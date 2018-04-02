Roger Stone Releases “Stone’s Rules”

At long last, America’s most notorious political operative and raconteur has released his operating manual!





New York Times Bestselling Author Roger Stone, is a freedom fighter to his admirers, a dirty trickster to his detractors. The flamboyant, outrageous, articulate, and extraordinarily well-dressed operative and pundit lays out Stone’s Rules—the maxims that have governed his legendary career as a campaign operative for four American presidents, including Richard Nixon.Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump. But Stone’s Rules is far more that a political guide book

As a raconteur, pundit, prognosticator, and battle-scarred veteran of America’s political wars, Roger Stone sounds off on punking liberals and playing the media, gives an inside look at his push to legalize marijuana, details how much “linen” to show at the cuff of an impeccably-cut suit, lays out how and why LBJ orchestrated the murder of JFK, and reveals how to make the truly great marinara sauce that is the foundation of Stone’s legendary Sunday Gravy.

Along the way, Stone dishes on the “cloak and dagger” nitty-gritty that has guided his own successes and occasional defeats, culminating in the election of the candidate he first pushed for the presidency in 1988, Donald J. Trump.

Needless to say this dapper, pungent commentator gives us the lowdown on ‘Fake News”, alleged Russian Collusion in the 2016 election, Wikileaks and Julian Assange, all controveries swirling in the media today.



First revealed in the Weekly Standard by Matt Labash and commemorated by CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin, the blunt, pointed, and real-world practical Stone’s Rules were immortalized in the Netflix smash hit documentary Get Me Roger Stone—part Machiavelli’s The Prince, part Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, all brought together with a highly-entertaining blend of culinary and sartorial advice from the Jedi Master of political dark arts.

From “Attack, attack, attack!” inspired by Winston Churchill, to “Three can keep a secret, if two are dead,” taken from the wall of mob boss Carlos Marcello’s headquarters, to Stone’s own: “It is better to be infamous than to never have been famous at all,” Roger Stone shares with the world all that he’s learned from his decades of political jujitsu and life as a maven of high-style.



From rules for campaign management to the how-to’s of an internet mobilization campaign to advice on custom tailoring to the ingredients for the perfect martini from Dick Nixon’s (no-longer-) secret recipe, Stone has fashioned the truest operating manual for anyone navigating the rough-and-tumble of business, finance, politics, social engagement, family affairs, and life itself.





About the Author

Roger Stone is the New York Times bestselling author of The Man Who Killed Kennedy, along with Making of the President 2016, among others. He is a legendary American political consultant and strategist who played a role in the election of Republican presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. He was the subject of the smash hit, award-winning Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone.

Stone’s Rules features an introduction by Tucker Carlson, the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News, the co-founder and former editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, and the former host of Tucker and Crossfire on MSNBC

Stones’s Rules: How to Win at Politics, Business, and Style

By Roger Stone | Skyhorse Publishing hardcover, also available as an eBook | On Sale: May 1, 2018 | ISBN: 978-1510740082 | $22.99

Praise for Roger Stone:

“Roger’s a good guy. He is a patriot and believes in a strong nation, and a lot of the things that I believe in.”

—President Donald J. Trump

“Stone has been a colorful and at times maligned figure in the Republican Party who relishes political combat and playing a role in causing or exposing unseemly scandals.” —Washington Post

“We are living in the age of Stone. Indeed his journey from a Dick Nixon ‘Dirty Trickster,’ to Donald Trump’s man in the trenches, does roughly mirror the trajectory of the American right.” —Variety

“Stone is one of the best known—and best dressed—political insiders in New York.” —Breitbart.com

“Watching Stone is like watching a well-dressed cobra at rest.” —Esquire

“Possibly The Most Dangerous Man In Politics.” —MSN.com

“Trump without Stone is akin to George W. Bush without Karl Rove or Barack Obama without David Axelrod.”

—National Review

“What makes Stone such a tour de force is his ability to impact the campaign of both candidates.”

—Redstate.com

“Stone is one of the best sources in Washington for ‘inside dirt.’” —Slate.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Follow Roger at StoneColdTruth.com.”





http://skyhorsepublishing.com/titles/13973-9781510740082-stones-rules





https://stonecoldtruth.com

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