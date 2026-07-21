AMC Stock Jumps 20 Percent After The Chain Posted Record Revenue In Its 106-Year History

AMC Entertainment stock jumped more than 20 percent Monday after the company reported the best quarterly revenue in its 106-year history, $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2026, a 14.2 percent increase year over year that beat analyst consensus of $1.47 billion by more than $100 million.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 70 percent to $321.4 million, the first time in company history it has cleared $300 million in a single quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.14 against expectations of a $0.06 loss, a $0.20 beat.

CEO Adam Aron used the earnings call to say exactly what he has been waiting to say for years. "In AMC's entire 106-year history, there has never been a quarter like this one," he told analysts. He then addressed "the prognosticators of doom who have continued to vastly underestimate the will and the skill of AMC," the streaming advocates, the bankruptcy predictors, the analysts who spent years writing the theater business's obituary.

The quarter was driven by a strong film slate, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, The Odyssey, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Obsession and Backrooms all drew crowds. AMC's domestic revenue outpaced the broader box office.

European attendance at its Odeon circuit rose 17.9 percent. Cash grew 83.7 percent year over year to $778 million.

The company still posted a GAAP net loss of $11.4 million due to interest and depreciation, but the operating picture has not looked like this in years. The stock is up 49 percent year to date. It is still down 99 percent from its 2021 meme stock peak of $450. Both facts are true.