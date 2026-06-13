Rob Lowe Showed Up At The World Cup And Said He Will Be Happy With A Card For Father's Day

Rob Lowe was at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday night and managed to make it both about soccer and Father's Day simultaneously.

When E! News caught him on the way in, Lowe delivered a piece of advice that anyone who has ever been disappointed by a holiday can appreciate.

"Here's the thing I learned about life. You've got to manage your expectations," Lowe told E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "If expectations are managed, you're more likely to be happy. I have very low expectations for Father's Day. I'll be happy with a card."

The 62-year-old Parks and Recreation and West Wing alum was at the ceremony ahead of USA vs Paraguay, the first World Cup match on American soil in 32 years.

His Father's Day plans with sons Matthew, 32, and John Owen, 30, remain to be determined, though he noted he had already spent some time with his own father in the lead-up to the holiday. Father's Day is June 21.

Lowe has kept his relationship with both sons genuinely close on screen as well as off it. Matthew appeared with the family on reality series The Lowe Files.

John Owen co-created and co-starred with his father in two seasons of the Netflix comedy Unstable, a fictional father-son story that drew on their real dynamic.

John Owen explained the motivation for the collaboration in a 2025 SiriusXM interview with characteristic directness:

"My dad won't be around forever. It'll be amazing that we share this together."

Between the World Cup and a card, Rob Lowe's weekend is apparently in good shape.