Russell Crowe And The Hemsworths Have A Movie Leaving Netflix On July 18

Land of Bad, the 2024 action thriller that stars Russell Crowe as a drone operator guiding a Delta Force team through a rapidly deteriorating hostage rescue mission in the Philippines, with both Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth in the cast, is leaving Netflix on July 18, 2026.

The licensing agreement has expired. Netflix's monthly catalog refresh is removing it alongside a batch of other titles.

If you have been meaning to watch it since it appeared in your recommendations and you have not gotten around to it, you have five weeks.

The film's brief theatrical run in February 2024 was a commercial disappointment, it grossed just over $7 million against a $20 million production budget, which is the kind of gap that would typically end the conversation about a film.

Then it arrived on Netflix that July and something different happened. Audiences who found it gave it a 93 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes against a 66 percent critic score, a 27-point gap that places Land of Bad among the more striking examples of a film the critical establishment and the viewing public experienced completely differently.

The critics who gave it a 66 found it generic.

The audiences who gave it a 93 found it genuinely tense, well-performed and exactly the kind of meat-and-potatoes military action film that used to be made regularly and has become rarer as studio budgets chased superhero franchises instead.

Both assessments are defensible. The film is not trying to reinvent anything. It is trying to be a good action thriller about the stress of a mission going wrong in real time, Crowe in a control room watching satellite feeds while Liam Hemsworth tries to survive in the Philippine jungle, and by the metrics its actual audience used, it succeeded.

What Is Land of Bad?

The premise is the kind that screenwriters call high-concept without being complicated.

A US Delta Force team is dispatched to extract a CIA asset in the southern Philippines.

The operation goes sideways almost immediately. The only thing between the team and a very bad outcome is a JTAC, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller, played by Crowe, sitting at a computer terminal at a remote base somewhere far away, able to see everything through drone feeds and communicate with the team but unable to physically help.

He can call in airstrikes. He can direct them around threats. He cannot go in there.

It is a film built around the specific tension of competence at a distance, the person who knows what is happening and can provide support but cannot provide presence.

Crowe, who has been in enough films to understand exactly what a role requires, plays the JTAC as someone with total technical authority and zero physical control, and the film uses that gap between what he knows and what he can do to generate most of its tension.

Liam Hemsworth, in one of his better-reviewed performances, plays the junior team member who gets separated from his unit and becomes the person Crowe's character is trying to keep alive across the film's second and third acts.

Luke Hemsworth, the third and least publicly prominent Hemsworth brother, best known to television audiences for Westworld, appears as another team member.

Milo Ventimiglia, Ricky Whittle and a supporting cast fill out the mission roster.

Why Netflix Had It And Why It Is Leaving

Netflix's licensing model for films it does not produce in-house involves time-limited agreements with distributors and studios.

Land of Bad was distributed by The Avenue and Variance Films theatrically, then by Paramount on PVOD, and then licensed to Netflix for a defined period beginning July 2024.

Two years of that licensing window is now expiring.

When Netflix licensing expires, the film does not disappear forever.

It becomes available elsewhere, it may return to Netflix under a new agreement, it may migrate to another streaming service, or it may be available for digital rental and purchase on platforms like Amazon, Apple TV and Vudu.

The July 18 removal from Netflix is a Netflix-specific event, not a permanent extinction of the film's availability.

But if you have the film in your Netflix queue and you want to watch it, July 18 is the deadline.

The combination of Russell Crowe as a surprisingly sympathetic drone operator, both Hemsworth brothers and a 93 percent audience score from a half-million ratings is a reasonable recommendation for anyone who likes action movies and has an evening.