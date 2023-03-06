Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino plans to hold a third public hearing this month to move ahead with his $150 million Centennial Park development. But funding for the project is far from secure.
Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino seeks to take between 10 and 12 acres of private property via eminent domain. The taking is part of his plan to build a 6,000 to 7,000-seat events center, a parking ramp for 500 cars, and a small park with an ice skating rink and other amenities he plans to call C
There is an ongoing battle between Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR) LLC . The fate of 12 acres in Downtown Niagara Falls called Parcel 0 hangs in the balance.