorn Told The Jury

Shehorn took the witness stand in the week before the verdict and testified about what the relationship with Pasqual had been like in the months before the attack, and what she had witnessed from him during the period leading up to their break-up.

She described a specific incident that captured the nature of what she had been experiencing.

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” she said tearfully.

It was the kind of testimony that described not an isolated incident but a pattern, a man who responded to being closed out of a room by destroying the door, whose partner’s only option in that moment was to run for another room with another lock.

She testified with the scars of the May 2024 attack still visible on her arm and neck. The physical evidence of what happened to her was present in the courtroom for every day of the trial.

The defense had the opportunity to challenge the charges across all three counts. The jury deliberated and returned guilty verdicts on all of them.

The Injuries That Never Fully Healed

The wounds Pasqual inflicted on Shehorn in May 2024 did not resolve cleanly. The more than 20 stab wounds left scarring that remained visible at trial nearly two years later.

She suffered partial vision loss. She suffered nerve damage to her hand severe enough that she was uncertain whether she would ever fully recover or whether she would be able to return to the work she had built her career around.

Shehorn’s career as a makeup artist had taken her to major Hollywood productions. She worked on Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder’s two-part science fiction epic, in a role that made the overlap with Pasqual more specific than a typical domestic violence case.

Pasqual also appeared in Rebel Moon as an actor. The two had been on the same production.

She had also worked on the 2024 Mean Girls and on Babylon, a range of credits that reflected a serious professional trajectory in Hollywood’s makeup and special effects world.

That career was interrupted by the May 2024 attack and by the physical damage that the attack caused.

Whether the nerve damage to her hand fully resolves determines whether she can return to hands-on work as a makeup artist at the level she had reached before Pasqual broke into her home in the early morning hours and changed the course of her life.

She told the Daily Mail in 2024:

“I just hope that there’s justice served. People should know that this shouldn’t happen and he can’t get away with it.”

The jury gave her the justice she was asking for.

Who Is Nick Pasqual?

Nick Pasqual is an actor who had appeared in multiple television and film projects before the May 2024 attack made his name synonymous with the crime rather than the work.

His most recognized credit is How I Met Your Mother, the CBS sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2014 and was one of the most watched comedies of its era. He also appeared in Archive 81, the Netflix supernatural horror series based on the podcast of the same name.

He appeared in Rebel Moon: Part 1, the same production where Shehorn worked as a makeup artist.

The specific overlap, both Pasqual and Shehorn working on Rebel Moon, is one of the details that distinguishes this case from a stranger-crime scenario.

These were not two people who had no connection to each other’s professional lives.

They were people whose paths had crossed in the industry, who had a personal relationship that turned abusive, and who were on opposite sides of the camera on a major film production at the same time.

Pasqual had been in a relationship with Shehorn that, by her testimony and by the existence of the restraining order, had become dangerous before the May 2024 attack.

The restraining order she obtained was not a procedural filing. It was the documentation of a situation that had progressed far enough that she needed the legal system to place distance between them.

He was at her house anyway. At 4:30 in the morning. With a knife.

The Restraining Order

Allie Shehorn did what she was supposed to do. She recognized that the relationship had become dangerous. She ended it.

She went to court and obtained a restraining order that legally prohibited Pasqual from being at her home or coming near her.

She took the steps that domestic violence advocates and law enforcement consistently describe as the right steps to take.

Restraining orders document danger and create legal consequences for violation. They cannot physically prevent someone from entering a home at 4:30 in the morning.

The gap between what a restraining order can accomplish legally and what it can prevent physically is the gap through which the May 2024 attack happened.

The restraining order’s existence does contribute to the legal accountability that followed.

It established the abusive pattern, it established that Shehorn had recognized the danger and sought protection, and it established that Pasqual was in clear violation of a court order when he broke into her home. All of that was part of the case the jury heard.

What’s Next For Pasqual?

Pasqual faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. The sentencing date has not yet been set.

Between now and sentencing, the court will receive and consider a probation report, and Shehorn will have the opportunity to provide a victim impact statement that addresses directly the effect of the attack on her life, her career, her health and her sense of safety.

The guilty verdict on all three counts means the jury found that the prosecution proved every element of every charge beyond a reasonable doubt. Attempted murder.

First-degree residential burglary. Injuring a girlfriend or cohabitant. Each of those verdicts reflects a specific legal finding about what Nick Pasqual did to Allie Shehorn in the early morning of May 23, 2024.

She said she hoped there would be justice. The jury provided it. The sentencing will determine the full weight of what comes next.