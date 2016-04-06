Press Release: Preliminary Statement Brief Regarding Plaintiffs:

Jean Bridenbaker and Garry K Connors, the Estate of Matthew Connors, in opposition to the Defendants: City of Buffalo, Buffalo Police Department

Artvoice makes no comment on the actual case, however are posting as we received as a press release.

Please see the attached Preliminary Statement Brief Regarding Plaintiffs: Jean Bridenbaker and Garry K Connors, the Estate of Matthew Connors, in opposition to the Defendants: City of Buffalo, Buffalo Police Department.

For Immediate Release.

Respondent's Brief (H1251242xBAEB0)