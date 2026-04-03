Noah Cyrus Is In The 9-1-1 Nashville Finale And The Way She Ends Up In Danger Is Not What You Would Expect

Noah Cyrus is coming to Firehouse 113. The singer, a Nashville native, daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus, and younger sister of Miley Cyrus, will appear as herself in the season one finale of 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC.

The situation that lands her in the hands of the show’s firefighters is exactly the kind of Nashville emergency the series has been built around.

Entertainment Weekly revealed exclusive first-look photos on April 2, 2026.

They show Cyrus suspended in the air on a horse statue, eyes wide, mid-rescue. Her sound check has gone catastrophically wrong. The 113 firefighters are called in.

What Is Episode One About, And When Does It Air?

The season one finale of 9-1-1: Nashville is titled Intrusive Thoughts and airs May 7, 2026, at 9 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

It follows the penultimate episode, Saboteurs, which airs April 30 after a three-week hiatus following the current installment. The show is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, with ABC making that announcement on March 5, 2026, so the stakes of the finale are less about whether the show survives and more about what kind of chaos the first season leaves behind when it ends.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani has promised it will be considerable.

Cyrus plays herself, a performer whose pre-show preparations go sideways in a way that requires professional emergency intervention. The exclusive photos released by Entertainment Weekly show two distinct moments.

One in which she is performing with full commitment, and one in which she is frozen, suspended above the stage, waiting for Captain Don Hart’s crew to get her down safely.

The horse statue situation has not been fully explained by the show’s promotional materials, which is probably for the best. Part of the pleasure of this franchise is arriving at the emergency having no idea how it got this bad.

Who Is Noah Cyrus?

Noah Lindsey Cyrus was born January 8, 2000, in Nashville, Tennessee, which makes her guest appearance on a show literally called 9-1-1: Nashville a kind of homecoming as much as a cameo.

She is the youngest child of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and grew up in the orbit of one of country music’s most recognizable families.

Her siblings include Miley, Braison, Brandi, Trace, and Christopher, a family in which music and entertainment were not career choices so much as the atmospheric conditions of childhood.

She began acting as a young child, appearing in minor roles on Hannah Montana alongside her sister Miley and voicing the lead character in the English dub of the Studio Ghibli film Ponyo in 2009 alongside Frankie Jonas. She was nine.





Her music career launched in 2016 with the debut single Make Me (Cry) featuring Labrinth, which introduced her as a pop artist with a significantly different sound than her family’s country roots.

She followed Make Me (Cry) with July featuring Leon Bridges, which became her most widely known song, a sparse, devastating breakup ballad built around almost nothing but voice and atmosphere.

It found a prolonged second life on streaming platforms, reaching audiences well beyond her existing fanbase and cementing her reputation as a songwriter with genuine emotional range rather than simply a celebrity-adjacent act.

Her debut full-length album The Hardest Part arrived in September 2022 to widespread critical acclaim.

Her second album, I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me, released July 11, 2025, featured guest appearances from Fleet Foxes, Ella Langley, Bill Callahan, and Blake Shelton.

The Los Angeles Times described it as stunning. She was nominated for Best New Artist at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

She most recently appeared on her sister Miley’s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, the two of them revisiting the Disney show that launched both of their public lives.

That appearance, like this one, carried the particular energy of someone comfortable enough with their own trajectory to engage cheerfully with where they started.

What Is 9-1-1 Nashville?

9-1-1: Nashville is ABC’s successor to 9-1-1: Lone Star, the Texas-set spinoff that concluded its run in 2025. It premiered October 9, 2025, and follows the staff of Station 113 of the Nashville Fire Department, a crew whose professional emergencies are matched in intensity by the personal ones happening around them at all times.

Captain Donald Hart is played by Chris O’Donnell. Don is a veteran firefighter and former rodeo rider, which tells you most of what you need to know about the show’s tonal range.

His wife Blythe is played by Jessica Capshaw, a woman who comes from money and has spent this season in escalating conflict with a woman who represents everything she has complicated feelings about.

That woman is Dixie Bennings, played by LeAnn Rimes in what has been one of the more unexpectedly compelling pieces of casting on network television this year.

Dixie is Don’s ex-girlfriend and a singer, a detail the show uses to thread music through the professional drama in a way that feels native to Nashville rather than forced.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley plays Cammie Raleigh, Don’s 911 dispatcher and Blythe’s sister-in-law, whose late husband was Blythe’s brother.

The younger crew members include Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings, Dixie’s son, and Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson, whose budding romance has been the season’s most-watched developing storyline.

The show’s central design philosophy is that Nashville’s musical culture is not backdrop but fuel. The series premiere featured country star Kane Brown delivering an outdoor performance that was interrupted by a massive tornado.

Brown’s presence in that episode established a template the show has returned to throughout the season.

Real musicians, playing themselves, who find themselves caught in whatever Nashville emergency the writers have constructed around them.

Cyrus’s guest appearance follows that exact template. A sound check gone wrong, a horse statue, a suspension situation that presumably involves rigging or staging equipment rather than any genuine equestrian element, and the 113 crew arriving to sort it out.

The show has a gift for making these scenarios feel both absurd and genuinely tense simultaneously, which is the core skill of the 9-1-1 franchise going back to its original Ryan Murphy incarnation on Fox.

What Will The Finale Run Look Like?

Showrunner Rashad Raisani, speaking to Entertainment Weekly following the show’s crossover with the original 9-1-1 franchise in March 2026, previewed what the finale run will deliver.

The central conflict heading into the end of the season is the feud between Dixie and Blythe, which he described as heading toward a conclusion that is equal parts entertaining and devastating.

“The feud between Dixie and Blythe is going to go nuclear,” he said. “It will come together, and then it will go nuclear and it will carry us into a pretty cataclysmic ending with some just, I think, hilarious and beautiful and incredibly entertaining skirmishes along the way.”

He also noted that multiple extreme emergency scenarios are coming in the finale run, and that some were initially considered too intense by the network before being approved. He did not specify which ones survived the process.

Blue and Taylor’s relationship will be tested by pressures from the rest of the firehouse.

Don’s past continues to create complications in his present. And somewhere in the middle of all of it, Noah Cyrus will be suspended above a Nashville stage on a horse statue, waiting for someone to come get her down.

Her character’s name was listed as TBA in early production notes, which suggests either a last-minute decision to have her play herself rather than a fictional character, or simply the natural lag of production paperwork.

The photos released by Entertainment Weekly indicate she is fully committed to whatever the scene requires.

The penultimate episode Saboteurs airs April 30. The season one finale Intrusive Thoughts airs May 7. Both on ABC at 9 p.m. Eastern.