Niagara Falls Mayor Admits Legal Battle Brewing

By Richard Luthmann – Mar 6, 2023

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino seeks to take between 10 and 12 acres of private property via eminent domain. The taking is part of his plan to build a 6,000 to 7,000-seat events center, a parking ramp for 500 cars, and a small park with an ice skating rink and other amenities he plans to call C