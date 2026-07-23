Larry David Fumbles The Most Basic Question During 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

Larry David, 79, appeared on the Season 5 premiere of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Wednesday night on ABC alongside his daughter Cazzie David, 32, and immediately established himself as perhaps the only adult in America who has never eaten a bowl of Lucky Charms.

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked which cereal is known for its colorful "marbits," short for marshmallow bits, with options being Raisin Bran, Cap'n Crunch, Cookie Crisp and Lucky Charms.

Cazzie answered instantly. "Lucky Charms," she said.

"What?" Larry replied.

When Cazzie explained that Lucky Charms contains marshmallows, Larry said "It does?" with genuine bewilderment.

He had apparently assumed the cereal contained what he described as "colored fruit things." Cazzie looked at her father the way every person watching at home was looking at their television: in complete disbelief. "Yeah, do you not know about…do you not know about cereals?"

He did not know about cereals.

The two lost on the $64,000 question and took home $32,000 for their charity. Ben Affleck appeared in the second half of the episode with Jeopardy champion Jamie Ding. Larry David's complete ignorance of Lucky Charms is all anyone is talking about.